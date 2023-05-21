Novotel Christchurch Airport: One of NZ's best hotels is where you'd least expect it

The hotel overlooking Christchurch Airport is much more than a plane lover's paradise.

There are two types of travellers. The ones who are interested in planes. And those who couldn’t care less.

You’d think Christchurch’s swanky Novotel based at the city's airport – overlooking the runway – would just be of interest to the first group. But this hotel is so good, it’s a destination in itself even if you have no interest in aviation.

The place

Thanks to its post-quake rebuild, Christchurch Airport is the best-looking in the country, and this hotel blends seamlessly with the terminal.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Book a room with runway views to elevate your experience.

It's a similar design to its sister property at Auckland Airport, but the biggest improvement with this southern sibling is runway views.

The hotel has 200 rooms, but you won't be able to see planes from all of them. The hotel has elegantly got around this problem by keeping the best views for everyone: the entire top floor – with sweeping panoramas of the airport framed against the Southern Alps – is a public space that’s home to a restaurant and bar.

The space

The hotel has eight different room categories, ranging from superior rooms (with two or three single beds) right up to suites, which we tried. It also has wheelchair-accessible rooms.

Our room had a separate lounge, two smart TVs, a coffee machine, a freestanding bath and exceptional views of the runway and aircraft parking bays – you could wave at the pilots.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The suites have a large bathroom with double vanities.

The amenities

The hotel has a well-equipped gym with airport views, free wi-fi throughout and meeting rooms.

Food and drink

This is an unexpected highlight of the hotel. On the top floor, you'll find The Food Exchange restaurant alongside The Exchange Bar.

Aside from sweeping airport vistas (it almost feels like you're an air traffic controller up there), the busy restaurant is so good that I'd recommend a meal up there even if you aren't staying. It’s a great choice if you want something different to airport food if you’re passing through the terminal or even as a night out for an aviation-lover.

The hotel also has a downstairs café for grabbing a quick bite on your way out the door to check in for your flight.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The view from the top-floor restaurant.

Worth stepping out for

The reality is most people will use this hotel because they’re transiting with a long layover, land late, or have an early check-in. We were the latter.

Our recommended check-in time was 4am, and even though we live in Christchurch, staying at the hotel gave us an extra hour's sleep.

I’d argue that makes the cost well worth it, especially if you're only going away for a short trip. There’s little risk of missing your flight if you order a wake-up call, which is also a bonus for anxious travellers.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Views of the runway from our room.

If you do have a bit of extra time to explore, the International Antarctic Centre is just a short walk away, which offers a journey to the South Pole without leaving New Zealand.

Some of the highlights include an indoor polar room – where you can experience a blizzard – penguins, huskies and a ride on a Hägglund, which is a rugged all-terrain vehicle that's commonly used on the ice.

The verdict

Staying here is a no-brainer if you're needing to use the airport, but also a great escape for anyone who loves planes – they can get their fix here.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The restaurant had some excellent choices.

The highlight

Watching planes while enjoying excellent food – two of my favourite things.

The lowlight

The 3.30am start. But I'm so thankful to have stayed at the hotel, or it would have been a 2.30am start at home.

Essentials

A night at the Novotel Christchurch Airport starts from $212 per night. See: accorhotels.com

The writer was hosted by Novotel Christchurch Airport.