The dos and don'ts of winter van camping in stunning Mackenzie Country

Winter campers know the pleasure of a crisp snowy morning, the silence of snowfall on a deserted campsite, and the rush of being the first one up the mountain on a bluebird day. They also know what it feels like to nearly freeze to death and wake up groggy and cold while condensation drips onto their face.

While winter van camping takes a bit of practice, finding solace in the heart of Mackenzie Country makes each drop of condensation worth it.

The reality of van camping is less than glamorous, but it also means you’re rewarded with fewer crowds, snow-dusted views, and plenty of reasons to order that second bowl of chips. The allure of winter van camping is seductive, and with a little guidance, it can be achievable and enjoyable.

Here are a few places to enjoy the solitude, snow, and views in Mackenzie Country.

Ashlyn Oswalt Lake Middleton Campsite is close to Lake Ōhau.

Lake Middleton Campsite

In winter, this popular DOC campsite is free to campers. Perched next to Lake Middleton moments from Lake Ōhau, this campsite provides quick access to winter activities. There are plenty of stunning walks, of various lengths and difficulties to help you enjoy the Ōhau area. From a walk to the summit of Ben Ohau on the Greta Track to sliding down the Ōhau Snow Fields, there is plenty to do in this winter wonderland.

Fairlie Holiday Park

Park peacefully among the trees and enjoy the solitude of Fairlie Holiday Park. A great place to watch the sunset while preparing dinner, visitors can make use of the picnic tables and central barbecue section. Awake to birdsong, while being close to town and the Ōpihi River. Plus, it’s only an hour’s drive to Mt Dobson.

Ashlyn Oswalt Glentanner is a short hop from the Blue Lakes and Tasman Glacier.

Glentanner Park Centre

Glentanner Park Centre sits along State Highway 80, offering prime views of Aoraki/Mount Cook and Lake Pukaki. A nice reprieve on cold days, the Glentanner has a log fire and large communal kitchen, making it an excellent place to warm up after a long tramp. Use this as your base to walk to the gorgeous Blue Lakes and Tasman Glacier.

Lake Tekapo Motels and Holiday Park

If you want to be at the centre of the action and get upfront views of the turquoise blue waters, there's no better place to stay than Lake Tekapo Holiday Park. The park offers a shared kitchen shelter, barbecue area, and showers. With grass or sealed sites with lake views, you’ll also be able to take a hot shower, do laundry, or use the shared kitchen to prepare a hot meal. Even better, the holiday park is a ten-minute walk from Tekapo Springs and the town’s restaurants and shops, so you're in the perfect location for an evening pub meal and hot springs dip. Be sure to walk around the Mt John Observatory for some exercise the next morning.

Ashlyn Oswalt The beautiful sunset over Lake Pukaki.

White Horse Hill Campsite

This DOC campsite puts you in the heart of the Aoraki/Mt Cook action. Many of Aoraki's popular walks, such as the Hooker Valley and Kea Point tracks, lead straight from the campsite, so this spot is ideal if you're hoping for an early start. Although the site is a car park, it still feels secluded at night and provides great views of the starry nights.

Lake Poaka Campsite

This free DOC campsite – with picnic tables – provides an excellent base for all that Mackenzie Country has to offer. The small lake has a great view of the hills and offers a nice, quiet spot off the side of the highway. An excellent place for fishermen or a starting point for winter skiing, snowshoeing, or tramping, Lake Poaka campsite is a base for adventure.

If this is the first winter you’ve considered van camping or are a seasoned veteran looking for a few tips on how to stay warm, here are a few ways you can make winter van life a bit easier.

Ashlyn Oswalt Foggy mornings are common when winter van camping.

Understand the terrain you’re driving on

Many roads around Mackenzie and South Canterbury aren’t sealed. This can cause traction problems in winter when things are more likely to be wet and slippery. Practice driving in wet or snowy conditions, and use thoughtful, slow movements instead of quick, jerky ones. Although it’s hard to truly get a feel for what driving in sleet, snow, or heavy rain is like, it’s best to try to prepare.

If you’re feeling uncertain about your driving abilities, check trail notes and campsite websites to see if tough driving conditions are mentioned, and re-route or avoid anything you’re uncomfortable with.

Once you’re confident, make sure your van is in tip-top shape before heading out. Bald tyres will provide little traction, so replace them if their tread is worn and pump them to the correct PSI. Pack an emergency kit that includes a jump-start pack, a container of sand to help gain traction, extra food, and warm clothes.

If you plan on driving a lot of ski field roads or heading into a lot of snow, invest in a pair of chains and practise using them.

Ashlyn Oswalt Van camping is less than glamorous.

Prepare your supplies

Your cold, tired bones will thank you for packing coffee and tea. Essentials for early mornings and late nights, you'll want to invest in a quick camping cooker like a Jetboil to boil water in a flash.

You’ll also want to make sure your sleeping situation is cosy and warm. Sleeping near the mountains is cold – there’s no mistaking that. You’ll want a down duvet and wool blanket to keep you warm, plus thick wool socks and a hat. I personally swear by sleeping next to a snuggly husky to keep warm, but not everyone is so lucky.

Close your van's curtains before the sun goes down, as they'll trap heat and provide a bit of privacy. If your van's electrics can handle it, pack an electric kettle, hot water bottle, and space heater. Both are luxuries but can make a huge difference on a blustery night.

Ashlyn Oswalt You’re never short of spectacular views.

Treat yourself to creature comforts

If the temperatures are too much to bear, warm up with a pub meal or café breakfast to bring yourself back to life. If my partner and I are staying near a town, I'll book a late dinner at a pub – bonus points for fireplaces – to soak up some warmth and indulge in a hearty meal before bed.

If you’re planning to stay near Tekapo or Ōmarama, treat yourself to a hot pool session before bed. This helps while away the hours and takes the edge off a cold, wintry day outside. It’s one of my favourite winter camping treats.

Make the most of your daylight hours

The New Zealand sun is thankfully warm when it’s able to shine through the clouds. Make sure you’re up just after sunrise to make the most of your day’s winter activities and retire to your van shortly before the sun sets to lock in any heat. The worst thing a van camper can do is underestimate how quickly the evening temperatures plummet and stay outside longer than they should. So as tempting as it is to sleep in, wake up and get going!

Find a place to stay

Not all campsites remain open in the winter, so be sure to double-check before you make one your destination. It’s always best to call ahead and check the weather of your route.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.