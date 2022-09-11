Foraging in the Red Zone is a heavy reminder of Christchurch’s past

Good cuisine is becoming increasingly more important in the planning of travel itineraries, and it’s not uncommon for those with an interest in food to include a cooking class as part of a holiday.

Christchurch is the perfect place for such an excursion with the wonderful Riverside Kitchen on the top floor of the equally wonderful Riverside Market. While all the classes are great, what they are about to offer from this spring is something you won’t find anywhere in Aotearoa, probably even the world.

Riverside Kitchen opened in 2019. Owner Kirsten Fox loves its location looking down over all the market stalls and restaurants of one of Christchurch’s most exciting culinary attractions.

“It’s so great being part of the buzz of Riverside and we love doing market shop classes for groups where we wander round and bring things back to cook in the cooking school.”

This is definitely part of the appeal of Riverside’s new foraging class too, but it goes much further than that, deep into the soul of Ōtautahi and the events that have shaped it.

We start our morning at the cook school, acquainting ourselves with other attendees. It’s a gorgeous light-filled space with a state-of-the-art demonstration kitchen (with hand-made Moroccan tiles) at one end and dark wood tables, stylish furniture with Tuscan woodland scene-inspired wallpaper at the other. We immediately feel at ease in each other, and the guide’s presence.

ChristchurchNZ Pick up locally-made products from Riverside Market.

After dropping our coats, it’s off through the market where we visit a range of stalls – picking up salami, cheese, bread and other delicious locally-made products. It’s lovely to get the opportunity to chat to the stallholders and hear their stories. I definitely make a mental note to drop by the Gin Curiosity stall when I come and visit with my friends on another occasion.

After we’re done, our lovely guide takes us to meet Liv, our foraging expert for the day. She’s bubbly and charming and we can see we’re going to have a lot of fun learning from her. Liv takes us for a 15-minute stroll up to Chill Explore bike hire, answering all our general questions about the city as we go.

Christchurch is such a walkable city and there’s so much to see, including the amazing new Convention Centre which is about to draw hundreds of event attendees to Ōtautahi. We arrive at Chill Explore where we are kitted out with helmets, our seats adjusted on easy-to-ride step through bikes for us to head out on our adventure.

ChristchurchNZ The foraging tour follows the Avon promenade.

The foraging tour follows the Avon promenade through Victoria Park and past the Christchurch Town Hall. Crossing the river on the newly opened footbridge we stop at an inner-city food forest. It is based on a permaculture style of gardening, with design that allows plants to find their natural companions, allowing food to be grown without the need for intense labour and chemicals.

The next stop is the river bank where Liv shows us native watercress, dandelion, native saffron, and a number of seed heads which she says we’ll use to make up dukkah later. It’s amazing what’s right under your nose that you would never know is edible.

We also discover mushrooms; Liv is the queen of fungi and tells us of numerous other spots around Christchurch (including outside the old law court building) where they can be easily found. After we’ve gathered our culinary treasure and popped it in her basket we head towards the red zone Red Zone. This is where this tour becomes very uniquely Christchurch.

ChristchurchNZ Foraging in the Red Zone is a sobering experience.

As someone who doesn’t live in Ōtautahi, I would possibly have seen the Red Zone as just another lovely park. A beautiful green space with lots of trees, in a city that does green spaces so well. It’s only as the driveways are pointed out to us we realise they are not paths – but places where people used to park their cars outside their homes every day, homes that no longer exist, on ground that can never be built on again. The moment where we realise this park was once a community full of residential houses is sobering. There is a silence as we contemplate the enormity of where we are.

After it all sinks in, we realise that where we are about to forage were once the fruit trees and plants in people’s gardens. When you look closer you see a pear, apple, quince or feijoa tree that kids might have played under, the rockery someone elaborately planned, the place where a playhouse may once have stood.

ChristchurchNZ A chef prepares the foraged ingredients.

It’s initially sad, and overwhelming, but this feeling gives way to a weird sense of peace, and joy that the decision was made to keep these memories rather than bulldoze them. Liv creates a wonderful picnic for us from our Riverside Market haul and we talk more about Christchurch’s story before going to pick fruit from these very significant trees.

Then it’s back on the bikes and back to the cook school, Liv points out flounder in the river (sometimes there are eels too) and indicates some really interesting elements of the rebuild. Once back at Riverside, Steve the chef (who has been with us on today’s particular tour – guides and chefs can change depending on the day) takes over and deftly puts everything we’ve gathered – plus other market ingredients – together while we watch avidly, some of us over a glass of wine.

ChristchurchNZ A taste of Christchurch.

There’s flounder (from Little Fish Company downstairs), on a bed of gnocchi, all adorned with a pesto made from our foraged herbs; the mushrooms we found are cooked with other foraged greens as a side; and dessert is a tarte tatin made from apples we gathered from the Red Zone. Christchurch on a plate. Everything is truly delicious – Steve’s a master of his craft with great banter and we are all feeling like lifelong friends at this point.

The Riverside foraging tour is quite unlike any culinary experience I have ever had. It’s part city tour, part market tour, part foraging lesson, part cooking class, all underpinned by the gentle, but not crushingly heavy reminder of Christchurch’s past.

ChristchurchNZ Tarte tatin with apples from the Red Zone.

The rebuild is magnificent, the Convention Centre is world-class, the new bars and restaurants are clever, creative and vibrant, the arts scene is exciting but we can’t, and should never forget what happened back in 2011 and how it shaped a city and its people. Foraging in the Red Zone is a beautiful way to remember the life that preceded the quakes, and Riverside Kitchen does it with respect, grace and culinary joy.

