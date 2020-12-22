Orana Wildlife Park set to unveil two new Sumatran tigers

Orana Wildlife Park in Christchurch's newest additions, two Sumatran tigers from Australia Zoo.

South Island tiger lovers will once again be able to get up close and personal with the rare big cats.

Orana Wildlife Park announced two 4-year-old Sumatran tigers, Reggie and Scout, will be unveiled at the Christchurch zoo on Tuesday.

The rare big cats were bred and transferred from Australia Zoo, arriving in Christchurch on December 11. They then underwent a week-long quarantine period to ensure they did not pose a biosecurity issue.

Orana’s exotic species manager Rachael Mason said her team was very excited to work with the new arrivals.

“Scout and Reggie are beautiful animals. They are very chatty cats, greeting their keepers with a friendly, distinctive tiger chuff.”

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Australian imports Reggie and Scout have now completed quarantine, but proved a little shy for their first public appearance at Orana Wildlife Park.

The pair appeared to have settled into their new home well, she said.

“We’ve also seen them cuddling together and grooming each other ... positive signs that they are relaxed.”

Reggie and Scout are the only tigers available in the South Island after the park euthanised 16-year-old Sumatran tiger Dumai, who was suffering chronic renal failure, in February.

AUSTRALIA ZOO/SUPPLIED The 4-year-old big cats were transferred from Australia Zoo, arriving in Christchurch on December 11. Pictured Scout.

He was transferred to Orana with his brother, Sendiri, from Sydney in 2006 into the park's then new tiger facility. Sendiri was euthanised last year, aged 15, due to untreatable leukaemia.

Mason said the tiger facility, opened in 2006, had undergone several upgrades in preparation for the pair, which included erecting new platforms, climbing structures and updating water features.

Sumatran tigers number less than 400 in the wild and are listed as critically endangered, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

AUSTRALIA ZOO/SUPPLIED The pair underwent a week-long quarantine period to ensure they did not pose a biosecurity issue. Pictured Reggie.

They are threatened due to habitat loss as a result of the expansion of oil palm plantations, illegal trade and loss of prey.

Orana Wildlife Park is a partner in the Zoo Aquarium Association Australasia’s breeding programme for the critically endangered species.

“Reggie and Scout will be amazing ambassadors for their wild cousins,” Mason said.

“They will help Orana raise funds for Wild Cats Conservation Alliance, directly contributing to wild tiger conservation, whilst also highlighting the plight of wild tigers and how visitors can help address palm oil deforestation to conserve these magnificent big cats.”