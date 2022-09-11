Travel offers of the week: Take a behind-the-scenes tour of Akaroa

A popular summertime playground, Akaroa is just as pretty – and certainly more peaceful – in winter.

Head off the beaten track where other tourists don’t go in NZ’s only former French settlement. Seventh generation local Marie Haley runs guided nature and history excursions between important sites in and around the quaint village of Akaroa, and you can currently save 10% on private tours.

This week around the Garden City you can also save on a helicopter wine tour and when staying the night in a boutique luxury lodge.

Read on for more.

Behind the scenes Akaroa

Venture beyond Akaroa’s main drag on this private tour with The Seventh Generation. Hear about the beautiful region’s rich history, from the geological origins of Banks Peninsula, Māori exploration and settlement, to the arrival of European settlers. Tours can be tailored to personal interests. Save 10% by using the promo code ‘PRIVATE10’ when booking.

Between the vines

BROOK SABIN Black Estate has been named one of the world’s top 100 wineries.

Save 20% on a helicopter winery tour from Christchurch. The five-hour experience with GCH Aviation will take you right to the doorstep of four tasting rooms in the North Canterbury wine region. Includes tastings and transport to the likes of George Road Wines, Greystone Wines, Black Estate and Waipara Hills Wines for $640 per person.

Eliza’s Extravagance

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Eliza's Manor, Christchurch, is run as a luxury boutique hotel with eight suites.

Pay $390 per couple for one night in the Deluxe King Room at boutique Christchurch lodge, Eliza’s Manor. The property is well located on Bealey Avenue, just a short walk from some of the city’s best attractions. The Eliza’s Extravagance package includes a bottle of bubbly on arrival plus breakfast.

Remote high country

Department of Conservation Molesworth Station is New Zealand's largest farm.

Visit some of New Zealand’s most remote locations on this high country station tour. The small guided tour between Molesworth, Rainbow and Middlehurst Stations includes five nights' accommodation, plus visits to Lake Tennyson, Hanmer Springs Hot Pools and Iron Ridge Quarry Sculpture Park. From $2639. Redeem until April 2023.

