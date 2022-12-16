Lake Hāwea Station: The South Island farm named one of the world's best retreats

Lake Hawea Station's sheep-focused shearing practices were the subject of scorn for some Country Calendar viewers.

The owner of a South Island farm named one of the world’s best places to stay by a highly influential travel magazine says it is a dream come true to be recognised by Condé Nast.

The annual Gold List of the 25 best hotels and retreats in the world has been released, and only one New Zealand resort has been recognised – Lake Hāwea Station.

Co-owner Jussie Ross told Stuff Travel it is a massive achievement for her and the “tiny team” who work the station.

“I've followed the Gold List for all of my adult life,” said Ross. “I have absolutely pored over it every year for as long as I can remember, so to be in such extraordinary company is just ... humbling.”

Senior editor Condé Nast Erin Florio nominated the working farm for the list saying it is “part working farm, part high-design retreat in New Zealand’s high country”.

“Lake Hāwea Station’s draw seems to be its intersectionality between the rugged Kiwi farm culture visitors want and the sophisticated taste that defines the country’s luxury-lodge circuit,” wrote Florio.

“But scratch a little deeper to see that this 16,000-acre property’s true point of difference is its pioneering ethos in New Zealand’s approach to cultivation and sustainability.”

Owned by Geoff and Jussie Ross since 2018, the station is New Zealand’s first certified carbon zero farm by environmental agency Toitū.

Oscar Hetherington/Supplied The view from the croquet lawn that sits above the Historic Cottages.

The 6500-hectare property near Wānaka runs almost 10,000 merino sheep and 200 Angus cattle and the couple's goal is to be 10 times carbon positive, sequestering 10 times as much carbon as they emit.

Jussie Ross said the team have a “purpose” every single day that drives them.

“To make a contribution to the climate and biodiversity crisis. That’s our reason for getting up every day. The tourism aspect has been wonderful because it allows us to share some of our insights. We plant trees with the people who come here and they feel like they have made a contribution.”

Earlier this year the couple, who founded 42 Below Vodka, was featured on an episode of Country Calendar, which created an intense amount of feedback, with some branding the environmentally sustainable farming practices as “woke”.

Geoff Ross rejected the criticism at the time saying: “Doing nothing will not advance our sector. Whilst some may see it as PC BS, we see it as ways to generate premiums. In farming we should be investing ways to increase returns. Which this is.”

On Friday, Jussie Ross added that the couple “have no interest in buying into a negative narrative”.

In her praise of the farm, Florio wrote that “certain paddocks have been designated regenerative to help nurse the land back to health, and all energy is renewable – nearly unheard-of for a working farm”.

“Lake Hāwea Station is still, simply, one of the most impressive, can’t-believe-this-place-could-possibly-exist retreats you’ll ever be lucky enough to stay in.

The Film Crew/Supplied The Packhorse Cottage master bedroom.

“Waking up before the day starts from its centrepiece Lake House, an impossibly chic landscape villa with glass walls, and sipping coffee as the rising sun slowly reveals the still-as-glass lake, edged by the snow-dusted Southern Alps and jagged hills, is simple and extraordinary, the type of slowed-down experience that forces you to reflect on how incredible it is to have ended up here in this gloriously perfect pocket of the planet. Which is one of travel’s most precious gifts.”

Jussie Ross hopes that the recognition will bring more people to the area and Otago as a whole.

“To have a very historic farm punching above its weight is fantastic for farming and for hospitality in New Zealand.”

The farm has four different villas with prices starting at $320. More details at lakehaweastation.com.

Thomas Greenway/Supplied One of the free-range Kune Kune pigs at the farm.

Condé Nast has featured New Zealand in a few hot lists lately.

In October, Aotearoa claimed third spot on the New York-based publication’s 2022 list of the 10 friendliest countries, based on the input of thousands of readers around the globe, while the humble and popular Auckland restaurant Sri Penang found itself named among the best restaurants in the world in a global interactive map.

And last month the magazine named Auckland one of the top 23 places to visit in 2023.