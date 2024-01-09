Ōmanawa Falls: Famous waterfall walk reopens after safety improvements

One of New Zealand’s most famous waterfall walks has reopened.

Ōmanawa Falls was closed for years due to safety concerns, including multiple drownings.

Late in 2023, just in time for summer, access to view the waterfall was reopened after a series of track upgrades. This includes three viewing platforms, hundreds of steps and an ecological walk.

However, swimming isn’t allowed, as access down to the water is still unsafe and the site is considered sacred to local hapū Ngāti Hangarau.

Watch the video above to see what the walk involves, as Brook Sabin and Radha Engling tour New Zealand in a Maui motorhome looking for the best things to do this summer.

Radha Engling/Stuff There are many walking tracks around the waterfall.

More information about the walk can be found here.

BE IN TO WIN a 7-day holiday in a Maui motorhome to travel anywhere in New Zealand! Head to stuff.co.nz/roadtrip to enter. And if you spot Brook and Radha on the road, ask them for the password to get a second entry into the competition.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Brook Sabin and Radha Engling are travelling New Zealand in a Maui Cascade motorhome

Brook and Radha’s nationwide road trip is supported by Maui Motorhomes. To book your dream camper holiday, head to: maui-rentals.com. Thanks to Top 10 Holiday Parks Group for their support.