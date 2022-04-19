The Bad Decision Hut: The New Zealand whisky hut that's the highest in the world

A day spent carving powder calls for post-slope socialising. The tradition of aprés ski, or the act of having a bevy once the ski lifts stop, first came about in the early 1950s when snow sports like skiing became more accessible.

In New Zealand, there are two mountain-top bars to choose from for a post-ski session at Coronet Peak, while a Champagne bar awaits at the top of Cardrona’s Chondola with the Wakatipu Basin in the distance.

Perhaps the country’s most exclusive aprés ski experience can be found on a ridge more than 2000 metres above sea level in Mackenzie.

Established in 2020, the Bad Decision Hut is said to be the highest whisky hut in the world. The bivvy-style hut sits on the more than 100-year-old Glenmore Station, a 19,000-hectare merino, deer and cattle station bordering Lake Tekapo and Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park.

Tekapo Adventures You can hike or fly to the hut.

READ MORE:

* Tekapo: New Zealand's most beautiful view

* How Tekapo became a global village

* There's plenty to do in New Zealand's winter playground



Glenmore Station is run by fourth-generation owners Emily and Will Murray and offers three bookable huts so visitors can experience the backcountry terrain by ski-touring, 4WD driving and guided walks.

Tekapo Adventures The hut’s whisky shelf has room for 100 bottles.

With room for up to 10, and luxuries like log burners and kitchen facilities, the huts are a popular option for skiers in the winter months. But what the Bad Decision lacks in bed space, it makes up for with its whisky collection – built up over time from ski touring parties.

The best way for whisky lovers to enjoy a dram on the ridge is by booking space at a hut in-season and pre-ordering a bottle from Whisky Galore in Christchurch.

Tekapo Adventures Finish of your high country adventure with a dram.

The bottles are labelled and then flown up on the annual run. They stay in the hut until finished – so it’s up to visitors to be respectful of fellow skiers’ purchases.

Guided experiences can be booked with several local operators, including Tekapo Adventures for walking and 4WD outings, plus Air Safaris and Mackenzie Helicopters for scenic flights.

Fact file

The Bad Decision Hut is located on Glenmore Station, around 15 minutes’ drive from Tekapo. Glenmore Station huts can be booked from July 1 to October 15. All whisky orders for the current season need to be placed before June 30, 2022. See: glenmorestation.co.nz/huts

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.