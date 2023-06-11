Cheese lovers, this new Christchurch restaurant is for you

Two of life's great pleasures are fried potatoes and cheese. And right in front of me, they're being blended in the most delicious way. It's the perfect food marriage, and I happen to be a salivating celebrant.

Welcome to the Cheese Bar, a recently-opened Christchurch restaurant dedicated to fromage. This place is made for turophiles. Yes, if you're reading this, you’re probably one. Tyros is the Greek word for cheese. And -phile meaning love. In other words, cheese lover.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The cheesy skillets are one of the most popular options.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Yanina and Terence Donaldson, who started with a food trailer named Easy Cheesy.

During the pandemic, their business stalled – but when life gives you curds, make cheese. After getting new jobs through the Covid period, the pair finally found a lease on a suitable restaurant site, and the Cheese Bar was opened in late 2022. The place quickly sold out.

It's not hard to see why, yes the menu is cheesy – in every sense of the word – but it's far from tacky, as some themed restaurants end up being.

A must-try is the cheesy skillets, which have rustic double-cooked potatoes topped with your choice of protein. Then, at your table, an enormous French raclette is brought over, and gooey cheese is loaded on top of it all. Other highlights included the mozzarella sticks and baked brie with honey-roasted nuts and beetroot garlic relish.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The baked brie was another highlight.

We got a little food envy when our neighbour ordered the cheese lava burger with slow-cooked brisket. There are also less cheese-intense options for those wanting something lighter, such as salads with halloumi.

But you can't leave without trying the cream cheese brûlée. It's unlike any dessert I've tried and the slightly thicker cream cheese texture is a masterstroke. It almost makes you wonder if the Europeans have had it wrong all these years.

Regardless of what type of cheese you like – probably best described as feta-ishes – this restaurant is a guaranteed hit if you fancy fromage.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The mozzarella sticks.

Fact file:

The Cheese Bar is found at 87 Kilmore Street in the central city. For a menu and bookings, see: cheesebar.co.nz

Getting there: Air New Zealand has multiple services a day to Christchurch from all the main centres, and many regional airports. See: airnz.co.nz. Jetstar has direct flights from Auckland and Wellington. See: jetstar.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

The writer was hosted by Tourism New Zealand.