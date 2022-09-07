A budget guide to Queenstown: Can you have fun and not spend a fortune?

It is safe to say that when you mention to friends that you are heading to Queenstown for a break, you are often greeted with a grimaced look, a sharp intake of breath and a muttering of, “it’s going to be expensive”.

Yes, Queenstown isn’t the cheapest holiday spot in the country, but that’s only if you look at the big ticket adventures of throwing yourselves off things or anything involving high-speed pursuits.

Scratch the surface and there are plenty of ways to have a great weekend in the picturesque town without having to phone the bank manager first.

Getting around

I’m not going to lie, getting around can cost a bit, whether its car rental, coaches or taxis. A friend of mine was quoted $70 for a five-minute Uber last weekend. So if you can, get the local bus service.

From the airport its only $5 into the town due to the ongoing nationwide half price public transport fares. Anywhere else on the network and it’s only $1 for adults and 75 cents for 5-18 year olds. Kids under five go free. If you are planning to take a few buses, it may work out better to purchase a $5 tag on, tag off Bee Card from bus drivers (cash only) or from retailers.

Those who want to explore the many bike trails have a range of cycling options, such as a full-day use of a mountain bike from $45 at Bikes & Beyond or hire an e-bike for half a day with Going Blue for $80 including dropping off and picking up the bike.

There are a host of car rental firms so expect to pay from around $90 a day for basic models.

Accommodation

Another very tricky issue is finding a hotel or home rental that isn’t eye-wateringly pricey. As a very general rule, the closer to town, the more you’ll have to pay.

But there are some cheaper stays to be had, and a lot will depend on your flexibility on dates and whether you prefer room partners.

For the cheapest there are plenty of backpacker-type stays including the likes of The Black Sheep, which is located beside the historic Queenstown Gardens, with pods in shared dorms from $42 a night, and the Haka Lodge from $44 in a dorm room. The latter also offers an Economy Double from $125. JUCY Snooze Queenstown is also offering a deal until November with a saving of 15% for stays.

Those with families may struggle to find that ultimate bargain, however with a bit of searching, and flexibility in dates and location, there can be some options. Just a short drive out of town, the Swiss-Belresort Coronet Peak offers a family room for two adults and two children for early bird deals starting at $179 a night. The Pinewood Lodge has a room for four, including a bunk bed, for $150 a night. The kitchen, bathroom and lounge are shared.

QueenstownNZ It takes around three to four hours to reach Ben Lomond Saddle, Queenstown.

Activities

It’s here that Queenstown does come alive, as there is always something to do, or somewhere to explore.

For those who like to get the heart pumping, there are dozens of trails and paths to explore, from the more serene Frankton Track from the airport down into Queenstown Gardens, to the more exhilarating Ben Lomond Track and some of the best 360 degree views of the region. In the centre of the town the Queenstown Gardens are a lovely amble, while also a great spot to get into Frisbee Golf (yes it’s a thing) or check out the Queenstown Ice Arena. It has a special 3 for $33 deal on ice bumper cars, ice skating and Frisbee hire.

Another one to keep the kids quiet (or loud) is the new Kingpin facility near to the gondola entrance. The venue has 10 bowling lanes, an escape room, private karaoke rooms and virtual reality games. Choose one activity and its $25, for two its $43 and for 3 it will set you back $57.

Just opposite is a very picturesque mini-golf where 18 holes cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.

For those with a cultural bent, the newly opened Te Atamira is Queenstown’s latest dedicated arts and culture space. Situated in the Remarkables Park in Frankton, the venue is free entry and home to various exhibitions, programmes, events, and classes and offers 22 fit-for-purpose spaces.

Of course, with so much lake around it would be a crime not to explore Wakatipu from the water. The Spirit of Queenstown Scenic Lake Cruise has a special deal of just $44.10 for adults until September 30 for a 90-minute cruise in a modern catamaran, with a visit to the stunning Bob's Cove amongst the highlights. For $49, The Million Dollar Cruise is an intimate sightseeing trip to some of the more hidden gems of the lake.

BROOK SABIN/Stuff Ice bumper cars at the Queenstown Ice Arena.

Food & Drink

Let’s get the big one out of the way first – Fergburger. The Queenstown institution has spawned its own empire with a bakery and a bar, but chances are you will end up queueing for one of the famous burgers. They are not the cheapest in town with prices starting at around $14 and going all the way up to $20.90 for The Bullseye, but you won’t go hungry for a while after trying them.

If you have a few mates then grabbing one of Fat Badgers’ 20-inch pizzas could be an option, prices start at $37. If you’re more of a solo traveller, slices are $7 each. There are also half-price chicken wings every day from 3pm-5pm.

If you need to soak up some revelry from the night before, one of Queenstown's oldest bars has you covered. Red Rock's $10 all-day breakfast is a popular cure.

There are plenty of sushi and Japanese options but one to look out for is hidden in plain sight inside the entrance of the SkyCity Casino on Beach Street. The very friendly Sushi Box has some tasty udon and ramen options from $13.

If the thirst is upon you then there are plenty of options for a cheap tipple. Most venues operate some form of happy hour, or several hours. Popular venues include 1876 on Ballarat Street and Yonder on Church Street. A more unusual 5pm-7pm happy hour destination to check out is the Holiday Inn Express on the corner of Stanley and Sydney Street. Its huge atrium is an ideal spot to watch the sun set behind the mountains while paying $6 for house drinks.