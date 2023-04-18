Suburb Spotlight: The up-and-coming Bay of Plenty settlement with a beach to rival Mt Maunganui

This stretch of coast is home to some of the country's best hidden gems.

There’s so much more to a city than its centre. The best way to uncover a destination’s hidden gems is to hit the suburbs. In this series, we shine a spotlight on some of New Zealand’s must-visit neighbourhoods, looking at where the locals eat, drink, and play.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The sleepy coastal settlement of Ōmokoroa, meaning “the long lizard”, has all the natural beauty of Mt Maunganui without the overwhelming foot traffic and surf conditions.

The Western Bay of Plenty town is expected to double in size in the next few years with former avocado orchards being replaced by new residential developments, two new schools and a shopping complex.

How to get there: From Tauranga CBD it’s a 20-minute drive northwest along SH2. From Auckland, it takes 2.5 hours to reach the Ōmokoroa turn-off. Follow the main road as it winds through new and established suburbs all the way to the water.

Ōmokoroa Wharf.

Best known for: Families should head straight for the tip of the peninsula. Hot sunny days are best spent at the Ōmokoroa Domain, where the harbour beach sheltered by the long and flat Matakana Island makes for carefree splashing.

Those seeking shade will find comfort under pōhutukawa, while parents can keep a watchful eye over their children on the brand-new beachside playground from the deck at Alma Eatery. It’s a brilliant alternative to the Mount.

Local landmark: The Gerald Crapp Historic Reserve is a popular walk around the headland of the peninsula past cliff-top homes.

As well as taking in views across Tauranga Harbour and Matakana, Motuhoa and Rangiwaea Islands, visitors can see the historic Wai-Huri pā site surrounded by native trees and a tree stump which has been carved into the likeness of Ōmokoroa’s first European settler.

Paula Beilby from Te Ara Tourism.

The walk takes around 40 minutes and links with the 9km Peninsula Loop walk, a coastal trail alongside the Ōmokoroa Golf Club.

What to do: For more adventure follow the Ōmokoroa to Tauranga Cycle Trail for 19 scenic kilometres along the coast and then inland to Te Puna. The trail comprises new and existing off-road gravel pathways, boardwalks and local country roads.

Paula Beilby runs e-bike tours through her company, Te Ara Tourism, offering insight into tangata whenua. The Te Awanui tour runs from Ōmokoroa to the award-winning The Cider Factorie in Te Puna.

From The Esplanade, catch the car ferry to Matakana Island for a day trip and its beach surf break. There’s also a scenic 18-hole golf course along the northern base of the peninsula and an award-winning skate park.

Where to eat: On the way in, or out, stop at the Outta the Blue truck opposite Prole Rd for fresh fish, smoked mussels and raw fish salad.

The view from Alma Eatery.

The Ōmokoroa Beach Store scoops old-fashioned ice creams and, if lunch is in order, Skippers Restaurant at the edge of the marina is the perfect place to while away an afternoon.

Alma Eatery is the hottest restaurant in town and your go-to for coffee, baking and pizza. The restaurant recently took out the Judge’s Choice award in the Plates of Plenty Challenge for its pyramid-shaped pasta filled with mushrooms and ricotta and doused in truffle butter.

Where to stay: The Ōmokoroa Kiwi Holiday Park has one-, two- and three-bedroom motel units as well as powered sites. There are three mineral hot pools onsite and free-to-use barbecues. On the other side of SH2, The French Country House is a luxury farmhouse nestled on 40 acres of park-like grounds.

Supplied The French Country House, Bay of Plenty.

Events: The Ōmokoroa Community Market takes place on the last Saturday of each month at the Ōmokoroa Settlers Hall. Visit for handmade baby clothing, soaps and candles, locally grown produce, and the sausage sizzle.

