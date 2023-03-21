Scaffolding mates propose 10m tower to do water bombs into lake

When you think of Kiwi icons, you think Vegemite, onion dip, the All Blacks, and Val and Steven Adams.

Another staple of New Zealand life, particularly for kids, is a little manoeuvre into the water that pretty much everyone loves to do – the bomb, or manu.

Two men from Cromwell in Central Otago hope to take things beyond a mere leap from a rock or the edge of a pool, and plan to build a 10m tower at a popular lake specifically for people to hurl themselves from.

Scaffolders James Coates and Juan O’Sullivan came up with the idea of “Bombwell” on their way home from work.

They noticed that youngsters were jumping off rocks and bridges into water, and felt there was a market for a tower dedicated to water bombs.

“We just know Kiwis love it – they love bombing off bridges, rocks, and we want to make a safe place. It is an iconic Kiwi thing,” said Coates, who describes himself as an average bomber.

The business partners came up with the name Bombwell as a spin-off of Cromwell’s name, and drafted up the proposed structure for the Otago Regional Council.

They have proposed the tower to be placed at Sanders Bay on Lake Dunstan, and hope to have it built and running by November.

The five-tier tower will be 10mhigh with platforms every two metres.

Coates, who has three children aged between 1 and 10, said the tower would be manned all summer for safety.

Stuff It is hoped Bombwell can be enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

“We will just make it safe. It will be deep enough, there will be lifeguards and a lot of rules in place. We will also have just one at a time jumping off each platform.”

The pair have not yet formally put their plans to the regional council, but say they have had verbal discussions.

Coates said he saw the “Bomb Station” built by a scaffolding company in Rotorua and submerged in Lake Tikitapu (Blue Lake), and thought he could do similar.

While that tower was in the lake for just a couple of days for a promotion, the pair want theirs to have a more permanent place.

The friends moved to Cromwell a year ago from Christchurch and have enjoyed the “small-town” community feell.

“I just fell in love with it,” Coates said. “Everyone is friendly here.”

The pair said they have sent their idea out for consultation in the community by surveying 240 people, and received 95% of positive feedback.

“We know it’s doable.”

Cromwell also has the Kiwi Water Park at Lowburn, which was lucky to open this year after issues over resource consent.