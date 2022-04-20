A slice of Fiji in the South Island: This is NZ's best swim-up bar

Fancy a pizza, platter and drink in a hot pool — here's the new place you need to check out.

I'm surrounded by warm water, sipping a drink at a swim-up bar. Sounds like a scene from Fiji, right? However, I'm deep in the South Island, with a distant view of the mountains.

Welcome to Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa, home to the country's best swim-up bar.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Tranquillity Pools are adults-only.

You'll find the new complex in Methven: population, less than 2000. The quiet farming village swells in winter, given its proximity to Mt Hutt Ski Field. But up until now, the town wasn't really considered a destination itself. That was until a new state-of-the-art hot pool complex opened late last year.

The pools are solar heated and have two distinct zones: one designed for adults, with the other being family friendly. The pools are a game changer for the town, and I've written about why Methven is about to explode in popularity. But I only briefly mentioned my favourite part.

Inside the adults-only zone, known as the "Tranquillity Pools" you'll find a series of caves and inter-linked pools. But there’s one pool most swimmers gravitate to. It has a series of underwater stools and a large bar serving a considerable selection of drinks. It is my favourite bar in New Zealand. Dress code: togs.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff The complex opened in November 2021.

This is one of the few swim-up bars that actually treats adults like adults – and will also allow you to eat in the pools. One of the more popular options are platters, which you can laze about and enjoy with a glass of wine. If your heart desires, you can even soak late at night with a pizza, followed by a chocolate fondant.

How many times can you say you've eaten a chocolate dessert at a swim-up bar under the stars? Well, there's a special little village deep in the South Island that can make that dream come true.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The pool bar has a wide selection of drinks and food to order from.

Playing there: Ōpuke Thermal Pools and Spa passes start from $59 per adult for the 'Tranquillity Pools'. The family-friendly 'Discovery Pools' starts from $19 per child and $29 per adult.

Getting there: Methven is about an hour's drive from Christchurch. Air New Zealand links Christchurch with all the main centres, with connections through the regional network. Jetstar also serves Christchurch from Auckland and Wellington.

