Queenstown Pride festival Monkeypox warning 'a bit strange' - organiser

The director of Queenstown’s Winter Pride Festival is concerned a public health warning about the risk of Monkeypox to festival goers will stigmatise the event.

Te Whatu Ora Southern medical officer of health Dr Susan Jack issued a press release urging partygoers to protect themselves from Covid-19 but highlighting the need to be aware of Monkeypox (MPX).

“MPX can affect anyone, but the current global outbreak is disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men and people who have sex with men who have sex with men,” she said.

“This may include people of any gender or sexual identity, whether they are transgender, cisgender, and non-binary people.

STUFF Symptoms, signs and the origin of the monkeypox virus explained.

“There is higher risk for these communities particularly if there are multiple or anonymous sexual partners,” she said.

A fourth case of the disease in New Zealand was confirmed in the South Island on August 11.

Festival director and co-owner Martin King said the public notification seemed a bit strange.

There was some risk with more than half the “thousands” of festival-goers coming from overseas, predominantly Australia, for the 10-day event, he said.

However, he had been in discussions with health authorities and had distributed extensive health-related information to festival-goers via newsletters and the festival website.

“My main fear is that this creates a stigma associated with the festival, which is the last thing anyone needs,” he said.

Supplied The Winter Pride Festival pumped $15m into Queenstown's economy in 2019.

He was concerned people would associate the Winter Pride Festival, which starts on Friday, with sexual activity when it involved more than 45 events including those skiing, comedy nights, karaoke and drag shows.

None of the events involved sex and would not be incubators for Monkeypox, he said.

“People may come to Queenstown and have sex with someone from Europe or elsewhere, but is the risk any more heightened for someone in Auckland or Wellington?” he said.

“We take the advice seriously, but there is a risk of stigma that it’s just men coming together to have sex. That’s a very narrow and stigmatising view of Pride.

“People have sex every night of the week at home,” he said.

About a quarter of participants did not identify as male and festival-goers were very age-diverse, he said.

“Sex isn’t a big driver.”

The festival was also really important for the mental health and wellbeing of the queer community, he said.

It was scaled back in 2020 due to Covid-19 and was days away from launch last year when another lockdown again scuppered it.