Christchurch named among world's top 10 cities people want to move to

Stuck for ideas of what to do in Christchurch? Here are some of the city's best hidden gems.

Christchurch has been named among the world’s top cities that people from other countries would consider moving to – the only New Zealand city to make the list.

The South Island city took the joint 10th spot on the ranking, which was compiled by money transfer company Remitly, after analysing Google search data for the phrase “move to (city)” in 164 countries.

After figuring out each country’s most-searched-for location, they created the ranking based on how many countries preferred a specific city above all others.

Christchurch was the most-coveted relocation city for two countries – Samoa and the Cook Islands.

The other cities to achieve the same rank were US cities Washington DC, Chicago, Phoenix and Portland, Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, Austrian capital Vienna, Colombian capital Bogota, and Canada’s Quebec City.

Stuff Christchurch was the only New Zealand city to be ranked among the world’s top potential relocation destinations.

Dubai, the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates, easily topped the ranking as the destination of choice for potential expats from 60 countries.

The emirate’s population hit 3.6 million earlier this year, after experiencing an influx of close to 90,000 residents between July 2022 and July 2023, according to the Dubai Statistics Centre. The government is preparing for a population of 7.8 million by 2040.

Supplied Expat-friendly Dubai came out on top.

Coming in second place on the ranking was Miami in the US, with Paris, France following in third place.

Christchurch has picked up a swag of international accolades in recent years. In 2020, it landed a spot on both Fodor’s Go List and the New York Times’ 52 Places to Go list.

The following year, it made TIME’s list of World’s Greatest Places of 2021.

As for where Kiwis were looking to relocate to, unsurprisingly, Brisbane, Australia was our most-searched destination. More than 111,000 people who were born in New Zealand live in the greater Brisbane area, according to Australian census data.

The world’s top 10 relocation cities

1 Dubai

2 Miami

3 Paris

4 = New York City

4 = Madrid

4 = Singapore

7 = London

7 = Brussels

9 Toronto

10 = Washington DC, Buenos Aires, Christchurch, Quebec City, Bogota, Portland, Vienna, Phoenix, Chicago

Source: Remitly