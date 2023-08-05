Is this the best overnight mountain adventure in New Zealand?

Got an adventure lined up this winter? With shorter days it pays to take extra care in your planning for the season.

The following is an extract from Lonely Planet’s new book, Epic Snow Adventures of the World, and has been republished with permission.

The sun is dropping behind the peaks of New Zealand’s Southern Alps. The Hooker Glacier is far below and a single set of footsteps lead away, across virgin snow. All is still. Our little orange tent is perched nearby on a small rocky outcrop. Across the valley, Mt Sefton reigns majestic, while much closer, sheer Aoraki/Mt Cook looms majestically above everything else.

Unlike their European namesakes, the peaks of this mountain chain stretching some 500km along the spine of Te Waipounamu – New Zealand’s South Island – are wild, jagged, heavily glaciated and battered by a relentless maritime climate, not to mention frequent seismic activity.

Infrastructure is minimal, with not much more than a scattering of rustic backcountry huts and the odd chopper dropping off random adventure freaks into the middle of a white nowhere. These are the mountains on which Sir Edmund Hillary cut his teeth before conquering Mt Everest. They’re reminiscent of Canada’s Rockies or Alaska’s Brooks Range – but without the bears.

Although Queenstown is New Zealand’s glitzy, self-styled adventure capital, attracting its fair share of powderhounds escaping the northern summer, it is Mount Cook Village, some 240km north, where serious mountaineers come to twirl their ice axes.

Many come for a crack at Ball Pass, a classic Alpine crossing, connecting the Hooker and Tasman valleys, via a high col, under the lofty gaze of Aoraki’s Caroline Face. In spring, once the winter avalanche threat has receded, the route can normally be completed in good weather in two or three days using ice axe and crampons (ropes are not normally required).

Jude Gillies View of Mt Sefton, left and The Footstool at Mt Cook National Park, from the Hooker Valley track.

By midsummer, the snow has mostly melted, the approaches have turned into scree gullies, water is harder to find and crevasses are opening on the retreating Ball Glacier. Our friends dropped us off earlier in the morning at the White Horse Hill car park, where we took the well-travelled tourist track towards Hooker Lake. Before the shoreline, the unmarked Ball Pass route veered right, across the outlet stream and up the convoluted, untracked, treeless eastern side of the valley. In an area that was devastated by a ferocious storm in 2019, our route wound tortuously in and out of crumbling gully erosion and jumbled moraine for several strenuous hours. But the hard work was more than compensated for by stellar views of the remnants of winter icebergs still lingering on the lake’s southern waters below.

Eventually we reached the wide alluvial fan at the bottom of a steep snow gully, just past the end of the lake. We were in luck, as in summer the gully is a tiring, loose scree slope. We put on our crampons, untethered our axes and clipped on our helmets. After a quick refresher in the downhill French Technique and the self-arrest method of stopping, we were on our way up. The snow was firm and delightful to climb, the views back down to the Hooker mindblowing. It was a textbook ascent to our atmospheric campsite on this sublime plateau where we’re blown away by the magnificent surroundings.

And now our perfect first day is rapidly drawing to a close as the temperature plummets with the sinking sun, so we dive into our toasty sleeping bags inside our humble dome – the tent is a necessity, with no useful huts on the Hooker side of the pass. We wake early to beautiful clear-blue skies and the sun caressing the peaks across the glacier. A quick breakfast and another look at the route photos and we are off, heading for the first ramp of the advised route, which forms a large ‘Z’. Again, the snow is firm and lovely to climb. Navigating the shoulder past Mt Mabel, we then need to descend around bluffs below Mt Rosa, where the pass reveals itself high above a large bowl. The views down the entire Hooker Glacier are incredible, with Mt Sefton poking lance-like through the clouds like some wild, jagged eyrie in a Tolkien fantasy.

Crossing the bowl, we zigzag our way to the top of the pass at 2130m and strip down to one layer in the reflective heat of mid-morning. The snow is becoming slushy. We take obligatory selfies then bid a fond goodbye to the awesome Hooker as we turn our focus to the Tasman, where the pass drops away steeply. We traverse gingerly over to our descent route along Ball Ridge. The snow is pretty wet by this stage, the going more tiresome and sometimes downright scary – unnervingly, I punch one foot through a cornice.

Stuff The Hooker Valley Track in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park is one of the best short walks in New Zealand.

On the second such occurrence we leave the spine of the ridge and manoeuvre below and around the hidden crags. It takes hours to make it down to the private Caroline Hut, at around 1800m, for a well-earned tea break on the open veranda.

Upon leaving, we pick up some snowshoe tracks indicating the correct line to avoid the ridge’s rocky spires. It is the first sign of other people we’ve seen since leaving the lake the day before. Eventually, we drop below the snow line again and can pack away our ice gear. The route soon leaves the bare ridge altogether, descending a steep tussock and scree-filled gully, before ultimately landing on the flats to the north of Ball Hut.

The light is fading and, all of a sudden, a second night out here doesn’t seem like such a good idea. But we’re keen to push on and not let nagging injuries get the better of us. We continue the route along the valley, negotiating more storm damage and gully erosion before picking up an old 4WD track. Walking in the dark now, we’re in good spirits on the flat road until we finally make the car park. While I’m scanning for a spot to bed down, my companion hits up an elderly Dark Sky photographer from the US who agrees to drive us back to the village.

Supplied Epic Show Adventures of the World by Lonely Planet, $44.99 RRP. Contact www.whitcoulls.co.nz

Essentials

Best time to go: September to December.

Gear required: Crampons, ice-axe, four-season tent, good sleeping bag.

Nearest town: Mt Cook Village.

Getting there: Buses from Queenstown or Christchurch take between four and 5.5 hours.

Where to stay: The historic Hermitage Hotel if you have the money; the YHA, Unwin Lodge or White Horse Hill campground if you don’t. The Hermitage’s all-you-can-eat buffet breakfast should not to be missed regardless of where you stay.

Things to know: The Department of Conservation (DOC) office has photos of the correct ‘Z-route’ through the bluffs above the Playing Fields – take copies! The pass is always snow-covered, but most of the approaches are snow-free by midsummer. Check www.avalanche.net.nz before you depart. Expect the weather to turn atrocious at any time.

Epic Show Adventures of the World by Lonely Planet, $44.99 RRP. Contact www.whitcoulls.co.nz