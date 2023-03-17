SailGP: Everything to eat, drink, see and do in Lyttelton, Christchurch

A pedestrian and cycle tunnel was once proposed above the road tunnel between Christchurch's port and the city. But the space is largely hidden from view.

Located at the northwestern end of Banks Peninsula, just 20 minutes from central Christchurch, is the effortlessly cool port town of Lyttelton, where harbour workers and local artists commingle between a line-up of bars, restaurants and shops. Houses cling onto the hillside and pint-sized beaches await around every other bay.

How to get there: Head for the hills and then drive right through. The Lyttelton Road Tunnel provides direct access to and from Christchurch through the Port Hills. At nearly 2km long, it was the country's longest road tunnel until Auckland’s Waterview Tunnel came along.

But note that during SailGP, private vehicles will not be able to access the tunnel, or any other routes into Lyttelton, between midday and 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Roads will be blocked from Sumner and Governors Bay, though cyclists and buses will still have access.

Anna Briggs/Stuff The view from the deck of Lyttelton Coffee Company takes in the port and the mountains.

Cyclists can either brave the steep three-kilometre ride over the hills to the base of the gondola or take their two-wheeler on the 28 bus through the tunnel.

Best known for: Lyttelton has historically been regarded as the gateway to Canterbury. The region’s first European settlers landed here. Now, the tunnel serves as the main freight artery for Christchurch.

New Zealand’s alternative folk-country scene notably came to life in Lyttelton following the Christchurch earthquakes. Marlon Williams, Aldous Harding and Nadia Reid have all recorded albums here. Songwriter Lindon Puffin and roaring string band The Eastern are fellow well-respected members of the local scene.

Local landmark: As your eyes adjust to daylight on the other side of the tunnel, the harbour and port really shine. Most of the houses and shops point in this direction for obvious reasons. Albion Square is a community space with a play area, historic Cenotaph and free wi-fi.

ChristchurchNZ Bridle Path was constructed by European settlers in 1850.

What to do: Between eating, drinking and exploring quirky shops, there are several walking and cycle trails which wind through the hills behind the township. Bridle Path, constructed by European settlers in 1850, is a popular option to take in views across the Canterbury Plains to the Southern Alps and then Lyttelton Harbour and Banks Peninsula.

Keep an eye out for: Ōtamahua/Quail Island was once used as a quarantine facility for people with leprosy, as well as a sled dog training site for early Antarctic expeditions. The inner harbour island can be reached by kayak or via a 15-minute ferry ride from Lyttelton, though again the ferries will be temporarily paused during the Saturday and Sunday afternoons of SailGP. Visitors can explore the network of walking tracks, see a ship graveyard and keep an eye out for native birds.

Where to eat: The award-winning Roots Restaurant might be gone but you can still experience the work of chef Giulio Sturla. Mapu is an experimental test kitchen described by Sturla as a creative outlet to try new things. The kitchen – not a restaurant – has no dedicated opening hours or menus. It has room for five diners only.

GREG ALLOT PHOTOGRAPHY The Wunderbar in Lyttelton.

At Japanese Māori-inspired restaurant Super, owner Sahni Bennett takes dishes like steamed bao, ramen and donburi and incorporates them with local flavours of pūhā, horopito and kānga pirau. Glamour Cake serves up over-the-top doughnuts and cheesecakes from its cabinet.

Where to drink: Wunderbar is a legendary watering hole where port workers gather and local bands get their start. With eccentricities covering every inch of wall space, including doll heads and planetary mirror balls, it’s a real treat for the senses. Good luck trying to find the bathroom.

Civil & Naval is a cool little bar on the main drag offering local craft beer, cocktails and delicious food. Lyttelton Coffee Company is a reliable port of call where you can enjoy stunning harbour views with your fresh morning cuppa. Eruption Brewing is a small micro-brewery pouring pale ale, hoppy pilsner and oatmeal stout.

ChristchurchNZ Lyttelton is located at the northwestern end of Banks Peninsula.

Top shops: London Street is ground zero for shopping in Lyttelton – you’ll find an eclectic mix of gift shops, bookshops and record stores. The Lyttelton Farmers Market has been running since 2005 and is a popular weekend destination to stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples from local growers and producers. It will continue on the Saturday of SailGP, but close early at 12.30pm.

Insider secret: Arriving at the other side of the tunnel, hang a right and follow the winding road to the neighbouring communities of Rāpaki, Cass Bay and Corsair Bay. Some of the best small beaches and picnic spots in Christchurch can be found here.

Stay: The Ōtoromiro Hotel, founded in 1870, is located 10 minutes towards the head of Lyttelton Harbour. Lyttel Inn is a boutique cottage with room for two. Ōtamahua Hut is a 12-bunk hut serviced by DOC on Ōtamahua/Quail Island.