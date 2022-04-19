South Canterbury: The New Zealand region that all foodies and home cooks must taste

New Zealand has countless places of beauty, but can it get any better than stargazing in the Southern Alps while lying in a hot spring? (First published February 2019)

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

While famous for its sheep runs and hardy shepherds, South Canterbury has far more to offer than farming and vast plains. The region's picturesque landscape is filled with fertile soil and fittingly home to a vast number of innovative producers and makers of consumable goodness.

Neat Places Humdinger Gin is a newcomer in Geraldine.

Be it distilling gin or brewing beer, churning cheese or crafting crusty pies, preserving berries or fermenting hot sauces, the food heroes of the region pour their heart and soul into their products. With such a range of diverse enterprises to discover, the region is a definite destination for foodies and home cooks alike.

We have sampled our way through the region and gathered together some of the most impressive culinary curiosities around so that you can experience the best of what this special piece of New Zealand has to offer.

READ MORE:

* The most scenic craft breweries in New Zealand

* Takapō/Tekapo produces New Zealand's best beer

* Mackenzie Country: The one region Kiwis must see before the borders open



Geraldine Butchery

Neat Places Geraldine Butchery has been around for 30-odd years.

6 Wilson Street, Geraldine

The famous Geraldine Butchery has been around for 30-odd years. With any producer of goods that stands the test of time, it's evident that this butchery is doing something right. Here the skilled butchers hold the old-fashioned values of providing their customers with the best quality, local meat available. They are also happy to advise on how to cook your chosen piece correctly and give ideas on new recipes. The butchery is dedicated to its community and in return enjoys a loyal local customer base.

Humdinger Gin

Neat Places The Humdinger Gin nano-distillery is based out of Geraldine.

3a Talbot Street, Geraldine

One of the few gin distilleries in South Canterbury, Humdinger Gin in Geraldine is a newcomer, but their gins have arrived on the market with a bang. In the distillery's first year of production, they have already brought home top honours from both New Zealand and London spirit awards. Visit the distillery at its home base in the heart of Geraldine and taste the various signature gins made here – you can even get a glimpse into the petite factory itself through large floor-to-ceiling windows. The makers of the aromatic crowd favourite are more than happy to chat about their products and let you in on a few secrets.

Ship Hop Brewing

Neat Places Sample beer on tap or take home your favourite drop in a rigger.

7 Strathallan Street, Timaru

Timaru's only craft brewery, Ship Hop Brewing, is tucked in what was once a break-room for the workers of the still-functioning wool factory it neighbours. The microbrewery only opens its doors on Fridays when the three friends who run the show work on new brews. At Ship Hop you can taste a variety of beers on tap and choose your favourite to take home in a rigger. If you're not in town on the right day for a visit, keep an eye on Ship Hop brews in restaurants and bars around Timaru and wider South Canterbury.

Geraldine Cheese Company

Neat Places Geraldine Cheese Company produces a huge variety of cheeses.

76 Talbot Street, Geraldine

Geraldine Cheese Company mixes traditional cheesemaking practices with the latest technology in producing a huge variety of hand-crafted cheeses. If you haven't come across their cheese before, this flagship store is the best place to start. Just about the full selection of cheeses made here are available for purchase in store, many of which you can taste before buying. The company is proud to produce cheese with not only your common milks, such as cow or goat, but also specialty cheeses made with deer and sheep milk. These cheesemakers have brought home plenty of awards over the years and are always experimenting with new ideas.

Al's Laboratory

Neat Places Find hot sauces and spice rubs at Al's.

1 Peel Street, Geraldine

Home of Geraldine's craft hot sauces and spice rubs, Al's Laboratory is a culmination of one man's quest to add unique homemade flavours to the dishes served at his café, The Running Duck, which sits across the road from the lab. The sauces have been taste tested in the café since 2015, and with their ever-growing popularity, the range has expanded immensely. Everything at Al's Lab is handcrafted and proudly made with care, attention to detail and quality. You can pick up a bottle of hot sauce or a bag of spice rub online or at The Running Duck.

Barker's Foodstore

Neat Places Barker's has been in the jam business since the early 70s.

71 Talbot Street, Geraldine

Synonymous with the town's name, where everything first began in the early 1970s and where its products are proudly made to this day, Barker's is one the more well-known food heroes of the South. A quintessentially Kiwi brand, Barker's is the name you'll come across in bold letters on jams, jellies, chutneys and syrups in any fridge or pantry around the country. At Barker's Foodstore, you'll get to not just purchase, but also taste-test a massive variety of the products the brand is famous for, plus a number of surprising newcomers you might not yet know.

High Country Salmon

Neat Places Catch your own lunch at High Country Salmon.

2602 Twizel – Omarama Road, Twizel

The smaller of the two farms raising salmon on the hydro canals surrounding Twizel, High Country Salmon is a family operated business, which was established in 2000 by keen fisherman Richard Logan and his wife Margaret. A variety of salmon options can be picked up from the small floating shop on site, but if you've dreamt of catching your own salmon one day, you can also do that hassle-free with the assistance of the friendly staff. There's a landscaped area with picnic tables near the floating deck where you can watch the action if getting amongst it is not your cup of tea.

Burkes Brewing Co / Blue Lake Eatery & Bar

Neat Places Burkes calls itself one of New Zealand's smallest craft breweries.

Main Road, State Highway 8, Lake Tekapo

The tiny Burkes Brewing Co, based at Lake Tekapo, is the home of an award-winning, small-batch brewed beer. Their Unforgiven Porter was crowned the best beer in the country in 2021, unexpectedly taking out some heavyweights and big craft brewery names. Proudly based in the Mackenzie Region, Burkes Brewery is a part-time operation for Sebastian Burke, who also runs the Lake Tekapo restaurant, Blue Lake Eatery & Bar, where you can taste a number of drops. The unique selection of beers produced by Burkes Brewing Co are made with quality ingredients and available throughout South Canterbury and wherever good beer is poured.

Fairlie Bakehouse

Neat Places Fairlie Bakehouse is a must-visit.

74 Main Street, Fairlie

If you find yourself in Fairlie, it would be a crime not to dig your teeth into a famous Fairlie Bakehouse pie. The multiple award-winning pies fly out the door throughout the day and it's no wonder, as they truly are some of the best buttery parcels of goodness you'll ever try. The secret behind the bakery's success is the exceptional ingredients and handcrafted pastry that is hard to beat. With its own butchery on site and utmost attention to detail you can rest assured that whichever flavour you choose to try, you will not be disappointed.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.