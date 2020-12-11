Camp Glenorchy: Ditching the busy-ness of life for a women's eco-retreat in Glenorchy

Stuff has launched a new travel section, one that we hope will inspire Kiwis to see more of our beautiful backyard, and give them an easy way to plan and book their trip.

I spent my Friday night cleaning toilets and writing my husband an aisle-by-aisle grocery shopping list, discharging the most important of my weekend duties. As much as I love my family (and I do), I was bursting with excitement at the idea of deserting them for a couple of days.

I’d been offered a spot on Nurture Me Women’s Wellness Retreat in Glenorchy. I didn’t think about it too deeply. Two days and a night at a luxury camping ground with food cooked by professional chefs, alongside a bit of feel-good yoga and wandering in the mountains – it was everything I needed.

Robin K. Doney/Supplied Camp Glenorchy's interior is constructed so that guests appreciate the outdoor environment while indoors.

Wellness

Our group of 15 women (and two teachers) were all clad in obligatory leisure gear when we met in a circle of yoga bolsters to introduce ourselves.

We were keen, we were nervous. Some were emotional, others were old-hands. There were young mums and retired professionals, women who had joined with a friend and those who came independently.

Robin K. Doney/Supplied Instructors Sarsha Hope and Emma Ferris prepare to welcome participants to the Women's Wellness Retreat at Camp Glenorchy.

Our teachers Emma Ferris and Sarsha Hope talked us through the weekend’s schedule. We would be focusing on opening our hearts – emotionally and physically. The focus was on our overall wellness – thriving instead of just surviving.

I liked what they said. I bought into it. I wanted to attain their calmness. I was a little scared.

Robin K. Doney/Supplied Yoga instructor Sarsha Hope is like a lioness watching over her pride, Women's Wellness Retreat, Camp Glenorchy.

Yoga

Sarsha’s yoga session was first and I felt awe-inspired and intimidated in equal measure. Sarsha sits at the head and exudes tranquillity. She reminds me of a lioness, regally watching over her pride.

I’m not a complete beginner – I know my downward dogs from my child’s pose – but I am thankful that Sarsha takes us quietly through a series of non-difficult moves usually involving one limb at a time. It is entirely possible (extremely likely) that I don’t look as graceful as I feel in the various poses but I will never know as I did most of it with my eyes closed, guided only by Sarsha’s gentle directions. More experienced yoga practitioners were able to flex their skill. I stayed with the basics.

DASHA KUPRIENKO/STUFF.CO.NZ Physiotherapist and breathing coach Emma Ferris, of Glenorchy, is sharing a few tips from her Big Exhale course.

The yoga sessions (three over the course of the weekend) were about more than just bending the body. A belief coach also, Sarsha focused on opening the heart and encouraging women to be their feminine selves - soft and vulnerable. The key mantra she repeated was “I am here”, a startlingly effective way to remove distractions from the mind and focus on simply being present.

Breathing

Emma is the yang to Sarsha’s yin. The physiotherapist, now a breath specialist, dishes up the dirt on her own private battles before she lets her inner geek free to explain the fundamentals of good breathing alongside suitably medical diagrams.

I’ve always known about the importance of diaphragmatic breathing, but have never been fantastic at practising it. I also know that as a consequence of a lifetime of desk work and deadlines I have some pretty tight neck and back muscles causing my shoulders to sit considerably close to my ears than they should and retaining unnecessary tension.

Robin K. Doney/Supplied Emma Ferris explains the fundamentals of good breathing at a Women's Wellness Retreat, Glenorchy.

Later we have some practical pilates, stretches and breath sessions with Emma. We can lie down and think only about breathing counting in our heads - 3 as we breathe in, 6 as we breathe out and pause for 1. I may never have felt more relaxed, peaceful, whole and complete as I did at this time.

Food

There are few things that make me as happy as good food prepared by someone else and I knew I was in for a treat at Camp Glenorchy with meals designed to nourish the body in the most exquisite way.

Our first lunch included heavenly salmon encrusted in sun-dried tomatoes, quinoa, kale and lots of the green things one might expect on a health-focused getaway.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Lunch at the Women's Wellness Retreat included a rice noodle salad so bright yellow that it looked like sunshine. Camp Glenorchy.

