Where to eat and drink in Christchurch, according to this top chef

Christchurch is our most exciting city: you just need to know where to look (video published December 2020).

This article was published on Neatplaces.co.nz and is republished with permission.

I moved to Ōtautahi Christchurch with my family in 2005 and as a chef, I have been operating small spaces and pop-ups throughout central Christchurch for the last decade. Gatherings Restaurant, where I am the owner-operator, one of many chefs and general all-rounder, is the most recent iteration of my ideas and it is turning six soon!

At Gatherings, we are excited to be a part of the dynamic and ever-evolving food scene here in Aotearoa with relationships dotted all across the motu. One of our proudest achievements with Gatherings was in 2019 (a pre-pandemic world) when we hosted pop-ups at both Rochelle Canteen in London and Cantina in Paris. Truly an unforgettable experience!

We have championed natural wine since day one, with our food focus and offering being about sharing, celebrating the here and now, and showcasing the beauty of our own backyards. Flavour drives everything, as does an understanding and desire to better our earth, through sustainable practices and ideas.

At Gatherings, we have a real focus on minimising waste, empowering and encouraging growth within the local food economy by shopping locally or directly, paying the living wage as the bare minimum, and generating a healthy ecosystem within the hospitality framework.

Butter

Neat Places Butter recreates forgotten and long-lost French pastries.

Pick up at 466 Tuam Street, Christchurch Central City

Corentin Esquinet is the mastermind behind Butter. We were lucky enough to have him work at Gatherings for a time and watching his commitment to his craft. We always knew he would go on to do something special!

Butter is a homage to his French childhood, and Corentin recreates forgotten and long-lost French pastries that are gorgeous. He uses the best ingredients and produce he can get his hands on to make his creations and his patience and commitment to tradition are to be admired.

The end results are the best. Corentin is a true master of his craft, and you have to try everything if you have even the slightest love of food.

Lyttelton Coffee Company

Neat Places Lyttelton Coffee Company is a favourite for coffee in the port town.

29 London Street, Lyttelton

I love Lyttelton Coffee Company… in fact, I love all these places, so I will stop already. The space is so well made and is such a beautiful nod to the community it sits within.

Spaces that resonate with their immediate communities always resonate with me. Smaller independent owner-operator spaces, just feel better and that's a fact. Lyttelton Coffee Co is all of this and more, it’s a very special place, and they do amazing coffee!

Mapu

Robin Andie Photography Mapu is the brainchild of Giulio Sturla.

8A London Street, Lyttelton

Also found in Lyttelton, Mapu is the brainchild of Giulio Sturla, the former owner-operator of Roots restaurant. It was the best restaurant in the country at its time, and now Mapu is in my opinion.

Giulio does everything on his own, it is the smallest restaurant in the country and only seats six people. Dining here is like being welcomed into someone's home but with food you would see nowhere else in the world.

It is extremely special, extremely thought-provoking and worth paying the money for such skill, and specialism.

Kinji

Neat Places Kinji has the freshest seafood selection in the city.

279B Greers Road, Bryndwr

Another owner-operator spot that is a must-visit in my opinion is chef Kinji’s namesake restaurant Kinji. His seafood selections are the freshest in the city, I always go for the trust the chef option, where Kinji sends out the food and you get what you're given.

It's always top quality and it’s incredibly authentic Japanese cuisine. I will always recommend this restaurant to foodie people from other parts of the country because its location makes it a bit out of the way and hard to find, but once you do, you will always

Southern Asian Restaurant

Neat Places Southern Asian does incredible Chinese food.

545 Colombo Street, Christchurch Central City

This place does incredible Chinese food, and the food really blows me away. I believe Christchurch has some of the best Chinese restaurants in the country that are truly delicious and made to serve the community instead of fusion cuisine, which often misses the mark.

There are so many great Chinese restaurants to discover along Riccarton Road, with different regions in China represented across the spectrum. Southern Asian is in the central city; we go here a lot. Order things you would never think to order.

