Why I fell in love with Christchurch

From one of the region's most remote beaches to a saltwater hot pool complex right by the beach.

I always thought Christchurch was a little, well, predictable.

It has beautiful scenery, but where’s the zing? Does it have any surprises?

After living here for almost a year, I've discovered the city's full of them – here are my seven favourite finds.

The secret bays of Banks Peninsula

Banks Peninsula is an extraordinary place. More than five million years ago, two enormous volcanos began to form a labyrinth of peaks and valleys. Have a look at it on a map, and most of us will realise how little we've explored. We all know places like Akaroa, but how about secret spots like Lavericks Bay?

Brook Sabin/Stuff Lavericks Bay is home to one of the most remote beaches in Canterbury.

To get there, you'll descend into the bay on an incredible cliff-lined road, where you'll find two escapes on a 1000-acre sheep farm: a glamping retreat and a cabin. These provide a remote place to catch up with friends and easy access to the beach, one of the most isolated in Canterbury.

Walk a crater

Brook Sabin/Stuff The walk is just a 30-minute drive from Christchurch.

The remnants of the Lyttleton volcano helped form one of Christchurch’s best short walks.

Lyttelton Harbour was a caldera, and the Awaroa/Godley Head Loop track follows the edge of the harbour – effectively meaning you're walking the rim of an ancient crater.

The three-hour walk weaves its way along a spectacular array of cliffs, passes old military observation points, and takes you down to a quaint little beach community at Boulder Bay. Some features of the walk, such as gun emplacements, are temporarily off-limits while asbestos clearing takes place.

Seriously good pizza

BASE Woodfired Pizza The best pizza in Christchurch can be found at Base Woodfired Pizza.

I'm a self-confessed pizza nerd, which came after a trip to Italy where we visited some of the top-rated pizza parlours in the world. The trouble with tasting authentic Neapolitan-style pizza is you realise how often it's butchered back home.

If you want a taste of real Italian pizza, head along to Little High in the city's CBD. This must-visit foodie hub is a collection of nine different local restaurants, many of them family-run. One of those is Base Woodfired Pizza, which has an incredible story behind it. The Thomson family became well-known in their neighbourhood for cooking delicious pizza. After the September 2010 earthquake in Darfield, power on their street went down, meaning neighbours gathered around for pizza from their wood-fired oven – and the seeds of a business were born.

Fast-forward more than a decade, and Base Pizza is no secret for locals – it's where you find the best pizza in the city. However, if you're visiting and love pizza, let me save you the time: head straight here.

Hot pools at the beach

Brook Sabin/Stuff He Puna Taimoana is busy at the weekends – make sure to book ahead.

One of Christchurch’s best experiences costs just $18.

He Puna Taimoana is a saltwater hot pool complex built along the waterfront, right next to the city's famous pier.

The hot pools have a resort-style feel; there are even diffusers in the changing rooms filling the air with all sorts of Bali-like botanicals.

The pools range from 26 to 40 degrees, meaning they are perfect for chilly winter months. The standout highlight is the sauna, which overlooks the beach with floor-to-ceiling windows, giving it the feel of a luxury spa.

Christchurch locals get off-peak access for just $14, while visitors pay $18. Book online early because sessions sell out quickly, especially at the weekend.

The pools have also started a 'sunrise soak' session, where you watch the start of the day with a mocktail in hand.

Fluffy cuddles

Brook Sabin/Stuff Shamarra Alpacas runs daily tours.

Another must-visit in Banks Peninsula (especially for animal lovers) is Shamarra Alpacas. The sprawling farm has 170 cuties grazing the rolling hills overlooking the harbour.

The tour begins with an introduction to the alpaca and their quirky habits. Spoiler: they're a passionate bunch, and the males and females are allowed into a single paddock to mate once a year.

How do they tell if she's pregnant? A week later, a male will be introduced to the female again. If she starts firing spit at him, she's pregnant.

You're then led into a paddock of "machos" (males) who quickly gather around to munch on food. You're able to sit down among them and edge closer for pats and cuddles.

You then move to another paddock, overlooking the harbour, home to hembra (females) and cria (their babies) – this is where all the cute photos take place.

A delicious treat

Brook Sabin/Stuff The recently-opened Majestic serves an excellent high tea.

For one of New Zealand's best high teas, you can't miss Majestic Cafe, which is part of The Mayfair Hotel – a new luxury retreat in the city.

The hotel is excellent, and if you indulge in a suite, you get heaps of free perks like complimentary snacks and unlimited barista-made drinks.

If you have a soft spot for high tea, make sure to book one at the café. Everything on the plate is delicious, from the miniature burger with a sesame brioche bun to a dessert called 'The Mayfair Swans', which has a caramel and vanilla centre. If you have a sweet tooth, you won't regret it.

You don’t need to stay at the hotel to book a high tea.

After dark

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Pink Lady has excellent food.

If you want a night out, two of Christchurch's hottest spots are its rooftop bars.

The Pink Lady is on the seventh floor of the Muse Hotel, with a wide range of craft beers, wine and cocktails. It also has an exceptional "Baja-inspired" menu – don't go past the fried chicken with "bang bang" sauce.

Across the other side of the central city, Mr Brightside Rooftop Bar has a cheesy name but an always-lively atmosphere with views across the Avon River.

