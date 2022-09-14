The picturesque New Zealand river that most tourists ignore

A visit to Christchurch is almost synonymous with punting and kayaking on the Avon, but the city’s residents also relish walking along its banks and exploring the walkways along its lesser-known sister river, the Heathcote.

Autumn leaves formed drifts along the banks of Christchurch’s Heathcote (Ōpāwaho) River. The three-year-old veered off the sealed path that winds between the trees near Princess Margaret Hospital, into one such pile, the wheels of his balance bike almost totally submerged.

To our right, a busy road hums with traffic but the riverside reserve is wide here and a perfect place for cyclists of all ages, its sealed surface also ideal for strollers, prams and joggers. And walkers, too, because they know that there are reaches of the Heathcote that are just as beautiful as those along its much better-known sister river, the Avon.

There are picnic tables scattered among the trees, a footbridge or two and even a massive tree stump on which a smiling face has been carved – an essential stop for the pre-schooler.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch 'the perfect city' to discover the joy of cycling

* Four incredible lodges hidden in the South Island

* The hidden parks and gardens around Christchurch worth a weekend wander



We’re heading downstream along a stretch of a river that flows about 25km from its source in the suburb of Halswell, around the base of the Port Hills and on to the Christchurch estuary. It’s fed by a mix of runoff and natural springs.

After one road crossing, we enter one of the Heathcote River’s best-kept secrets, the Ernle Clark Reserve. The reserve, where planting by successive generations of volunteers has been carried out for over 100 years, is a mix of oak, chestnut, elm and native trees. It’s a tranquil oasis that is beautiful at any time of year.

At one point in the 800-metre track that runs through the reserve, there is a small sign beside some recycled plastic buckets, encouraging passers-by to scoop up a little of the Heathcote and water some newly planted trees.

Jill Worrall What could be a better discovery on a wintery walk than a chocolate café?

We emerge from the reserve to discover that since our last visit a new café has opened on the river’s northern bank and, best of all given it’s a chilly day, its speciality is chocolate. The La La Land Chocolate Café is in an old cottage beside Christchurch’s Malthouse Theatre. The stone building is the oldest existing malthouse in New Zealand.

The cottage, which was once home to the Malthouse manager, is tiny but there are tables outside for fine days. All the chocolate used is organic, fair trade product and the hot chocolates are rich (deliberately not quite as thick as European ones) and not smothered in cream. A special treat for the now slightly tired grandson was a lollipop brownie.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The Heathcote River in the suburb of Somerfield, Christchurch.

Our day’s walk ended at this point, but you can keep following the river all the way to the estuary where reminders of its importance to the early European settlement of Christchurch abound. In the late 19th century, 25% of all New Zealand’s industrial activity took place close to the Heathcote, thanks in part to the fact it was once a much deeper river than the Avon and thus a very navigable waterway.

A few days later we set out to walk a favourite section of the Avon, which take us through part of the Avon River precinct, a post-earthquake project to revitalise this part of the central city.

We start beside the Christchurch Town Hall, now resorted to its full glory and where there are long stretches of path free of road crossings. There are newly built jetties right beside the river, perfect places to sit and feed the ducks or launch a canoe.

Ko TÄne/Supplied Māori cultural experience company, Ko Tāne, and their custom-made waka.

Feeding the ducks has entertained generations of Christchurch children but don’t be tempted to throw bread to the waiting feathered hordes. Bread is now considered unhealthy for ducks (there are now signs alongside the river reminding visitors of this). Instead, feed them with wild bird pellets or even lettuce leaves or thawed peas.

There are new information panels along the river, too, explaining the importance of the Ōtākoro River to Ngāi Tahu and in Victoria Square, the six-metre restored pou pou (carved wooden post) which honours mahinga kai (food resources) and tīpuna (ancestors).

Further downstream the pathway follows the river past the restored Edmonds band rotunda, then after a road crossing it leads to the wonderful Margaret Mahy Playground. This is a great place to pause on a river, if you are braced for having to drag the kids away afterwards. It is the largest playground in the southern hemisphere.

ChristchurchNZ Margaret Mahy Playground is the largest playground in the southern hemisphere.

There are coffee and food vans to fuel all ages for play on the splash pad (best in warmer weather), the water park (where one can introduce pre-schoolers to the concept of an Archimedes screw or simply squirt water at each other, a four-metre-wide slide, climbing walls, a lofty spiral slide and flying foxes.

We ended our walk near the river with the pre-schooler worn out again as we watched people paddle away on ‘Waka on Avon’s’ custom-made vessel, which leaves just beside the playground.