Five late night spots in Christchurch for coffee, treats and sweets

Christchurch is home to some truly enchanting late-night spots, each with their own unique charm. From cosy cafes serving up impeccable brews to dessert destinations that will make your taste buds sing, there are cosy corners all over the city to unwind after dark.

A unique blend of European charm and friendly, laid back Kiwi hospitality makes these late night spots feel a bit like home. If you’re a fan of chill vibes and mood lighting there's definitely a venue to suit your mood. You could almost imagine you’re in your own living room, except the service is much better and so is the coffee.

Six Ounces (10pm)

178 Papanui Rd, Merivale, Christchurch

Cosy yet elegant, with a touch of rustic charm, Six Ounces is the perfect neighbourhood spot for enjoying life's simple pleasures. This charming little Merivale secret is all about embracing the relaxed and welcoming European style of hospitality. Candles, lamps, natural wood features and an abundance of greenery combine with an eclectic collection of furniture to create a comfortable home away from home feeling. Open til 10pm every night, Six Ounces is the ideal evening destination to savour outstanding food and coffee with excellent company.

Owners Avi and Lois have carefully curated a menu of European delicacies designed for sharing and enjoying great conversation. If you fancy something other than coffee and cake, come evening, their gourmet cheeseboards and exquisite antipasto platters pair seamlessly with a thoughtfully selected wine list for ultimate enjoyment. Six Ounces may be a little famous for their fine cheeses and cured meats, but they also strive to be inclusive with their offerings. There are always plenty of gluten-free options available and usually a few vegan choices too.

With great wi-fi, superb coffee and cosy little nooks to occupy, Six Ounces is also a dream for those in need of a relaxing hideaway to get some work done, whatever the time of day.

Neat Places Sweet Soul Patisserie: Every treat is a miniature work of art.

Sweet Soul Patisserie (10pm Thur-Sat)

79 Cashel St, Christchurch

For a touch of Parisian elegance with your evening treat, take a little stroll to the delightful Sweet Soul Patisserie. A taste of heaven for all dessert enthusiasts, this inner-city gem is a dream setting for late-night indulging. Every treat is a miniature work of art, from the delicate petit fours to the signature entremets (a dainty layered dessert encased in a delicate mousse and finished with a shiny glaze). Paired with a nice hot coffee or a glass of champagne, every intricate morsel is pure perfection.

What sets this exquisite patisserie apart is not only the delicious desserts but the warm and friendly service and attention to detail. Sister team Taina and Rua Scur radiate a genuine passion for their craft and their enthusiasm is contagious. Everything is made with the utmost care and the finest ingredients, and you can taste the difference. Whether you’re a dessert aficionado or simply looking to treat yourself to something extraordinary, Sweet Soul Patisserie really takes the cake.

C1 Espresso (9pm)

185 High St, Christchurch

Open til 9 pm every weekday, could there be a more iconic location for an evening cuppa? A name synonymous with top-notch coffee, this Christchurch institution has been serving up the best of the bean for close to three decades now. Well-known for their exceptional coffee roasted in-house and served in essentially any way you could desire, their vast coffee menu is a testament to their dedication to the craft. With a cabinet chock-full of housemade goodies, you won’t have the slightest trouble finding something sweet to accompany your brew.

The huge space with plenty of comfy, cosy nooks makes C1 a great spot for a sneaky after-office-hours work sesh or for winding down after a long day. A few quirks, like an automatic sliding bookcase door, and food being delivered straight to your table via pneumatic tubes, add to the irreplicable C1 vibe. For serious coffee lovers and sweet tooths alike, you’ll soon feel at home here and make the place your own.

Paleta Bar at Little High (10pm)

255 St Asaph St, Christchurch

Discovering Paleta is like finding yourself in a make-believe land full of fun and happiness, complete with sprinkles and a cherry on top. For the young at heart, this colourful Ice Cream Bar is a dream come true. Their signature paletas - creamy fruity popsicles topped with all kinds of magical goodies, draw crowds from all over. It’s the ultimate customisable ice cream experience. With a dessert menu full of treats like loaded doughnuts and classic banana splits, you’re in for a gloriously hedonistic sugar rush.

There’s no shortage of beverage options to accompany your chosen slice of sugary heaven. Pair your dessert with an excellent coffee or spoil yourself with one of Paleta’s decadently creamy milkshakes in fun flavours like Black Forest, TimTam and Lemon Pie. For a little extra dose of naughty, indulge in a boozy ice cream float (made with creamy soft serve) or a Poptail - an absolutely genius cocktail and popsicle combo. Open late every night til 10pm, Paleta is there when you need a little extra dose of joy in your life.

Neat Places The atmosphere at Rollickin is as vibrant as their flavours.

Rollickin Gelato (11pm)

35 New Regent St + 98 Cashel St, Christchurch

Open til 11pm every night of the week, Rollickin Gelato is the perfect place for night owls in search of that sweet fix. With two locations in the central city, you’re guaranteed to never be more than walking distance from your next scoop. Like a playground for your tastebuds, Rollickin serves up all the classics alongside customer-inspired flavour combos with names like ‘Choc-flation’ and ‘Love Me Tinder.’ On chilly winter nights the luscious gelato is best served on top of one of their hot fudgy brownies or sinfully good Cinny Buns.

The atmosphere at Rollickin is as vibrant as their flavours. Rad wall art, vibrant colours and an eclectic collection of comfy chairs and couches, make for an ideal late night hangout spot. Since its inception in the early days of post-quake Christchurch, Rollickin has steadily developed a cult-like following and for good reason. So when those late night cravings hit, drop in and see for yourself what all the fuss is about. And yes, they do a great cup of joe to go with your sweet treats.