Down South: Revisiting Kaikōura after the 2016 earthquake

Footage from Kaikoura reveals dramatic changes to the coastline with the seabed rising up to 2m following the 7.8 quake.

The following is an extract from Down South, in which award-winning writer Bruce Ansley goes on a journey back to his beloved South Island.

There were two ways of going north from Christchurch. You could drive up the centre of the South Island, past Hanmer Springs, or more likely into the Springs, for the siren call of its hot pools was usually irresistible.

This was the longer of the two routes, beautiful, and less used. The other way went up the coast. It was faster, and even more beautiful, and it passed through Kaikōura.

The road ran through the vineyards filling the valleys and flats of North Canterbury which once grew only sheep and cows, low ranges to the west screening the blue Pacific Ocean beating on a gaunt coast. From Cheviot it slowly rose into the Hundalees then descended between ridges and through valleys covered in gold when the kōwhai bloomed, a grand entrance to the magical Kaikōura coast.

Pool/Getty Images Huge slips caused by the 7.8 earthquake on November 14, 2016 blocked State Highway One north of Kaikoura.

Offshore, amid the kelp, seals raised a languid flipper in salute, black against the turquoise sea.

Two sets of road tunnels carried honking traffic through spurs running down from bushy ranges that fell, often nearly vertically, to railway lines so close to the road that when a train came through you felt you could just lean out of the car window and touch it.

The Kaikōura Canyon lay only 500 metres offshore, a highway for migrating sperm whales, which fed in its depths.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Seals used to come ashore near the highway (file photo).

Thin strips of land between the road and the sea had been camping grounds for a century or so. Every summer, campers, vans, caravans and tents all jammed themselves into impossible spaces and formed communities tighter than the neighbourhoods they came from.

Our family camped near the Kōwhai River bridge in a huge square tent with a green top and sides that lifted to make extra rooms. Gnarly willows drooped over our heads and the smell of the blue borage remains in my memory forever. Nearby was a long beach of shingle covered with driftwood, where my father fished for moki, casting far out to sea with a long rod.

The place reeked of contentment and continuity until just after midnight on 14 November 2016, when a fault line near Culverden ruptured and rippled northeastwards, growing steadily as it triggered a web of faults, travelling at two kilometres a second for 200 kilometres. Two people died.

For me, Kaikōura was always its foreshore. Those rocks, the sea you first met at Oaro. That shore was perfect.

The rock walls and tunnels and pools and towers of the coast south of the town gave way to shingle beaches and the peninsula itself, jutting into the Pacific Ocean, snoozing seals giving an annoyed huff as you passed, the rocks coloured by the apricot heads of thousands of gannets, the sea poking around archipelagos of tiny islands.

All my life I’d stopped at Ōhau Point, where seals snoozed on the rocks below the road and smelled to high heaven and seal pups slid over and around each other in a pool below a waterfall at the end of a short track in the bush and stayed there even after their nursery had been discovered by a wider public with kids and cameras and reverent expressions.

Derek Flynn/Stuff Seal pups frolic in the pool under a waterfall in the Ohau Stream (file photo).

Everything changed that night of 14 November.

The Kekerengu Fault was possibly the most gymnastic, rending the countryside, shoving it aside by up to ten metres and throwing it a couple of metres into the air.

Kaikōura was cut off as huge rocks tumbled down from the tops. The town was badly damaged, but an even greater tragedy struck the ancient coastal civilisation when the seabed was hoisted into the air. For a hundred kilometres sea life lay exposed. Colonies of crayfish, whole cities of paua lay suffocating, an impromptu rescue by divers and fishermen and concerned citizens returning as many to the sea as they could.

A huge rolling smell of rotting and death enveloped that magical foreshore. Roads disappeared under thousands of tonnes of rock, railway lines tied themselves into knots. Tremendous forces shoved Christchurch southwards and Wellington northwards.

Teams of abseilers and road construction crews pinned unstable hillsides, cleared rocks, made tracks through the desolation. Great earth-shifting machines toiled. Engineers moved mountains.

One day just before Christmas, 2017, the road was opened for part of the day then, and, on Waitangi weekend 2018, for the whole day.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff The opening of State Highway 1 north of Kaikoura (file photo).

I flew down from Auckland for the occasion, The road was open between 7am and 8.30pm and a stream of traffic poured out of Christchurch.

Near the Hundalees the cavalcade was halted by a man standing outside what looked like a sentry box.

We didn’t mind. We weren’t disaster tourists, we were just happy to be there.

Besides, the Transport Agency had kindly provided amusements: all along the road were men and women trained in the finest stop-go schools in the land. They weren’t like the others, who merely turned signs around. They were entertainers. They laughed, they waved, they chatted.

We were happy for them to stop us for ten or twenty minutes, even half an hour. The stops were diversions, and we needed them, for our road lay in ruins, cracked, slipping, crumbling. Over the four humps of the Hundalees we crawled then down the other side to the blue sea, and the wreckage.

The seafloor lay white in the air, exposed like the ruins of an ancient civilisation.

All the stop-go troupes in the world, all the new land uplifted high, all the repairs and the rebuilding couldn’t disguise the damage. The mountainsides above the road and the railway line running next to it had been stripped. Anything that could be loosed upon the earth had been shot downwards with far more force than gravity alone could muster. Great rocks and huge piles of rubble lay everywhere.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Ohau Point after the opening of State Highway 1 (file photo).

Flotillas of machines, armies of men and women toiled over the wreckage. Abseilers hung from ropes stabilising the raw cliffs.

It was both the bravest and most desolate human endeavour I’d ever seen.

Ōhau Point, where the seals had once slumbered, lay raw and bleeding. A giant rock that had landed on the baby seals’ pathway and lain there like a full stop had been broken up and taken away, but I could not imagine the seals ever returning. (They did.)

The damage to Kaikōura was awful, but we celebrated its survival, applauded it as we would a once-famous star returning to the stage.