I would eat all of them! Of course, there will always be something you know but go for something new. Expand your repertoire, expand your palate!

Miss Peppercorn

32 Nayland Street, Sumner

Miss Peppercorn is another Chinese favourite, based out in Sumner. Their focus is Sichuan cookery, which is famous for its unique Sichuan peppercorn-driven cuisine - which when used in high volumes makes your tongue go numb (but in the best way).

Juno, an ex-chef at Gatherings, introduced me to this cuisine and I have never looked back! It is mind-blowingly good. The numbing and the heat are so so tasty and the layering of flavour that Sichuan cuisine gives is something to behold.

I love this restaurant, and it's a good excuse to stroll the beach in Sumner before or after dinner.

Neat Places Alex Davies is the owner-operator of Gatherings Restaurant.

Vesuvio

4 Papanui Road, Merivale

Vesuvio is just around the corner from us. It is an institution and has sadly been closed for the past couple of years. But I’m excited to see it’s reopening very soon and it deserves a big shout as what could be more special than a carafe of wine at Vesuvio.

It always used to stay open late, and I assume still will, so it was the perfect hospitality after-work hang-out spot. The live music was always excellent, the atmosphere was great and the sense of community was great. I can't wait to see it reopen!

Londo

Londo Londo is a wonderful experience.

6/2 Papanui Road, Merivale

Londo is our neighbour, so I might be slightly biased here. I have known Bob (Robert Fairs, the chef) for a long time and for him to venture out at his young age and do his own thing is brave and bold, but it’s incredible that he did, as he's done it so well!

Londo is a wonderful experience where you sit up at the bar, drink great natural wine, and are cooked for. Make sure you go hungry, the food steps well above usual bar offerings and the atmosphere, due to its small size, is always humming.

This is a great place to book a table for the night, or why not go there before coming to Gatherings. It’s the perfect spot to cosy up with friends, share a bottle or some cocktails (as Harry's cocktail making is amazing) and have a few snacks.

Black Estate

Neat Places Black Estate is a must-visit winery.

614 Omihi Road, Waipara

A must-visit for anyone visiting Canterbury, and only 40 minutes from the city. Waipara is the best wine region in the country due to its soil types and confidence to be independent.

Visit as many wineries as possible, contact wine makers, see what they are up to, then finish with a long lunch at Black Estate overlooking their vines, eating delicious food and drinking wines made by Black Estate.

The hospitality of Pen and her team is always so special. A must for any visitor, or if you live in Christchurch and haven’t done this, why not! You’re missing out.

Salut Salut

Neat Places Salut Salut is a little wine bar found inside The Welder.

5/20 Welles Street, Christchurch Central City

A great little wine bar found inside The Welder, Salut Salut’s wine selection ranges from the classics to new wave wines with everything in between.

Tess also has a great little cheese selection and does Spanish ham shaved to order if you're into that kind of thing! The place is small and intimate, they offer blind tastings and there is so much to choose from. You can happily sit here all night trying glass after glass. Salut Salut is a good good time.

Sweet Soul Pattisserie

Neat Places The little patisserie is tucked away in the centre of the city.

126 Cashel Street, Guthery Center, Christchurch Central City

Taina and Rea own this beautiful little patisserie tucked away in the centre of the city. The cakes they make blow my mind.

The intricacy, skill and presentation are far beyond anything I could ever create. We are so lucky to have a place making desserts like this in the city plus their coffee is great.

The service is always kind and chatty, and to eat one of these cakes is to experience something like nothing else. You must go there and see what I mean.

South Town Club

Neat Places South Town Club is a great central city spot for coffee and food.

10 Welles Street, Christchurch Central City

This is a great central city spot for coffee and food, and once again, is an owner-operator establishment - they really are the best!

The atmosphere here is always a good time. You feel welcome and comfortable as soon as you walk through the front door.

Everything is top quality, the food menu is excellent and changes frequently. There are always tempting scones, and the Supreme coffee is always on point.