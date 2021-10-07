Port of call: The best way to enjoy Lyttelton's quirky corners and dramatic scenery

if you’re looking for a different world, Lyttelton is definitely at the very top of the list.

It may have literally shaken off some of its seedier features but this historic port town is still a potent brew of creativity, hidden surprises and gritty romance.

Sometimes things can get too safe and sanitised. A case in point is Lyttelton, which used to have a flourishing and very visible sex industry in the town (sailors and prostitutes are a famously popular combo, apparently) but the powers that be decided to ban it some years ago. That seamier side has disappeared from the streets, and I’m told it’s all online now.

Pretty-pretty places are all very well and good, but there’s still a lot to be said for the grittier and grottier as well. There’s a great saying about what creates great tourism – striking architecture, bad history and exciting geology. It’s why darkish places like Edinburgh and Berlin have such appeal – not too chocolate boxey but lots of wow.

Lyttelton gets the trifecta. Look up from the busyness and there’s a stunning blue harbour surrounded by bright green hills, with tiny boats, windsurfers zipping around, and little settlements in every bay.

Lyttelton itself looks a bit precarious – the 2011 earthquake did a lot of damage, which is unsurprising given how steep the hills are. The rebuilding has truly recreated the town. It’s still got the grunge feel, with so many cool old buildings that did survive, but there are lots of new ones, and plans for a very exciting, very modern museum, once all the money has been raised. (You can see what they’re dreaming of at teuaka.org.nz – and feel free to donate online.)

REUBEN LOOI/SCOUT The rebuilding has truly recreated the town.

The town is just over the hill from Christchurch, and there are lots of dramatic ways to get there. The road from Sumner to Lyttelton finally reopened in 2019, after $40 million was spent fixing the quake damage, and its engineering, views and twistiness are all thrilling. Or start at Governors Bay and go via Dyers Pass Road, which wiggles and winds through scenic reserves. Even the tunnel from the city is dramatic – up the Heathcote Valley, through the long, dark tunnel, then BANG! All of Lyttelton and the harbour is right in front of you.

Cyclists and hikers can choose any number of trails to follow but it’s steep whichever way you choose.

I never go over the Port Hills without thinking of the pioneers who carted their pianos over them to Christchurch. Now that’s a serious love of music!

JAMIE WRIGHT/SCOUT Anyone can tinkle the ivories on the town piano.

This port town attracts creatives of all types. There are potters and jewellers, green-fingered plant artists, and all manner of recycled-clothing boutiques.

Every bar and café seems to be advertising bands and poets, and it’s home to some very witty writers, not least of them Joe Bennett. There are marvellous second-hand bookshops, and there’s the best magazine shop ever – Leslie’s Bookshop. For a terrifying few minutes, I thought it had closed, but was quickly calmed down and advised that they’d moved to a much more central spot under the JD Bundy building, which now houses the Lyttelton Coffee Company. This is probably the very best combination imaginable.

Buy one magazine – great joke, as once you see the selection of magazines that you’ve never even heard of before, with expert advice from owner Paul Leslie, you’ll find it impossible to buy just one.

JAMIE WRIGHT/SCOUT Paul Leslie’s shop Leslie's Book Shop is magazine heaven.

Then trit-trot up the stairs with your purchases to enjoy a view of the harbour and terrific coffee and the finest ginger crunch on the planet. That’s a fact.

jamie wright/scout Ginger crunch realness.

Not to mention the people-watching opportunities. All the locals seem to be there, and what a mixed bunch – tiny old ladies with brooches and hairnets chatting to enormous tattooed men with greasy jeans and dreadlocks, and there’s some very interesting language to be heard as seagulls swoop in to try and steal sandwiches.

JAMIE WRIGHT/SCOUT Lyttelton Coffee Company.

Inside, businessmen hold meetings at the battered, rustic tables and the gigantic coffee roaster holds prime position in the main room.

The centre of town is only a couple of blocks but there’s a lot packed into them – wonky old warehouse buildings with passages that lure you in to back rooms full of surprises, walls covered in plants, and cafés with mad names like Spooky Boogie or The Shroom Room Café. Eruption Brewing (as if Lyttelton wasn’t exciting enough, it was also the home of many volcanoes six million years ago) is full of beer, as you might imagine.

Huge vats fill the downstairs and you can go up, up, up many stairs to a rooftop terrace and stare down at the buzzy crowds on Saturdays when the famously excellent market is on. Fresh buffalo mozzarella from Little River, and great fat strawberries in summer or jars of spicy salsas are all for sale, and there’s always a good-natured crowd loading up on all the treats and listening to local singers and musicians. There’s a piano on the main street, and it’s rarely left unplayed. For such a busy hub, people seem to keep plenty of time spare for enjoying themselves.

Node is a lifestyle shop and events space in the main street. Everything is growing in there – plants, friendships, minds and ideas.

JAMIE WRIGHT/Scout Go potty at Node.

They run all sorts of workshops on growing plants, blogs and skills.

It’s also the home of Mapu, a six-seater restaurant that chef Giulio Sturla runs as an experimental kitchen experience. It has a “trust the chef” menu, and almost all the ingredients are grown on-site. Its walls of healthy indoor plants – orchids and ferns and all sorts of strange botanicals – doing their green thing make it feel like a tropical forest.

Because you can see the sparkling harbour from absolutely everywhere, it’s very tempting to get on it and visit the tiny hamlets around its edges.

A ferry service to Diamond Harbour departs at least once every hour and it’s a pretty place to wander around and relax, or to wear your hiking boots and get sweaty on the many trails. Another option is to rent paddleboards or kayaks. The vintage tug Lyttelton is a historic steamboat operated by keen volunteers. Check the Facebook page as most sailings sell out fast. They do a tour of the whole harbour right out to Lyttelton Heads, which makes for great viewing if you can take your eyes off the workings of the engines of the oldest steamship in the country.

Lyttelton is not a place where many people stay, given its proximity to Christchurch, but with its profusion of excellent restaurants like Super, and kooky bars like Wunderbar – with its displays of dolls’ heads and more – there’s a lot of fun to be had by making a big night of it and trying them all. It’s always exciting to shake up your routine, and if you’re looking for a different world, Lyttelton is definitely at the very top of the list.

