Why Christchurch is the best city in New Zealand for cyclists

Calling itself the ‘city of cycling’, Christchurch/Ōtautahi has a growing network of urban cycleways and plenty of great riding around the fringes.

One silver lining of Christchurch’s post-quake rebuild some very slick cycling infrastructure making the most of modern urban design and new open spaces. This means it’s relatively easy and safe to see the city sights by bike, not just in the centre but from corner to corner via a series of popular cycleways that have seen bike commuting explode in recent years.

There’s some fun riding to be had around the edges too, particularly up in the Port Hills and along the coast. Combine this with safe cycle-touring routes such as the Hurunui Heartland Ride through to Hanmer Springs, and Christchurch has emerged as a very hot cycling hub for visitor and local alike.

New Brighton via the Avon River Trail

Lee Slater Riding around peaceful South Shore spit.

The trail known as Te Ara Ōtākaro is a peaceful, mostly off-road cruise from Cathedral Square to New Brighton beach. Taking an hour or so, it follows the Avon River/Ōtākaro for much of the way and passes through the red zone where there are traces of earthquake muntage to be seen.

On reaching South Shore spit, it’s well worth following the waterside path around the estuary. Once you’ve had your fill of tranquillity and bird-spotting, head around to New Brighton to walk the pier and have a bite to eat at Switch café. He Puna Taimoana hot pools are here, too.

Lee Slater The beaut New Brighton pier.

Return ride options are endless. Using the city council’s Bike Easy map, you can readily find a backstreet route to the Woolston Tannery – home to Cassels Brewery Bar and boutique shops – then head back to town via the Heathcote Expressway.

Rapaki–Summit Road to Lyttelton or Sumner

ChristchurchNZ Cyclists get plenty of great views from the Port Hills.

E-bikes have opened up a panopoly of Port Hills riding to mere mortals, including this suggested option that could easily be sliced and diced a different way with map in hand.

Start by heading up the popular Rapaki Track, the steep 4WD road that climbs steadily to reach the Summit Road that snakes along the ridge separating Christchurch from Lyttelton Harbour/Whakaraupō.

Heading east along the road will take you all the way out to Godley Head/Awaroa – up there with the best of Aotearoa’s coastal lookouts, for sure.

Lee Slater Great views on the ride out to Godley Head.

Fit, capable riders can continue around to Lyttelton via the Sumner Road. Partake in refreshments in the village before continuing around the bays to Dyers Pass. Let’s hope you’ve left some e-charge before tackling this climb back up to the Port Hills summit where you can rejoin the Rapaki Track back down to town.

A shorter alternative is to head off the Summit Road at Evans Pass Road, which winds down to the beachy suburb of Sumner and back to town via Te Ara Ihutai.

Te Ara Ihutai from the city to Sumner

The ride from the CBD to Sumner is a lovely half-day outing, especially now that Te Ara Ihutai allows you to ride off-road for much of the way. Also known as the Coastal Pathway, this 6km-long, shared trail links Ferrymead to Sumner’s Scarborough Beach. It’s pancake flat and will be entirely offroad when eventually completed.

ChristchurchNZ The best way to get around the Garden City.

You can pick the trail up at Ferrymead by following the Heathcote Expressway from the CBD. Enjoy the lovely coastal views and feel the sand between your toes at Scarborough Beach. Pack your togs if you come in summer.

Sumner has ample hospitality too, including Niche Coffee + Eatery. What this hidden gem lacks in views it more than makes up for with champion cheese scones and chilli scrambled eggs.

At the risk of repeating ourselves, let us remind you that the Heathcote Expressway passes right by the Tannery where a pint and pizza at Cassels Brewery Bar are perfect for rounding off your adventure.

Christchurch Adventure Park

Lee Slater Sarah ready to roll at the Adventure Park.

Half an hour’s ride from the city centre, Christchurch Adventure Park is terrific one-stop-shop for outdoor action. Along with biking and walking trails, there are chairlift rides and a zipline, mountain biking lessons, kids’ holiday programmes and other events, plus a spacious café set in woodlands surrounds.

The chairlift takes the sting out of a big Port Hills’ climb. It’s New Zealand’s longest at 1.8km and was specifically designed to carry riders and bikes. (Buy a day pass and you’ll be looking at around $8 a lift; bikes and all gear available for hire). Even if you don’t ride, it’s worth heading up for the grandstand views.

Christchurch Adventure Park The very cool cafe in the woods.

The 358-hectare, partially forested park sports more than 40 trails ranging from easy and flowing to technical rough stuff. Maps and other information are excellent as is on-site advice from staff and a legion of locals who’ll set you on the right track.

Little River Trail Heartland Ride

Sarah Bennett Local rider Jane rides out to Little River.

Much of this ride traces an historic railway line from the centre of Christchurch through to Little River village, nestled at the base of Banks Peninsula. Along the way it takes in urban, rural and lakeside scenery as it follows a series of paths, streets and country roads.

The whole trail is 50km long and pancake flat, so can be completed as a day-trip by fit riders or e-bikers. There are also lots of options for shorter and return rides from various spots along the trail.

A good outing for leisure riders is the section between Lincoln and Little River, with Lincoln’s bike-friendly Laboratory craft beer pub a good place to start or finish. This flat, peaceful 38km follows the old railway line past the regenerating wetlands Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere and Wairewa/Lake Forsyth. Little River has a popular café and art gallery.

Sarah Bennett Peaceful back roads on the Little River Trail.

Between Lincoln and Little River is the tiny rural settlement of Motukarara, where there’s a delightful domain with ample parking and picnic opportunities. It’s an easy departure point for 2-3-hour return rides in either direction with café options at each end.

Another popular option is to start at Raspberry Café at Tai Tapu and ride through to Little River from there. Seek out the Little River Trail brochure for maps and more details.

Essentials:

Find cycling maps on the City Council website ccc.govt.nz/transport/cycling

Chill Bikes in the city offers bike hire and guided tours.

