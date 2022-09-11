Christchurch walks that the whole family will enjoy

Trig M Track comes with amazing views of Lake Lyndon and the mountains.

New Zealand has its own official Great Walks, but Christchurch has some great walks for people of all abilities and ages.

From incredible viewpoints to overnight tramps, Christchurch offers an escape to nature, right on the city doorstep.

Great short walk: Gibraltar Carpark to Coopers Knob

Don’t knock a short walk like this 40-minute return track. The Coopers Knob Track may be short, but it takes you to the highest point on the Port Hills. At 573m, it is a great spot for sunrise and sunset, with panoramic views over the bays and city views that sparkle in the dying light.

The rock face at the top can be a bit of a scramble and it is notoriously windy up there, so do keep yourself safe. Don’t forget your camera for this one.

How to find it: Park at the Gibraltar Carpark on Summit Road in the Port Hills.

Walk duration: 20 minutes each way.

Great walk for kids: Bottle Lake Forest Fairy Door Walk

Jennifer Parkes There are over 100 fairy doors and houses in the forest.

Kids will be skipping in delight if you take them for a walk in Bottle Lake Forest’s Fairy Village. This is one walk you won’t have to worry about the kids getting too tired, as you will be running to keep up with them.

There are over 100 fairy doors and houses spread over this small section of the forest. It is dog and offroad stroller friendly so you can bring all members of the family. Pop the kids’ bikes in the boot so you can also go for a bike ride or check out the pump track here.

How to find it: Bottle Lake Forest Main entrance on Waitikiri Drive.

Walk duration: Allow about 30-60 minutes to explore.

Great walk for fitness: Rapaki Track

The Rapaki Track is a popular access trail to the Port Hills, a favourite for local walkers and mountain bikers. The track is a gentle uphill trail, finishing with a steep uphill to the final viewpoint.

Trail walkers and runners are rewarded with sweeping views over Banks Peninsula and the pretty cityscape on the return journey. You can also make this a loop track with the Huntsbury Track, which is more of a single goat track, a good way to mix it up.

Jennifer Parkes Coopers Knob is the highest point in the Port Hills.

This 7km return walk is dog (on lead) and stroller friendly, however the gravel uphill does make it quite a bumpy ride.

How to find it: Roadside parking on Centaurus Road.

Walk duration: Allow 90-120 minutes return.

Great overnight tramp: Packhorse Hut

If you’ve ever wanted to just get out of the city and feel like you are a world away, then why not take an overnight to Packhorse Hut?

Just 30 minutes from Christchurch CBD is the Gebbies Pass Track where you will follow a section of the original trail of rest houses from Lyttelton to Akaroa. The Sign of the Packhorse Hut was one of the original huts. You may recognise the popular Sign of the Kiwi cafe as one of the others.

This two-hour undulating and uphill walk will take you to the historic stone hut that sleeps 9 people. Get the fire roaring as this hut can be chilly, even in summer.

It’s a great beginners overnight tramp, suitable for the whole family. Kids will love collecting their Kiwi Guardian Medal for their achievement, just keep an eye out for the post at the summit.

How to find it: Small verge to park on at the summit of Gebbies Pass Road. There is also a second track to this hut that starts on Kaituna Valley Road.

Walk duration: About 2 hours one way.

Great destination walk: Rakaia Gorge Walkway

Jennifer Parkes Rakaia Gorge is one hour from central Christchurch.

Take the one-hour drive from Christchurch to the incredible blue Rakaia Gorge to stroll along the riverside trail. You can visit the lookout, a 30-40-minute one-way journey to overlook the azure waters with snowy mountain backdrop, or continue for the full three-hour return track.

The longer walk will take you down towards Fable Terrace Downs Resort where you can pop up for a casual lunch or stop for a round of archery or clay bird shooting with Newzengland. While there are no huge hills to climb here, it is undulating so it will keep your heart pumping and body warm in the cooler months.

How to find it: Park near the Rakaia Gorge bridge and Discovery Jet car park on the northern side of the Rakaia River.

Walk duration: 1-3 hours return.

Great family walk: Rhino Walk Akaroa

Jennifer Parkes The life-size rhino sits at the top of the hill.

A walk that all the family can enjoy is one worth driving to, so pop over to Akaroa for a day trip and check out the Rhino Walk on the Children's Bay Walkway. Kids will love the metal sculptures they can find along the trail, including a life-size giraffe and rhino standing majestically on the hill.

The views over the harbour are beautiful and are well worth the 1-hour return stroll. If you can’t get enough you can continue around the headlands to make it a 3-4 hour loop.

How to find it: Look out for the Childrens Bay signpost on the right-hand side of the Christchurch Akaroa Road (State Highway 75) just as you enter Akaroa.

Walk duration: 1 hour return.

Great beginners tramp: Trig M Track

A good beginners tramp involves some uphill to get the lungs burning, a well-marked path and a good starting duration of about 3 hours. The Trig M Track on the way to Arthur’s Pass offers all of this, plus some amazing views of Lake Lyndon and the mountains.

This dog-friendly trail offers a good challenge for beginner hikers and is also suitable for families. While it is uphill most of the way, the steepest section is the first hill and it's much gentler after that. So if you’re up for a new challenge, this is a great place to start.

Beginner tip: Use the Plan My Walk app from the Mountain Safety Council. It has local weather information, a packing list and safety tips to make sure you make it home safely.

How to find it: There is a small shoulder pull over area, just before Lake Lyndon on State Highway 73. You will see a signpost just over the fence line.

Walk duration: 2.5-3 hours.

