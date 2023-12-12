The best newcomers on Christchurch's food scene this year

Stuck for ideas of what to do in Christchurch? Here are some of the city's best hidden gems.

This was originally published on Neatplaces.co.nz and has been republished with permission.

Sandwich shops, spritz bars, the return of old favourites, churches converted into pubs, and open fire cooking.

This year was arguably one of the most exciting times to be dining out in Ōtautahi, as we were treated to an influx of new cafés, delis, wine bars, pubs and restaurants.

From flashy riverside venues to humble hidden gems, here are 17 notable newcomers who opened their doors in 2023.

Neat Places Estelle is on Southwark Street.

Estelle

Tom’s sandwich shop welcomed a new sibling earlier this year. Not wanting to split the family up, Estelle is just a few steps away on Southwark Street. With chef Will Lyons-Bowman at the helm of the kitchen, the concept is simple but triumphant – really yum things on toasted Grizzly bread.

The Church Pub

When Inkster Company decided to convert the gothic renewal building on Worcester Street into a pub, the only appropriate response was hallelujah. As the former home of the Trinity Congregational Church constructed in 1875, stained-glass windows, grand high ceilings and old church pews give this spot some serious history and character.

Neat Places Akin: Grab a cup of first-class coffee and a baked treat.

Akin Café

From the couple who brought us Lux Espresso and Doubles, Akin on High Street shares similar familial traits. The Japanese Scandi café is front-page material, with a mix of clean industrial features soothed with deep green accents, natural wooden tables and vases of eucalyptus dotted about. Grab a cup of first-class coffee and a baked treat on the way to work or linger on the weekends for a relaxed brunch.

Kokomo

Kokomo brings a new coastal dining experience to the Welder, in a green and brightly-lit space. Open for brunch, lunch, after work drinks and dinner, this newcomer is one your tastebuds can depend on at any time of the day. Inspired by New Zealand, Pacific and Asian food cultures, the menu is a fun discovery of fresh and interesting dishes, including paua doughnuts, bulgogi croissants, prawn Benedict and scallop katsu to name a few.

Neat Places Muy Muy has been converted from a warehouse space.

Muy Muy

Welles Street has had a surge of new and notable eateries this year – and Muy Muy certainly adds to the district’s buzz. Converted from a warehouse space, this colourful Central American spot has quickly captured the hearts of margarita fiends. The extensive menu of tapas and shared plates makes for great group dining, with taco platters, nachos for a crowd, fresh ceviche, zingy guac and more.

Neat Places Central Deli Sandwiches: Shafeeq Ismail turns sandwich artist to transport lunchtime goers to India, Tokyo, New York City and beyond.

Central Deli Sandwiches

During the day, New Regent Street’s Story transforms into a sandwich shop, much to the delight of nearby offices. Just when we thought his bow couldn’t fit another string, Shafeeq Ismail turns sandwich artist to transport lunchtime goers to India, Tokyo, New York City and beyond. Slices of bread are filled with chaat masala, pastrami made in house, katsu chicken, and bacon, egg and hashbrown for a closer-to-home option.

Neat Places Tiny Door at the Guthrie Centre is New Zealand’s first hole-in-the-wall takeaway food experience.

Tiny Door

Plenty of big doors opened in 2023 but one proved that tiny can still be mighty. Tiny Door at the Guthrie Centre is New Zealand’s first hole-in-the-wall takeaway food experience, handing out orders through a bright blue door of Alice in Wonderland proportions. How does it work? Scan the QR code by the door to select a dish from a range of local hospo heroes and wait for a hand to appear out the door with your order.

Frances Nation Wine Bar

To make the most of the warmer days, Frances Nation has introduced a new wine bar offering every Friday. From 4pm, the team will be pouring a range of local wines, ciders and beers – featuring The Bone Line, Vita Wines, Lilli Cider, Three Boys and more of your favourites. Cheese and pickle toasties, cheese boards, bowls of Proper Crisps and more tasty snacks are also available, as well as local food truck offerings.

The Lil’ Brew Espresso Bar

Inner-city openings have dominated the newcomer list, but Redcliffs has gained a new local café by the beach – and boy is it cute. The Lil’ Brew Espresso Bar is housed in a heritage building with a warm and natural interior where the sunlight streams in just right. Great coffee, pastries from Bellbird, salads, sandwiches and vegan slices are sure to lure you in.

Victoria Free House

October saw the opening of The Victoria Free House, replacing what was once The Permit Room on Colombo Street. UK-born owner Luke Dawkins (previous co-owner of Gin Gin) pulls on his own childhood nostalgia of growing up upstairs of his parent’s pub to create an undeniably British establishment.

Supreme Supreme

Christmas came early to Christchurch this year, with a 10/10 return for 10 Welles Street. Supreme Supreme is back in their original digs with the iconic tomato sauce red and bright white branding hard to miss. Unsurprisingly, coffee remains king here – but the food comes pretty close to the throne. The menu is simple but delicious with all-day breakfast options like egg ‘n’ cheese breakfast muffins and pancakes with whipped butter and maple, hot sandwiches from 10am, and plenty of yum sides to customise your eggs on toast.

NOKI

In the former home of Sun Dog Diner on Papanui Road, NOKI injects some extra interest and diversity into Christchurch’s brunch and lunch scene. Aotearoa classics sit alongside worldly dishes from India, Korea, the Philippines and beyond.

ROCA

Where there’s smoke, there’s Mediterranean food cooked over fire coming from the kitchen at ROCA. Opening in September along Oxford Terrace, this is the fifth venue from Mexicano’s Group, joining King of Snake, Monarch Cocktail Bar, Mexicanos and TDL. It’s no surprise then that the fit out here is seriously impressive, with a marble bar encircling the open kitchen, adding fiery drama to the experience.

Bar Franco

From the creators of Miro comes a brand-new Mediterranean oasis on Cashel Street. Bar Franco opened on October 1st, offering a multi-level experience with a spritz and negroni bar on the first floor and a spacious dining room upstairs. The smell of fresh citrus lingers in the air, vibrant blue tiles and velvet seating are reminiscent of dazzling Amalfi waters, floor to ceiling windows welcome the sun, and terracotta feature walls and copper lighting add warmth to the space.

Olympia Espresso

October saw the arrival of a neighbourhood hole-in-the-wall that may have slipped under your radar. Olympia Espresso is a small haven for specialty coffee lovers, neatly tucked away in an architecturally designed space next to Merivale Mall. The coffee is from Supreme, the pastries from Bellbird and we hear whispers of sourdough toasties coming soon.