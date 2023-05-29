Suburb Spotlight: The Christchurch restaurant with the cheapest feed in New Zealand

The hotel overlooking Christchurch Airport is much more than a plane lover's paradise.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

West of central Christchurch, past the leafy green belt of Hagley Park is the suburb of Riccarton.

Through Māori and European settlement, fires and earthquakes, the former floodplain forest has become a hub for retail activity, boasting one of the country’s largest malls and a busy stretch with plenty of shopping, dining and mid-range accommodation options.

The suburb was named by Scottish pioneers John and William Deans after their parish in Ayrshire.

How to get there: Riccarton is a ten-minute drive from the Christchurch city centre or a 30-minute walk on the picturesque trails through Hagley Park.

From the international airport it’s as easy as making a beeline down Memorial Avenue and then taking a hard right down Straven Road or the arterial Deans Ave.

Buses that stop in Riccarton include the 80, 100, 120, 130, 140, Orbiter, Purple Line and Yellow Line. The Purple Line runs from Christchurch Airport to the city every 15-30 minutes.

Best known for: If you’re in Riccarton it’ll likely involve a visit to Westfield Riccarton. The two-storey complex has a 54,000-square-metre footprint in the suburb, making it one of the largest shopping centres in New Zealand.

Big-name fashion, leisure and technology brands are located in and around the building, as well as plenty of food and beverage options.

Local landmark: Christchurch City’s oldest treasure, Riccarton Bush (also called Deans Bush), takes over 7.8 hectares of land in the suburb.

The area known to Māori as Pūtaringamotu – “the place of an echo” or “the severed ear” – is Canterbury’s only remnant of kahikatea floodplain forest. The thick grove of 600-year-old trees and surrounding tōtara, mataī, kōwhai, hīnau is the perfect example of what the plains looked like before human settlement.

A fence was built around Pūtaringamotu-Riccarton Bush in 2000 and provides a pest-free environment for native birds and insects, including rare species of moth and the Canterbury tree wētā, with the hope of establishing a thriving kiwi habitat.

The reserve is also home to two historic buildings, including the original cottage of the pioneering Deans, Manson and Gebbie families, and Riccarton House, a grand Victorian/Edwardian homestead which is now a restaurant and function centre.

What to do: There are two 15-30-minute walking trails winding through the ancient podocarp forest of Pūtaringamotu-Riccarton Bush. The Christchurch Farmers’ Market is set in the idyllic grounds every Saturday from 9am to 1pm featuring around 60 local stallholders.

On five hectares of landscaped gardens next to the Avon River is Mona Vale, a historic Victorian-style homestead. The gardens are open to the public while on-site restaurant The Pantry is a go-to for Devonshire tea and cabinet food during the week.

On the border of Riccarton and Addington is Orangetherory Stadium, home to provincial and international rugby fixtures and open-air concerts. At Christchurch Railway Station off Blenheim Road travellers can hop aboard the TranzAlpine scenic train to Greymouth.

Neighbouring Hagley Park is also worth a visit. The sprawling 165 hectares of green space has a golf course, cricket oval, model yacht club and an 8.5km tree-lined pathway popular with walkers and cyclists. Visit from late August to September to see cherry blossoms and daffodils in all their glory.

Where to eat and drink: The streets around the Westfield Riccarton shopping centre are crawling with delicious dining options.

Established in 1986, Drexels is a renowned breakfast restaurant where American-style pancake stacks and coffee are order of the day.

The Kaywah family's ‘$2 Dollar Rice’ is also something of an institution in the Garden City. Comprising fried rice sprinkled with mixed vege and a generous ladle of rich brown sauce over the top, the dish has been going strong at Dumplings restaurant for 35 years – with only a 20c price increase. Grab the plate for a gold coin or splash out on honey chicken, barbecue pork, fried wontons and Chinese fried bread sticks.

Just a few shops down the main street is Riccarton Noodle House, another beloved cheap and cheerful eatery which has been around for more than 20 years. The Cambodian restaurant is known for its nourishing noodle soups and satay and stir-fry dishes.

For a sweet treat, you can’t look past Theobroma Chocolate Lounge which serves up decadent Belgian hot chocolates, chocolate fondue, and a selection of handmade truffles.

Fo Guang Shan Temple's Water Drop Cafe is the home of mouthwatering vegetarian laksa, while in Upper Riccarton you can try New Zealand’s answer to loaded fries – cheezie weezies – at Big Gary’s.

Where to stay: Just across the road from Hagley Park on Deans Avenue is Chateau on the Park, a longstanding icon of Christchurch architecture. The baronial-style “castle” was built in 1975 by Peter Beaven, and became a DoubleTree by Hilton in 2016.

If you have a penchant for the darker side of life, the Riccarton Racecourse Hotel in Upper Riccarton/Sockburn is said to be one of the most haunted places in New Zealand.

Mainstream brands including Quality Suites and Best Western can be found here as well as locally owned and operated mid-range options.

