You can’t go wrong with Geraldine on a long weekend

The grand old lady of Geraldine now offers luxurious accommodation for a long weekend.

It’s a quaint main street, cosy with boutique shops and fringed by trees still tinged with autumnal warmth.

The air is fresh, and the sun is low as we arrive at The Vicarage – the grand old dame of the town that perches itself elegantly not far from the Waihi River.

Once rundown and neglected, the two-storied white wooden villa has been lovingly restored to its former grandeur and then some.

Purchased in 2017, from the Anglican Church, the Barker family were passionate about reinstating St Mary’s Church Vicarage and spared no cost in making it the town’s finest luxury accommodation.

READ MORE:

* What's on in South Canterbury: April 30-May 2, 2021

* Five of the best day trips from Christchurch

* Geraldine's 119-year-old vicarage resurrected and open for business



After a one a half hour journey from Christchurch we welcome the cosy warmth of the wood panelled walls of the Heritage New Zealand category two listing home.

Upstairs there are stunning exotic wallpaper prints and stained-glass windows that ooze character and charm.

Supplied/Supplied The Vicarage Geraldine

And all of it is instantly relaxing. Cosy with its contemporary touches, the beauty of the iconic building that was once a cold and miserable landmark vicars disliked living in, is now a perfect tonic for a weekend stay.

In truth the quality linen, comfortable bed and stunning bathrooms, and luxurious extras make it difficult to consider leaving our spacious room. As we leaf through a booklet on The Vicarage’s past, we begin to understand the rich history of the popular South Canterbury town.

We take an early evening twilight walk by the meandering Waihi River and make our way up to the peaceful Talbot Forest Scenic Reserve that fringes the town border. Being mere minutes from the town, it’s hard to believe the feeling of serenity amid the fresh clean canopy floor and the well-kept track we find ourselves on.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Barkers Foodstore offers a gourmet breakfast by the river.

Happily, we learn that this town and its surroundings have much to keep us captured for a long weekend and offers a picturesque drive once you leave the highway – and all just under two hours from Christchurch airport.

After our walk we head to the Village Inn, following recommendations from locals, and indulge in the lively local atmosphere for a tasty meal of local slow cooked lamb. We are not disappointed and chat away to the locals. As lovely as the evening has been, we look forward to retiring to our rooms and the complimentary bottle of wine that awaits us, not to mention the port on offer in a neighbouring sitting room upstairs.

Owners Michael and Brigitte Barker have been in the region for five generations. As former chief executive of iconic and wildly successful Barker Fruit Processors, Geraldine's largest employer, Michael has long championed the area he calls home.

Supplied/Supplied The charming rooms are difficult to leave.

Somewhat of a local historian, there’s not much Michael doesn’t know and is always happy to share The Vicarage’s history at the centre of village life.

Michael has written a brief profile of each vicar, and in one of the sitting rooms (the house has two, with six bedrooms) unorthodox portraits hang: local artist Stewart Gollan was given photos and drew “something between a caricature and a sketch of all the old vicars”.

The Barkers touch extends to the stunning new contemporary Barkers Foodstore Eatery behind The Vicarage the next morning. There we take our time perusing the large array of fruit sauces they have had a hand in creating before we tuck into a delectable cooked breakfast alongside the river.

Relaxed, we stroll slowly down the street to the many unique boutique shops on offer – and we’re not disappointed.

High fashion, locally produced arts and crafts and home to Talbot Silver – the shops offer gifts for everyone, but it’s the town’s art galleries that really make this place special.

Supplied/Supplied There are many quaint buildings around Geraldine including the Museum which is well worth a visit.

The long-established McAtamney Gallery and Design Store offers a diverse collection of contemporary and historical pieces.

Located upstairs in the Old Post Office building, the Susan Badcock Gallery is also a must-see. Established in 2014, the gallery exhibits works by Susan, her grandfather Douglas Badcock, and father John. It also shows contemporary New Zealand artists.

If that whets your appetite, and you’re feeling peckish, there’s a veritable feast of gourmet food and beverages on offer, from Talbot cheese, to the Humdinger Gin Distillery for free tastings.

And between October and April, the Geraldine Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday morning featuring a wide range of artisan products.

