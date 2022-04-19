Mountain magic: Five of the best family-friendly walks in Mackenzie

Many Kiwis dream of one-day spending a white Christmas in Europe. But few realise you can do it here in New Zealand.

The Mackenzie is one region I just can’t say no to. Your heart pumps a little faster at the first sight of Lake Tekapo. That incredible blue colour glistening in the sun brings excitement no matter how many times you’ve seen it before. Or it's that feeling of anticipation as you drive around the corner, wondering if Aoraki/Mount Cook will be in view today. Once you visit the Mackenzie, you’ll be hooked.

There are a plethora of walks suitable for the family that will help get you up close and personal with this incredible landscape. From spotting kea, to inspecting 500-year-old ice shards and listening for avalanches, it's an experience for all the senses.

Hooker Valley Track (3-4 hours return)

Jennifer Parkes Hooker Valley Track is one of the South Island's best day walks.

The Hooker Valley Track is the most iconic walk in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park. If you only have time to do one walk, then this should be it. As you step along the boardwalk, surrounded by snow-capped mountains and Aoraki itself, you will know you are where you are supposed to be.

The 10km return track takes 3-4 hours to walk, but it is a flat trail so it's a leisurely walk. Bring your lunch or a thermos of hot coffee and relax at the picnic table, overlooking the Hooker Lake. With Mt Cook standing over you, take a deep breath and enjoy the tranquil wonderland that is Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

Jennifer Parkes Hooker Valley Track is suitable for the whole family.

Suitable for the whole family, kids will love bouncing across the three large swing bridges and listening out for distant avalanches. If you’re visiting in cooler times, take them for a closer look at the icebergs in the lake. The ice is centuries old and is clear as glass.

Red Tarns Track (2 hours return)

Jennifer Parkes Red Tarns Track is a family-friendly alternative in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

There is nothing better than having a trail to yourself so choosing a lesser-known track might give you that honour. The Red Tarns Track starts out the back of Mt Cook Village where you will climb a steep set of stairs to a viewpoint over the village and Aoraki/Mt Cook.

What you can’t see from the ground is the plateau upon the mountain which has a short walking loop across the wetlands to the Red Tarns. Tarns are small alpine lakes and if you’re lucky, you will see reflections of Mt Cook in this one.

Jennifer Parkes The small alpine lakes are named due to the red weed growing within.

Tell the kids to keep an eye out for kea on the walk up. This endangered alpine parrot is very vocal and extremely cheeky. They make a distinct ‘keee-aa’ sound that echoes off the mountains. Please ensure that you do not feed these inquisitive birds.

Tasman Glacier Viewpoint (40 minutes return)

For families with young kids who are just getting into walking, or those after a short walk with a great view, the Tasman Glacier Viewpoint is ideal. Just a 20-minute walk will lead you across a gravel path and up the stairs to a great panorama of the Tasman Glacier Lake.

Jennifer Parkes Tasman Lake is often full of icebergs.

The lake is often full of icebergs and it can freeze over in the winter time. What you may find interesting is that this lake didn’t exist in the 1970s and now it is over 7km long. The glacier is retreating at an incredible speed, so now is the time to marvel in its beauty.

It is worth noting that you cannot access the lake from the viewpoint. You will need to go back and turn onto the Tasman River track. This trail is rocky but flat and will take around an hour return to complete. It is well worth visiting if there are icebergs in the lake. Our kids loved inspecting the ice on the shoreline.

Jennifer Parkes Tasman Lake stretches 7km.

Lake Tekapo Walkway (1 hour one-way)

Sometimes an easy stroll is all you need and the Lake Tekapo walkway is the place to meander and enjoy the views. Starting from the iconic Church of the Good Shepherd, the path follows the lakefront all the way to the hot pools at the base of Mt John.

It is an easy path for kids and adults alike. Pick up a coffee in the township and give your legs a wee stretch before enjoying everything that Tekapo has to offer. It's a great place for young kids to hoon on their balance bikes and an easy trail for the stroller too.

It will take around an hour to walk from one end to the other, but if you are up for a little more, then head up the Mt John Summit Track.

Mt John Summit Track (1.5-3 hours)

Jennifer Parkes The Mt John Summit Track offers brilliant views of Lake Tekapo.

You can’t miss Mt John. The large hill dominates the Lake Tekapo landscape and is home to the Mt John Observatory, as well as the best views of the lake itself. There’s just something special about the glacial blue lake. From above, the colour of the lake only intensifies, so you must make the journey to the top.

The summit track starts next to Tekapo Springs and heads through the forest and up the barren hill to the top. You could stop at the Observatory's Astro Cafe for a warm pick me up, or head straight to the summit.

It will take families around 45-60 minutes to reach the summit. You can return via the lakeshore track, completing a 3-hour loop, or just head back the same way you came.

Ben Ohau Peak (4-5 hours return)

Jennifer Parkes Ben Ohau Peak is 8km one way.

If you have energetic kids who are up for a challenge, then Ben Ohau Peak might be for you. You will hop off the beaten track to the small village in the backcountry of the Mackenzie region.

The Ben Ohau Peak walk will take around 4-5 hours return and ascends approximately 800m. It is a bit of a leg burner but that just makes the reward more sweet. The summit provides uninterrupted views of the entire Mackenzie Region. Spot Lake Ruataniwha, Ōhau, Benmore and Pukaki from here.

It’s worth noting that this trail is best completed during summer and autumn as it is often covered in snow during winter.

