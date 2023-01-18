Nearly $100 for a family swim: Is Hanmer Springs' hot pools worth the money?

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa recently increased its admission prices by up to 10% – but you can save yourself up to $19.60 with a quick hack.

A visit to one of Canterbury’s soaking attractions is nearly $100 for a family – so is this too much for a dip, or value for money?

The South Island could be home to the most expensive place to experience hydroslides, hot pools and swimming at the same facility – but there’s more than meets the eye at the publicly-owned complex.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa, one of South Island’s popular tourist attractions, increased its admission prices in November, raising single entry prices for adults and senior citizens by $3 to $38 and $25 respectively, and prices for children by $2 to $22.

The single entry price of a family has risen from $89 to $98.

READ MORE:

* Flying fox, luxury spa given funding to boost Hanmer Springs' tourism sector

* Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa 'reshaping' but confident of recovery

* New 13.5m water slide and pools planned for Hanmer Springs

* Hanmer Springs motel named the best in New Zealand



Locals and Hurunui ratepayers are entitled to half-price entry – and for internet savvy visitors, a PoolPlus member can receive a 20% discount by sharing their name and email address, bringing the cost down to $78.40 for a family.

The Hurunui District Council-owned facility, nestled in the township of Hanmer Springs, is about a 90-minute drive from Christchurch. It has a variety of hot pools, freshwater pools and two hydroslides, all included in the price.

It had held steady on entry fees for three years before upping the price in November, but while the cost may have some thinking twice about getting the togs and towel out, general manager Graeme Abbot said the pricing was “fair and reasonable”.

There had been several cost increases for running the facility over the past three years, including wage increases every year, power and pool chemicals, he said.

“We don’t like taking price rises, but sometimes we just need to do it to keep up with prices coming into our business.”

Patronage during Christmas 2022 was up 13% on Christmas 2021, he said, and down 12% on 2019, but it was difficult to compare as back then “20% of our business ... was international and not all of that market is back in New Zealand yet”.

Brook Sabin Most of us think of this mountain resort as a family destination - but there's a secret side you might not know about.

Abbot said the pools opened throughout the last year of Covid restrictions despite losing “a substantial amount of money”.

Closing the complex down would have affected staff and the greater Hurunui district, “and we went ahead even though we knew we were going to lose money”.

“We thought it was more important to stay open rather than hibernate … to keep people coming to Hanmer Springs and therefore keep money coming into the greater, wider Hurunui economy.”

A dividend of $2 million is given back to the council annually and spent on Hurunui reserves, parks, gardens, libraries and public amenities, also supporting the local fire crew, ambulance and primary school.

George Heard/Stuff Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools & Spa general manager Graeme Abbot says the complex operated at a loss in the last year of Covid restrictions to ensure the businesses and people of Hurunui stayed afloat.

Any money surplus to the $2m is used to repay debt or invest in new products, Abbot said.

Until 2019, access to the hydroslide was separate from general admission, but since combining the fees, the positive feedback had outweighed the bad, he said.

It made it a “far more affordable price” for families, simplified the pricing and cut down on queues during peak times.

There was more family interaction in the pool too, with parents joining their children on the hydroslide, he said, and even an 84-year-old took a ride on the slide.

“Would he have bought a pass? Probably not. Did he have a great experience on that slide? Absolutely.”

The combined admission fee had “enhanced the complex as people, have done something they would never have done before”, he said.

In comparison, two other privately owned pool facilities in the North Island undercut their South Island counterpart by at least $8.

Supplied Thermal pools have been used at Hanmer Springs for more than 150 years.

Taupō DeBretts Spa Resort water park is smaller to Hanmer’s, but consists of three hydroslides, two mineral hot pools, a fresh water pool and a kids’ warm water playground. Charges are $24 for adults, and an add-on of $6 to use the hydroslides. There is no family admission option outlined on its website.

Further north at Parakai Springs in Auckland, adults can use two hydroslides and two thermal pools for $30. Family entry for two adults and three children, or one adult and four children costs $80.

There are also plush, tranquil hot pools all over the country charging up to $59 for two-hour sessions with views of snow topped mountains if some quiet adult time is on the cards.

Abbot said people might think Hanmer’s admission was “pricey, but the true question is, did they enjoy their day and would they go back?”.

“Price is about expectation and delivery of the product. The feedback we get from customers is fantastic.”