It dawns on us that we need at least two full days and nights in Geraldine – a stopover just doesn’t do it justice.

Supplied/Supplied A visit to Humdinger Gin Distillery is a must.

Had we stayed longer we would have attended the historic Geraldine Cinema - a quaint and important piece of the town’s history dating back to 1924 when it was initially constructed as a Town Hall.

Echoes of the past are all around the period building, and it’s not difficult to imagine what the spectacle of going to the movies back in the late 1920s was like. With a full evening’s entertainment accompanied by a pianist or orchestra, it was a chance for the village to gather together and relax.

And if you’re into history you definitely need several days to explore.

The Geraldine Vintage Car and Machinery Museum is considered one of the finest of its types in the southern hemisphere with over 2000 exhibits for motor buffs including John Britten’s campervan, a Harley-Davidson hearse and an original Spartan bi-plane.

The newly opened Route 79 museum also features a wide range of vehicles and equipment including a 1963 International Australian Army truck, a field gun, horse buggies and old motorbikes.

Not far away, the historical museum in the old Town Board building is an easy way to waste an hour, learning about the pioneering locals who settled the area.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The toy area at Geraldine Vintage Car and Machinery Club Museum.

However, we decide to spend a day exploring the stunning hill country that is home to many historic sheep and cattle stations and take a 4x4 tour with affable local Wayne Keenan.

We meet him at Peel Forest, a 20-minute drive from Geraldine in a lush area surrounded by forests, paddocks and rivers. Known for its outdoor heritage, Peel Forest has long been a mecca for outdoor lovers who enjoy forest walks.

Keenan chats away to us about the significance of the area before we stop to take a look at the breathtaking Kahikatea Forest at Te Wanahu Flat. Just a five-minute walk from the van takes us to majestic giants, standing 60 metres tall. It’s a breathtaking start to what turns out to be one of the best tours we have ever been part of.

On the road to Mesopotamia we meander along a gravel road that follows the glacial carved Rangitata Valley. It’s big country and Keenan is well versed in all the local tales. Beside us the landscape is filled with scarred mountains as we slowly sift our way through calves that a farmer herds along the road.

john Keast/Stuff The world as seen from high on Mesopotamia station on the southern side of the Rangitata valley.

The gravel road gradually opens up into a foreboding landscape, with sobering dark skies looming over jagged peaks. It’s a vast contrast to the lush autumnal valley that is crisscrossed with streams and creeks and explains why it was used as a backdrop to the Lord of the Rings movie sets.

Eventually we make it to Mesopotamia sheep station where we meet quintessential high country farmer Malcolm Prouting.

Outside what used to be an old school, Prouting chats away and spins a few good yarns. It’s a unique insight into the hardened farmers who make up the high country, and we are engrossed in his wild tales of back country living.

The Prouting family have been connected to the station since 1943. Two of Malcolm’s uncles died at the station including the youngest, Peter, who was killed at age 23 in a plane crash within sight of the homestead and in full view of his father.

LOUIS PROUTING/SUPPLIED Mesopotamia Station in the headwaters of the Rangitata River valley offers a breathtaking glimpse of high country life.

Just how hard that high country life can be is echoed in the eerie windswept tussock cemetery not far from the property that’s also worth a visit.

Keenan then takes us down to the shearers quarters where we have a delightful lunch complete with scones, sandwiches and a thermos of tea.

It’s authentic, and we love wandering around the huge wooden building that once would have been full of bustling shearers and their cooks.

There’s even time to wind our way up a farm track to see Prouting’s deer park where we see Himalayan tahr up close.

Supplied/Supplied With native forest on the town fringes, Geraldine has something for everyone.

On the way back to Peel Forest we stop by the Mount Peel Station Church belonging to the Acland family at Mt Peel Station, and we trace the graves of the pioneers who settled the land.

Before we know it six hours have passed, and we feel invigorated by the landscape and the superb oratory offered to us about the area.

But it’s not enough…we decide on our drive back to Christchurch that we will be back. There’s white-water rafting, endless gorgeous walks, and always the lure of fine food and art back at base Geraldine.

If it’s beauty, luxury and a chance to experience charming village life in the surrounds of history, you can’t go wrong with the South Canterbury town on a long weekend.