Mackenzie Country: This region has a whole lot of unexpected summer fun

Mackenzie Country was expected to have more than a million visitors a year before Covid hit (video published August 2021).

We often hear that humans are like sheep; we follow the crowd. And that’s usually true with summer holidays.

Kiwis flock to the beaches in enormous numbers, with places like Northland and Coromandel hit by a herd of holidaymakers. I don’t blame them, the beach is bliss.

But if you’re looking for something a little different this summer, I’ve got an idea. Why not head far away from the beaches, into the mountains?

Mackenzie Country is known for its spectacular azure lakes, high country stations and snow-capped mountains – including our tallest, Aoraki/Mount Cook. It’s also a surprisingly fun place to explore in summer. Here’s what you can get up to.

Glacier boating

Brook Sabin/Stuff Glacier Explorers offers a trip on Tasman Lake.

Mackenzie is home to New Zealand’s longest glacier. It’s a 23-kilometre frozen waterfall that stretches from the snowy heavens and ends in Tasman Lake.

It’s here you can take a remarkable trip to view icebergs, with large chunks of ice breaking away from the terminal face. It almost feels like a little slice of Antarctica, and runs from September to June. Glacier Explorers from $179. See: hermitage.co.nz

Slide into summer

Stuff Aqua Drop is one of New Zealand’s fastest slides.

Tekapo Springs is famous for its hot pool stargazing, where you lie in an underwater hammock and watch the majestic arch of the Milky Way as it sweeps across the night sky.

The summer months are excellent for stargazing, due to the calmer weather, but you will need to stay up late due to the shorter nights, with sessions that go past midnight at the pools.

During the day, the pools will help you cool off with a giant inflatable slide known as Aqua Drop. It’s placed on a slope that is used for snow tubing in winter, and you’ll reach speeds of up to 40kmh before hitting a curved splash pond to slow you down. Tekapo Springs entry from $37. See: tekaposprings.co.nz

Mountain flowers

Brook Sabin/Stuff The best months to see the bloom are December to February.

On the road to Aoraki/Mt Cook, you’ll find an unexpected sight – the Southern Hemisphere’s largest organic lavender field.

NZ Alpine Lavender is great for pictures, and don’t miss the lavender gelato. It’s open from mid-November to April 1. NZ Alpine Lavender entry is $5 per person. See: nzalpinelavender.com

A coffee to remember

Brook Sabin/Stuff Astro Cafe offers one of the country’s best views.

Mackenzie is home to one of the most beautiful cafés in the world. At the top of a hill, right next to the Mt John Observatory, Astro Cafe overlooks Lake Tekapo, the Mackenzie Basin and you can even see the Southern Alps. Entry is $8 per vehicle to use the private road up to the observatory, but it’s the best $8 you’ll spend. See: darkskyproject.co.nz/eat/astro-cafe

A white Christmas

Brook Sabin/Stuff The ski plane lands on the Tasman Glacier.

If you’ve never had a white Christmas, Mackenzie is the place to try it. You can land on Tasman Glacier with a ski plane, or take the Grand Traverse scenic flight with Air Safaris and see New Zealand’s tallest mountain up close – which is covered in snow year-round. Mount Cook Ski Planes & Helicopters trips from $329. See: mtcookskiplanes.com. Air Safaris Grand Traverse from $470. See: airsafaris.co.nz

More information:

Getting there: The Mackenzie region is a roughly 2.5-hour drive from Christchurch and Queenstown.

Staying there: Tekapo Holiday Homes has a large variety of options from $195 per night. See: tekapoholidayhomes.co.nz Hermitage from $265 a night. See: hermitage.co.nz

The writer was hosted by various operators and tourism boards.