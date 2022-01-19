New Zealand’s latest bike trail a two-year labour of love for former boat skipper

Barry Sarginson has been living in solitude for the past couple of years in Central Otago.

Former boat skipper and tourism operator Barry Sarginson is approaching retirement.

But before he does that, he left the comfort of his Queenstown home and moved into an isolated hut with his two pet dogs to undergo both the busiest and most peaceful period of his life.

Sarginson has been building a new backcountry mountain bike track out the back of Coronet Peak, due to open on March 5.

It has taken him two years on his digger with little assistance to create the 56-kilometre Coronet Loop, which boasts access to Greengates Saddle, Deep Creek and Coronet Creek, neither of which have been open for public access before.

SUPPLIED The 56-kilometre Coronet Loop boasts access to Greengates Saddle, Deep Creek and Coronet Creek.

The trail will launch as part of the 2022 Motatapu race - which has more than 4000 competitors across several events - but then will be open to the public. The majority of the new track has a grade 3 difficulty rating, with some tougher sections.

Sarginson worked in tourism for most of his career, and in later years on Queenstown icon the TSS Earnslaw, as its skipper from time to time.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit New Zealand shores and international tourism stopped, he had to look at other options. Short of the superannuation stage, he was on the job search again.

Supplied Sarginson has been working for eight months a year for the past couple of years on the new cycle trail.

“Before Covid-19, I was skippering boats in Queenstown and Fiordland, driving buses, all flexible roles.”

When he saw the opportunity to take on the job of flattening out a unique secluded track for hundreds of bikers to enjoy, he jumped at it.

“If people can see 10 or 20 per cent of what I’ve seen here, they will go away inspired by this environment,” he said.

“There is a lot of farming and gold mining history. And the alpine flora and fauna – it’s brilliant.

“I have totally enjoyed it. Out in the tussocks, I call it the tussock time, and I love it to bits.”

The life of solitude isn’t long term, but he has been content with his two dogs, Tess and Polly.

“I don’t mind it at all, and it is surprising who passes by, walkers mainly in the recent times. Once the trail is connected there will be a lot more visitors.”

SUPPLIED A life of solitude: Sarginson’s humble hut and home.

Smack bang in the middle of nowhere, tucked behind Coronet Peak, Sarginson often shares the tiny hut with a few unwelcome visitors too.

“Oh, I share it with the possums some nights, I don’t mind. I have made it quite comfortable, and we haven’t had many frosts, so it’s all cool.”

Cool is an understatement when talking about winter temperatures in these valleys.

The winter months are so cold that the job of building the new track can only happen eight months of the year.

“This has suited me to the ground, getting out here on the digger,” Sarginson said. “It is just nice being out here in the hills.”

The track is due to be finished in time for the Motatapu race on March 5, and will be traversed by 200 capable cross-country riders, then open to the public. Sarginson will turn to gold mining after that, “if the water is warm enough”.

Race owner Gemma Peskett said the new track was a good step up from the event’s most popular race: the mountain bike ride form Glendhu Bay to Arrowtown.

Jo McKenzie-McLean/Stuff SKODA Motatapu Mountain Bike Race 2017.

“There are some tough climbs and fast descents, accompanied by more technical terrain and challenging course length, which will appeal to an intermediate to advanced rider,” she said.

Fellow co-owner Craig Gallagher said there was an appetite for something different since the inaugural race happened in 2005 with just 1000 competitors.

“With three out of our five events already sold out, and only a few spots left on the 47km mountain bike, we are in a great position to add this to our roster and give our participants another epic sporting experience.”