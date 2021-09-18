World Famous in New Zealand: Whale Watch Kaikōura dishes up plenty of 'wow' moments

The Kaikōura Canyon, its walls up to 1200m high, would be an amazing sight, if it weren’t hidden under the sea. What we can marvel at, though, are the large numbers of many marine species, most notably whales, that are attracted by the nutrient-rich cold waters flowing through it.

Whale Watch Kaikōura’s new 25m catamaran, Te Ao Mārama, makes cruises out to see them comfortably accessible to wheelchair users who, in their own manual chairs, can enjoy both the cabin and the deck outside for great views of the amazing creatures that feed here.

As well as the resident sperm whales, you might see visiting humpback, pilot, blue and southern right whales; plus dolphins, seals and seabirds.

Why go?

Because it’s rare to be able to use the word “majestic” with absolute accuracy. The sperm whales frequently seen here – some named individuals have been regulars for over 20 years – can grow to the same length as the boat.

To see a whale up close, resting on the surface for 15-20 minutes while it re-oxygenates, feels very special. When it dives again with the classic, spectacular lifting of its tail in a sparkling waterfall, it’s a guaranteed “wow” moment. It’s over quickly, but the excitement lasts much longer.

Whale Watch Kaikoura Dusky dolphins are a common sighting.

Then you’ll be distracted by hearing from the captain that another whale has been spotted, and you’re off chasing it – or there’s a huge pod of dusky dolphins leaping, cartwheeling, spinning and otherwise showing off around the boat to entertain you.

Or an albatross glides past, or an orca, or fur seals are spotted clambering up onto the rocks. The captain will do his best to position the boat so that, if you have to stay inside, you can see everything through your big window. There are also screens showing informative videos.

Whale Watch Kaikoura Whales are attracted by Kaikōura's nutrient-rich cold waters.

Insider tip

If yours is a bulkier power-chair, there is a transfer chair and a helpful team ready to get you to a seat with excellent views. Download the Whale Watch Kaikōura app for information about all the marine species you might spot, including personal details about the local sperm whales.

On the way/nearby

For more fur seal action, drive to the viewing platform above the colony at Ōhau Point to the north of town to look down on basking adults and, through autumn and winter, their playful pups. Find out about the earthquake that displaced them, and much more, at the admirably accessible-friendly Kaikōura Museum in the giant cray pot building back in town.

For the adventurous, Kaikōura Kayaks is able to welcome even quadriplegic paddlers. South Pacific Helicopters and Wings Over Whales both offer bird’s-eye views of whales and spectacular scenery to mobility-impaired passengers.

Whale Watch Kaikoura Whale Watch Kaikōura runs two-hour cruises

How much?

The two-hour cruise costs $120 adult, $60 child (minimum 3 years) for the main Ocean Cabin. The 12-person business-class Captain’s Cabin option (not accessible) costs $180. There’s an 80 per cent refund if you don’t see a whale – on average, you’ll see two. Cruises operate every day except Christmas Day.

Best time to go

Ideally, on a calm day.

See: whalewatch.co.nz, and find accessibility details here.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.