Throughout the weekend we ate soba noodles, aubergine and tofu in Japanese broth, raw cheesecake, charcoal fired chermoula chicken, a rice noodle salad so bright yellow that it reminded me of sunshine and a tomato salad with sumac onions and roasted nuts, which I think was my favourite. Vegan options were available with all meals.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Sunday morning breakfast at Camp Glenorchy. I didnât need it but I had two helpings of almost everything.

Sunday morning breakfast included a green smoothie, homemade granola, coconut yoghurt, poached rhubarb (that looked and tasted nothing like my own simmer in the pot and serve version), pumpkin seed bread and chia and boysenberry jam. I didn’t need it but I had two helpings of almost everything.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Glenorchy is the perfect antidote to any built-up, stress-inducing, traffic-filled, busy environment.

Environment

Glenorchy is the perfect antidote to any built-up, stress-inducing, traffic-filled, busy environment. You want to relax? How about a lake front walk alongside the crystal clear waters of Lake Wakatipu, or a stroll under the looming peaks of Mounts Alfred and Earnslaw to a backdrop of cloud-speckled blue sky?

Walking and talking happen to be two of my specialities so the opportunity to exercise all the relevant muscles in the tranquillity of Glenorchy was some of the best decompression medicine that could be prescribed for me.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Eco-cabins at Camp Glenorchy, named by TIME Magazine as one of the Worldâs 100 Greatest Places of 2019.

Our base at Camp Glenorchy was a wonder in itself. It has everything from shared bunk rooms to luxurious eco-cabins and was built to meet the world’s most rigorous sustainability standards.

TIME Magazine named Camp Glenorchy in its list of the World’s 100 Greatest Places of 2019 and said it was one of only 44 “must go” accommodation destinations in world.

Rustic luxury and sustainable living are everything here from the compostable toilets (no, they don’t smell), to the reliance on solar energy and recycled wood and car parts in the walls and doors that in themselves are art works. Every detail of the building, inside and outside, has a story and a reason, even the stones in the concrete floor are a mosaic replicating the region’s rivers. It is simply beautiful.

Since building the camp American philanthropists Debbi​ and Paul Brainerd have gifted it to the community, with all profits going to the Glenorchy Community Trust.

Introspection

It wouldn’t be a retreat without a certain amount of soul-searching and there were opportunities to write in the journal and think about our stress triggers, and a bit of letter writing to ourselves.

We talked (and, as importantly, listened) in pairs, before sharing some thoughts with the wider group. Children, friends and family overseas, career paths and dealing with the “busyness” of life were recurring themes. There were tears as some women described feeling overwhelmed as they strived to meet the expectations of themselves and others.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Walking and talking in the tranquillity of Glenorchy - decompression from a busy life.

It was telling that within hours of meeting women felt comfortable and safe enough to sometimes tell incredibly personal stories, or were just relieved to be able to talk and be heard. The power of the shared experience of being a woman and the connectedness that developed was truly special.

Going forward

After less than 48 hours I returned to my family a slightly fresher and more attuned version of my earlier self. I want to take time to lock in the lessons and achieve some of my many goals, to be more emotionally literate, to hit pause on daily routine and to breathe.

I didn’t have any ‘a-ha’ moments while on the retreat (though some people did) but I did reflect on the friendships I had made there and the need to nurture my existing female friendships, not necessarily the type that require wine and cheese, but sharing, listening and understanding. Remembering that everyone has some crap in their lives is an eternal lesson that all of us need to be reminded of from time to time.

At home, I was pleased to find the groceries had been purchased and the house was clean. As I launched into cooking the Sunday night dinner I only wished I’d brought the chef home with me.

More information: The next Nurture Me Women's Wellness Retreat takes place at Camp Glenorchy over four days, from March 11 to 14. Early bird prices vary from $1169 to $2079 per person, depending on the level of accommodation required. Bookings are available now. A two-day course will soon be available from May 8 to 9.

Debbie Jamieson attended the Nurture Me Women’s Wellness Retreat courtesy of The Breath Effect, Camp Glenorchy and Sarsha Hope Wellness.