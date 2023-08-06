I moved to Christchurch and discovered its secret side

Stuck for ideas of what to do in Christchurch?

I moved to Christchurch almost two years ago, and I’ve discovered a city of secrets.

Beyond its world-class Botanic Gardens and heritage buildings, I wasn’t really sure what to do. However, I’ve done plenty of exploring in the interim, and here are my favourite off-the-radar spots I’d recommend to anyone visiting the city.

He Puna Taimoana Sunrise Soak

One of the city’s best-kept secrets is found near the New Brighton Pier. It’s called He Puna Taimoana and is home to the city’s beachfront hot pools. On Thursday and Saturday mornings, it opens for a sunrise experience.

You’ll be let in before dawn, where you can enjoy a free mocktail as the sun rises. A limited number of tickets are sold, ensuring it doesn’t get too crowded.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The sunrise soak is a seasonal experience.

You can hop between other pools, the beachside sauna, or even the cold plunge – before finishing the experience with a free coffee voucher at Saturdays; the outstanding café that neighbours the complex.

C1 Espresso

Speaking of Coffee, you can’t miss a visit to Christchurch institution C1 Espresso. It’s housed in a spectacular art deco post office.

Aside from an excellent brew, it’s a magical place to eat – especially for kids. Some of the food (such as burgers) arrives at your table in pneumatic tubes via the ceiling.

This contraption uses air to push things through transparent tubes at high speed. Make sure to visit the bathroom; you’ll need to head through a secret doorway to find it.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Cuningham House is open seven days a week.

Cuningham House

Christchurch has a tropical heart. Tucked away in the Botanic Gardens, it’s a stately building that is about to celebrate its centenary.

Cuningham House is the largest and oldest display house in the gardens, and is home to an extensive collection of tropical plants.

The neo-classical building is a verdant oasis amidst the bustling city. And best of all, it’s free to enter.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The raclette being poured over our meal.

The Cheese Bar

One of the city’s newer restaurants is dedicated to fromage in all forms. It’s called The Cheese Bar, and is found in the central city.

A must-try is the cheesy skillets, which have rustic double-cooked potatoes topped with your choice of protein. Then, at your table, an enormous French raclette is brought over, and gooey cheese is loaded on top of it all.

Other highlights included the mozzarella sticks and baked brie with honey-roasted nuts and beetroot garlic relish.

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Observatory Hotel is a must experience.

The Observatory Hotel

One of the country’s most spectacular hotels has opened in The Arts Centre Te Matatiki Toi Ora. The 29 million hotel feels like you’re checking into a castle, complete with an observatory tower that the establishment is named after.

There is nothing cookie-cutter about this hotel – all 33 rooms are different, with the most premium suite being a sprawling room in an old attic with locally crafted furniture.

The restored building is more than 100 years old and was originally part of Canterbury College – now known as The University of Canterbury.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Ravenscar House Museum is near the Botanic Gardens.

Ravenscar House Museum

One of Canterbury’s unique museums is housed in a new building where cutting-edge meets heritage.

Ravenscar House Museum has a collection of more than 100 paintings spanning from the 19th century to the present, including works by Frances Hodgkins and Colin McCahon.

The collection and museum were donated to the city by the late Jim and Susan Wakefield, whose original building was damaged beyond repair after the 2011 earthquake. The new museum opened in 2021, and offers a serene space to unwind with some fine art.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Visiting Earl was a highlight.

Earl

This open-kitchen restaurant is where fine dining meets casual.

Expect simple dishes exceptionally executed, such as house made gnocchi with slow-cooked lamb shoulder and preserved lemon gremolata. The market fish and Earl burger are also excellent choices.

Earl is the kind of restaurant that serves memories; you’ll be thinking of the food long after you’ve devoured it.

Escape Artists

You’ll feel like you’re inside a real-life video game by trying one of Escape Artists thrill-seeking escape rooms. Each room has a different theme and level, where you and your friends or family will have one hour to solve a series of puzzles and escape.

I won’t give too much away, but some of the rooms even slide away to reveal new ones mid-way through your puzzle, adding to the excitement. Whether you're a novice or an escape room veteran, Escape Artists will leave everyone entertained.

Brook Sabin/Stuff You’ve probably never had hot dogs quite like Mr Wolf does them.

Mr Wolf

One of the city’s bougiest new eateries is found in the central city at a Champagne bar that serves hot dogs called Mr Wolf.

These aren’t any ordinary dogs. The “pampered pooch”, for example, has Black Origin wagyu sausage, peperonata, pickled cucumber and crispy shallots.

Match a delicious dog with an exceptional drink, and it’s a night out unlike any in the city. Don’t miss a dessert dog – they are surprisingly great.

Brook Sabin/Stuff Child Sister has a delicious menu.

Child Sister

For one of the city’s best brunch spots, join the throngs of locals who flock to Child Sister.

The centre of gravity at this café is the coffee machine (coffee lovers will be very happy here), but it’s also home to exceptional cabinet food (like burnt basque cheesecake) and lots of delicious brunch options from the menu. One visit won’t satisfy your cravings.

Essentials:

Staying there: The Observatory Hotel from $239. See: observatoryhotel.co.nz

Playing there:

Cuningham House is free and open from 10.15am to 4pm, seven days a week.

He Puna Taimoana Sunrise Soak is $49 per adult for Christchurch locals, or $59 for visitors, including drinks. Bookings open three weeks in advance. See: hepunataimoana.co.nz/sunrise-soak

Ravenscar House Museum is $25 per adult. It is open 10am to 5pm, seven days a week. See: ravenscarhouse.com

Escape Artists from $30 per adult. See: escapeartists.nz

Getting there: Air New Zealand has flights from all the main centres with connections across the domestic network. Jetstar has flights from Auckland and Wellington. See: airnz.co.nz; jetstar.co.nz

Carbon footprint: Flying generates carbon emissions. To reduce your impact, consider other ways of travelling, amalgamate your trips, and when you need to fly, consider offsetting emissions.

This story was produced as a part of an editorial partnership with Tourism New Zealand. Read more about our partnership content here.