The New Zealand region full of secret tiny towns

More than 150 years ago, miners from all over the world flocked to Central Otago in search of gold.

But these days, it’s the region’s towns that are the real hidden gems.

Some of the best can be found in the Māniatoto and Manuherekia areas. Even if you’re not familiar with those names, you might recognise their landscapes from paintings by the legendary artist Sir Graeme Sydney.

The region also recently had a star turn on the big screen, masquerading as 1920s Montana in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

READ MORE:

* Small towns to stop at on a New Zealand roadie

* The best tiny towns of the West Coast

* Small New Zealand towns that could have been big



Though thriving hotspots boasting thousands of residents and establishments during the height of the gold rush, all that remains are tiny, sparsely populated settlements – but those who make the effort to visit these tiny towns will still be richly rewarded.

One of the most popular ways to explore is on two wheels, riding the Otago Central Rail Trail. But it’s also a great area for road tripping.

Here are some of the must-stops.

Ranfurly

Brook Sabin/Stuff The Centennial Milk Bar is an iconic art deco building in Ranfurly.

Unlike many other nearby towns that developed during the gold rush, the making of Ranfurly came with the arrival of the railway line in 1898, which transformed it into the main centre for the Māniatoto.

The beautiful old railway station is now used as a visitor information centre. Next door is the iconic Centennial Milk Bar, which houses the Art Deco Gallery – Ranfurly boasts the best collection of art deco structures south of Napier, thanks to a series of suspicious fires in the 1930s that destroyed many of the town’s buildings, resulting in them being rebuilt in the fashionable style of the time.

If you really love all things vintage, don’t miss The Curiosity Shoppe – a treasure trove of antiques and collectables.

Naseby

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Be sure to bring your bike to Naseby.

Tucked up in a forest 2000 feet above sea level – or “worry level”, as the welcome sign puts it – beloved holiday spot Naseby is considered the jewel of the Māniatoto.

When gold was found here in 1863, Naseby’s population swelled to 5000, making it the region’s original hub. However, after it was bypassed by the railway, many services were relocated to Ranfurly.

But in more recent years, the town has found plenty of ways to put itself back on the map. Curling has been a popular pastime in the area ever since it was introduced by homesick Scottish miners, and Naseby now boasts an Olympic-standard indoor curling rink – the only one of its kind in the southern hemisphere.

It’s also built up a reputation as an epic playground for mountain bikers, with more than 50km of tracks of varying difficulty found throughout the Naseby forest. You can also walk around the “water race”, an extensive channel dug out by miners in the 1860s to supply water for gold mining.

A wander through the heart of the town takes you past several well-preserved heritage buildings, including the cute-as-a-button watchmaker, and the Royal Hotel, which has been operating since 1863.

Waipiata

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago Waipiata Pie Co is based out of the historic Waipiata Country Hotel.

Come for the pies, stay for the fascinating history.

Waipiata is a popular pitstop on the Otago Central Rail Trail, largely thanks to the Waipiata Pie Co, based out of the historic Waipiata Country Hotel. The pies are enormous, with a variety of tasty fillings to choose from, like lamb shank, pork belly, and pumpkin ricotta and spinach.

As well as the gold rush and railway, wellness played an important role in the town’s history. In 1914, a sanatorium to treat tuberculosis patients opened in the hills above Waipiata. It was believed that the dry, fresh air and remote country setting aided in their recovery.

The sanatorium closed in 1961, and is now a privately owned Christian retreat, but it’s still worth a drive up the hill to breathe in that healing air. Keep going and you’ll find the historic Hamiltons Cemetery, which overlooks the Māniatoto Plain.

Patearoa

The Patearoa/Supplied The Dykes Dam swimming hole at Patearoa.

This sleepy little town boasts a treasure that makes it a popular summer holiday destination – a river dotted with spectacular swimming holes.

In the centre of the village, you’ll find the start of a walkway leading you up the Sowburn River. Known as “Top Bridge”, this is the first great spot for a swim.

Keep following the walkway, which takes you past old gold mining equipment and the remains of a Chinese miners’ camp. You’ll eventually end up at Dykes Dam, set within dramatic rock formations, with lots of spots for jumping in.

Back in the village, you can enjoy refreshments at The Patearoa, a modernised country pub and hotel.

Oturehua

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The interior of Gilchrist's store - New Zealand's oldest continuously trading store.

One of Oturehua’s claims to fame is that it’s home to what is thought to be New Zealand’s oldest continuously trading store. Gilchrist’s has been servicing the area since 1902, and you’ll find products as old as the store itself still on display on its historic shelves, mixed amongst the more modern items.

Just down the road is another cool old attraction, Hayes Engineering Works and Homestead. The former home of agricultural innovator Ernest Hayes and his family, you can tour the site and check out all of his revolutionary inventions (if you time your visit right, you can see the machinery brought to life, on one of the operating days). There’s also a lovely wee cafe on-site.

St Bathans

Brook Sabin/Stuff If you’re not easily spooked, book a stay at The Vulcan Hotel in St Bathans.

If you love spooky stories, St Bathans will likely need no introduction. The infamous ghost who is said to haunt The Vulcan Hotel has made the old gold mining town an unlikely hotbed for paranormal tourism over the years.

The Vulcan, built in 1882, is the last remaining hotel in the town, which boasted 13 of them at the height of the gold rush. Other historic buildings you can still see today are the post office, bank and gold office, and community hall.

The miners also left their mark on the town’s landscape in the form of the spectacular manmade Blue Lake. In the 1930s, it was the deepest mining hole in the southern hemisphere, and after it was abandoned, someone had the bright idea to fill it with water.

In summer, it’s a beautiful spot for a swim or paddle-board, or you can walk around it.

Ophir

Siobhan Downes/Stuff The pretty post office at Ophir.

Named after the biblical location of King Solomon’s legendary lost gold mines, Ophir had a population of 1000 at its gold rush peak – but then it was snubbed by the railway line.

These days, you’ll most likely only hear the name during weather reports, as Ophir consistently records some of the country’s hottest and coldest temperatures.

But there’s still plenty of gems in the town, including the postcard-perfect post office, built in 1886. It still functions as New Zealand’s longest-running post office, and if you bring a letter to send, it will get their original Victorian-era rubber stamp postmark.

You can stay and dine at Pitches Store, a restored heritage building that combines boutique accommodation with an award-winning restaurant. It’s open throughout the day, with coffee and delicious baking for morning teas, hearty lunches, and sophisticated dinners.

Around the corner is a popular watering hole, Blacks Hotel, a quirky New Zealand country pub and accommodation, housed in a 1930s art deco hotel.