Glacier Explorers Aoraki/Mt Cook: New Zealand's slice of Antarctica

What's before me is magnificent. It looks like a 23-kilometre frozen waterfall that stretches down from the snowy heavens. It stops in front of us with a 50-metre wall of glistening ice. And what makes this even more incredible is that we’re admiring it from a boat, with icebergs floating around us.

We can't get too close. Our largest glacier is receding at an alarming pace and is the scene of spectacular ice calving. If you're lucky enough to see this, it's a moment of unbridled joy. But after the splash and waves have died down, there is a sobering truth. What we're witnessing is Earth's cry for help.

Suppllied A large glacier in Tasman Lake.

I'm in Aoraki Mt/Cook National Park at the mighty Tasman Glacier. I've wanted to do this trip since I was a kid, because cruising around the “iceberg lake” is like New Zealand's very own miniature version of Antarctica. How many people can say they’ve seen an iceberg from a boat?

The excitement levels peaked well before we reached the glacier. The drive to Mt Cook Village is easily one of the most beautiful in the world. The road weaves along the edge of the bright blue Lake Pūkaki, with the country's tallest mountain looming over the landscape.

But the most remarkable thing is what I didn't see. In 2020, one million tourists were expected to visit Mackenzie Region – which encompasses Mt Cook Village. Yet, as I drove to this frozen frontier, I didn't see one car coming the other way.

I’m sure some of us will look back at the time when our borders were closed and wondered why we didn’t do more. Right now, there are no crowds and great deals everywhere – the first being our hotel for the night. The Hermitage Hotel’s best rooms have floor-to-ceiling views of Aoraki Mt Cook and are selling around $220 to $250 a night. Before Covid-19, I struggled to find a boxy little hotel in Auckland for that price.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The view from our room at the Hermitage Hotel.

The offers continued as we took a look around the village. Helicopter and ski plane flights are almost half price and one of the region's most iconic trips – boating among icebergs on Tasman Lake – has also slashed prices to attract domestic tourists. Before Covid-19, the trip was $170 per person. Now, it’s running for $109, and I was beside myself with excitement that my boyhood dream was coming true.

Brook Sabin/Stuff We watched the face of the glacier from a safe distance.

After a quick shuttle to the lake, and a half-hour walk to the jetty, we set off in a bright yellow glacier boat to start our iceberg hunt.

Safety is a big deal here; we've entered an environment where the glacier rules – and icebergs are inherently unpredictable.

Supplied/Stuff The lake can get crowded with ice.

As we motored towards the first berg, our guide Kim starts to tell us about the heartbreaking decline of the glacier. The enormous lake we're in – some seven kilometres long – only formed 30 years ago. Before that it was just a series of small ponds and streams.

Kim positioned the boat next to a small piece of ice known as a growler. When the ice melts, trapped air escapes and makes a growling noise – hence the name. She scooped up a small piece, explaining that it probably fell as snow some 400 years ago. We all take photos of the glistening piece of history before being invited to break a piece off and eat it. Yes, on the menu today is a 400-year-old iceberg – and as you’d expect – the ice tastes pristine.

Suppllied A huge iceberg that broke away from the main glacier.

As a strong westerly wind whips up, the boat is turned around, and we motor up the lake towards the enormous ice face. Behind it, the glacier extends 23km up the valley. New Zealand has around 3000 glaciers, but this one holds around a third of all glacial ice in the country.

Since the last Little Ice Age, which ended in the mid-1800s, the glacier remained roughly the same size. But scientists saw something remarkable between 2000 and 2008. The face of the glacier retreated 3.7km in just eight years. And now experts say the situation is getting worse: the glacier is retreating between 477 to 822 metres each year. That incredible retreat creates a sad but spectacular show known as ice calving. This is where chunks of ice break off the face of the glacier, into the lake. Often they are small, but occasionally, millions of tonnes will break off at a time.

Brook Sabin/Stuff A small iceberg, known as a growler.

The boat slows as we reach the exclusion zone. After the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, 30 million tonnes of ice broke off, causing a three-metre-high surge of water. Being a pesky journalist, I ask what would happen to us if that occurred now. The boat would be pointed towards the ice, I’m told, and we’d slowly motor over it. The wave doesn’t break in the middle of the lake, so we’d be fine.

That’s also why we stay well back, watching in silence. It’s like we’re on an ice-style safari, waiting to see what nature will do. It's an incredible scene: in front of us is a wall of ice hundreds of years old. Either side of us are towering cliffs known as lateral moraines. Look to the top of these, 200m above us, and that indicates how high the glacier once was.

Supplied/Stuff Tasman Lake freezes over in winter.

Behind these cliffs, Aoraki/Mt Cook looms over the lake with a constant swirl of cloud around its peak. We wait, wondering if the dramatic scenery is about to deliver a crescendo. I've seen large chunks of ice break off Franz Josef glacier and hurtle down an area known as the "bowling alley". I can only imagine how spectacular it would be to see them crash into the lake.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The glacier is covered in rock.

As we’re waiting at the face, we’re told more about the lake. The number of icebergs that float around varies greatly, depending on whether there have been any recent calving events. When that happens, it can take a few weeks for the large chunks of ice to make their way down the lake, giving those in the boats lots to look at. Today, there are around half dozen icebergs floating around, all of them small. So we all keep our eyes fixed on the hulking ice face for the slightest hint she’s about to blow.

It didn't happen. But that's nature; it also didn't happen when I went all the way to Alaska in the hope of seeing the same thing. The difference is, this is a treasure in our backyard. And all Kiwis should try to see it, not just because of its spectacular beauty – but to appreciate just how fragile our environment is.

Supplied/Stuff You’ll get up close with small icebergs on the trip.

