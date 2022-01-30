Lantern Pāpāmoa: The best thing I've eaten in New Zealand — and I was prepared to hate it

Brook Sabin was prepared to hate this seafood creation, but instead went back for seconds.

I have never been a fan of prawn toast. In the delicious hierarchy of things that come from the sea, these squidgy sea sausages never really floated my boat.

On top of that, I have a deep-rooted reluctance to put any seafood on toast. Fish toast? Squid toast? Mussel toast? Nope. Never. Prawns should not end their days lying on a piece of bread.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The prawn toast at Lantern Pāpāmoa.

While we’re at it, let’s just take a moment to honour a similar monstrosity – the prawn cocktail. Prawns spend their life surrounded by the glorious ocean. To end it in a glass fermenting in mayonnaise is just sad.

You might be wondering why I hate prawns so much? Well, I did get horrendously sick about 15 years ago – and I approach new prawn experiences with caution.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You can dine in the garden or outdoors at Lantern Pāpāmoa

So, I never expected to recently have a prawn dish that turned out to be one of the best savoury things I’ve ever eaten in New Zealand.

Lantern Pāpāmoa is an Asian-style restaurant that recently opened just a few blocks back from the beach, with 26-year-old rising star William Dang at the helm in the kitchen.

You know it’s going to be great the moment you walk in because you’re greeted with a beautifully designed tropical garden. You can eat here, or indoors.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The prawn toast is a masterpiece.

Following a brief scan of the menu, I quickly ordered my greatest hits: fried chicken, avocado summer rolls, and massaman lamb curry. They promptly arrived and were delicious. The chicken, some of the best fried food I’ve had, and the summer rolls, delightfully fresh.

Unfortunately, the curry was full of salt – and left half-eaten. My partner had the fish curry, which was delicious (and with the appropriate amount of salt).

However, I couldn’t take my eye off my partner’s other dish: the dreaded prawn toast. There was a generous layer of prawns nestled on a massive chunk of turmeric sourdough, topped with a chilli cheese sauce and green rice flakes.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The rest of our food at Lantern Pāpāmoa was delicious – aside from one curry which had a little too much salt.

I took a bite. And for the first time in my life, I understood the magic of prawn toast. The prawns were deliciously flavourful and blended wonderfully with the cheese sauce. The crackle of the rice flakes, and crunch of the toast, brought it all together.

We went back the next night and ordered two. It was a prawn star.

