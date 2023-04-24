Room review: Headwaters Eco Lodge at Camp Glenorchy - a living art work and model of sustainability

Glenorchy – only 45 minutes from Queenstown but a whole other world.

The place

A mere 45-minute, extraordinarily-scenic drive from Queenstown, Glenorchy is an entire world removed from the bustle of its visitor-focused neighbour.

The juxtaposition of the surrounding mountains and Lake Wakatipu are just as striking but the pace of life winds down to almost a stand still in Glenorchy.

Rolling tumbleweeds on the main street would not be a surprise. The atmosphere is gentle and suggestive of hidden experiences and secret spots to be discovered by those who choose to stick around and explore.

The space

The formerly humble Kiwi camping ground has undergone a not-so-secret reinvention in the last nine years, recently morphing into The Headwaters Eco Lodge.

Under the careful ownership of US entrepreneurs Paul and Debbi Brainerd it has become a world-leading, eco-friendly, totally sustainable, luxurious art work, which also happens to provide upmarket accommodation.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Artwork and recycling are integral elements of The Headwaters Eco Lodge at Camp Glenorchy. This large door is made with parts of former car panels.

Like Glenorchy itself, every corner you turn has a new story to tell. Part of the floor also happens to be a stone mosaic of the nearby Dart and Rees Rivers, a large sliding door is made of parts of former car panels, and the meandering outdoor area is actually a series of purpose-built wetlands that naturally treat grey water.

The building itself uses recycled material wherever possible including large amounts of material resurrected from the devastation of the Canterbury earthquakes.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff A private chalet at The Headwaters Eco Lodge at Camp Glenorchy.

The room

Bedrooms are in private chalets nestled amongst native plantings or the three-bedroom Headwaters House.

Continuing the theme in the main building the chalets are rustic, elegant and warm – in temperature and design. They include king-sized beds with natural linen, comfortable bathrooms with their now-famous and odour-free composting toilets, and quirky up-cycled fittings.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Recycled material is used in many of the features at The Headwaters Eco Lodge at Camp Glenorchy.

Food and drink

The original shared camp kitchen has recently transformed into The Dining Room, a restaurant led by executive chef Pete Gawron, the former founder, owner, and head chef at Saffron Restaurant in Arrowtown.

Every day’s menu is different, with many of the ingredients coming from the extensive on-site organic garden and glass house.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Cromwell honey figs with Whitestone blue cheese and maple dressing as prepared by executive chef Pete Gawron at The Headwaters Eco Lodge at Camp Glenorchy.

We were absolutely blown away by the simple yet sophisticated dishes that just kept coming on the night we dined.

It started with Bluff oysters followed by Cascade River whitebait and Cromwell honey figs, which were served with blue cheese and maple dressing and were probably my highlight because the flavours were so unexpected yet divine.

Or maybe my favourite was the turkey tonnato. It sounded humble but delivered a taste sensation. It might have been the sauce combination of creamy deliciousness with anchovies and capers that won me over. Whatever. I was in love.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Turkey tonnato as prepared by executive chef Pete Gawron at The Headwaters Eco Lodge at Camp Glenorchy.

It was followed up with succulent Southland Hereford beef fillet with veges, potato terrine and Port wine jus, and dessert, which might have been the world’s most perfect chocolate tart.

Breakfast is included in your overnight charge and is an upmarket buffet – cooked and uncooked. I couldn’t go past the fresh smoothie and homemade granola.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Breakfast is served at The Headwaters Eco Lodge at Camp Glenorchy.

Worth stepping out for

Friendly locals invited us to the pub where a band was belting out some tunes on a Saturday night, but we opted to enjoy our kid-free night-in instead.

A fresh morning walk around the water front gave us the opportunity to check out the increasing number of cafés and boutique shops in Glenorchy including the biggest and best – Mrs Woolly’s General Store.

Next to and incorporated into the lodge, the store is filled with sumptuous New Zealand-made gifts, clothing and food products. They also serve their own excellent food. You can’t go past the pork pie.

If you want to go further afield there’s horse trekking, jet boating, kayaking, fishing, biking, helicopters adventures, a drive to Kinloch and excellent tramping opportunities, including the world-famous Routeburn track.

Andreas Sjovall/Unsplash The spectacular Routeburn Track is on the doorstep of Glenorchy.

The highlight

The food, all the way. In fact, for $85 a meal I would happily drive from Queenstown just for dinner on a special occasion.

The lowlight

Short showers. I know that water is a precious resource and understand that the Eco Lodge has a system to restrict use to meet its sustainability commitments.

It is minor, but when I’m on holiday I do like to linger and seven minutes just isn’t enough. I probably should have requested a room with a bath – or a shower time extension, which I’ve since learnt is available but rarely requested.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The Headwaters Eco Lodge at Camp Glenorchy.

The verdict

The lodge is an experiment in sustainability and community and is an experience in itself. It is designed, built and operated in line with the philosophy and principles of the Living Building Challenge (LBC), – the world’s most stringent environmental building design certification.

If the knowledge that you are in a world-leading model of sustainability is not enough on its own then the food, the artwork, the buildings and the people will give you a sense of serenity and the knowledge that you are staying somewhere very special.

Essentials

Rooms are available from $550 per night for two. Packages are available for groups and events.

Dinner is $85 per adult and $45 for a child. It is available seven days a week, but reservations are essential. See: theheadwatersecolodge.com

The writer was a guest of The Headwaters Eco Lodge.