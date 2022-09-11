Room review: DoubleTree Chateau on the Park, a night in Christchurch's neo-gothic castle

It’s not often you get invited to stay the night at a castle, particularly not in New Zealand. So it was an easy yes for me when DoubleTree Chateau on the Park in Christchurch asked if I would like to spend a night.

One week later and with warm cookie in hand (all hotel new arrivals get one, a symbolic token of a ‘warm welcome’), I was escorted to the Deluxe Balcony King bedroom. Here, a wine and cheese wine platter was waiting for me, featuring Yealands pinot noir and the award-winning, Akaroa-based Barrys Bay cheese – a really nice, considered, local touch for an international hotel chain.

The place

The distinct Chateau on the Park is located on one of Christchurch’s arterial roads and just across the road from Hagley Park on 189 Deans Avenue – roughly halfway between the airport and the inner city (which is within 20 minutes’ walking distance).

The space

The neo-gothic Chateau on the Park is a longstanding icon of Christchurch architecture, with many corporate events and local weddings filling the castle over the years. Built in 1975 by Peter Beaven, the baronial-style building became a DoubleTree in 2016, losing some of its eccentricities (including a well-remembered suit of armour at the entranceway) in favour of a slightly more modern interior.

The room

Supplied Rooms look out over the garden.

All the rooms look out over some part of the garden, with my upstairs room having a really quaint balcony that made for a lovely morning wake-up coffee perch. Everything in the room was crisp, tidy and comfortable.

The amenities

The room is well-equipped with a fridge, coffee and tea set and safe. The bathroom, although not quite as polished as the room, has everything you would need from a hotel bathroom with Crabtree & Evelyn toiletries.

The food

Supplied The Garden Court Brasserie overlooks an artificial moat.

Described as a New Zealand menu infused with a personal touch from both the on-site Indian and Austrian chefs, the in-house restaurant which is half-encircled by an artificial moat will forever in my heart be remembered for its standout sauces and dressings.

Whoever was in charge of the mushroom side sauce for the grilled meats and the creamy nuoc cham dressing served alongside the seared scallops is a culinary genius (the pistachio-crusted scallop dish as a whole was a deeply flavourful home run of a dish).

In contrast, some other elements like the desserts and cocktails were nothing to write home about, but the overall experience was pleasant.

Worth stepping out for

It’s well worth crossing the road to walk or run through Hagley Park while staying at the Chateau. For golfers, there is an oddly numbered, 12-hole course just across the road as well. Further into town, the Christchurch Art Gallery Te Puna o Waiwhetū holds works by Rita Angus, as well as a current Māori Moving Image exhibition, an engrossing multi-artist, digital exploration of the Māori experience.

Nearby, the boutique Lumière Cinemas are found inside the historic, stone buildings where Nobel prize-winning Lord Ernest Rutherford studied and is well worth a rainy day’s excursion. Finally, don’t miss out on Adventure Books, which sells rare and out-of-print books and is also an unofficial museum of adventure, with Sir Edmund Hillary’s ration pack from his ascent to Everest, skis from Shackleton’s Nimrod expedition, and what is claimed to be the flag that Amundsen planted in the South Pole, on display.

Worth staying in for

Supplied The architecture is charming and delightful.

I have never seen such an up-to-date and well-equipped gym at a hotel before. I won’t pretend to know all the names of the machines available, but every muscle group is catered for and there are also multiple cardio options. The gym facility also has a very high standard of cleanliness, which is always appreciated.

There is also a mildly heated, outdoor pool in the central courtyard to enjoy during warmer weather.

The highlight

The architecture is charming and delightful. There’s something about sleeping in a neo-castle with turrets that just naturally sparks joy.

The lowlight

Chateau on the Park is understandably still getting back into the swing of things after spending a great deal of time during the pandemic as an MIQ facility and reopening in June, with the 5-hectare garden still needing work to return to its former glory and scissor lifts and scaffolding dotted around the place rehanging paintings and making other tweaks.

The verdict

The deeply unique Chateau on the Park might still be getting back on its feet, as many in hospitality are these days, but it is still a charming and memorable hotel stay.

The essentials

Rooms are priced from $227 (breakfast not included) and can be booked online via hilton.com.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.

The writer was a guest of Chateau on the Park, DoubleTree by Hilton.