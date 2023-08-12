Queenstown 'is how every regional airport should be', according to this Aussie-based writer

After abandoning a sensible career in IT, Rob McFarland now divides his time between Sydney, the US and Europe.

The airport

Queenstown Airport (ZQN).

The flight

Air New Zealand NZ630 to Auckland.

The arrival

On a good day, the airport is a 10-minute drive from the centre of Queenstown and is easily accessible by taxi, shuttle and public bus ($10/$9.25 one way or $2 with a Bee transport card). Refreshingly, drop-off parking is free for the first 20 minutes and there’s a park and ride service for longer stays.

The look

The sleek, low-rise terminal sits in humble deference to The Remarkables mountain range that towers above it. Serving both domestic and international flights, the compact but airy space has nine gates, all of which have floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise the impressive views.

supplied/Supplied The majestic mountain views are a welcome bonus.

Check-in

I’ve already checked in online so it’s a simple case of printing a baggage tag at one of the Air New Zealand self-service kiosks and dropping my bag off. Even if you have to check in (which can also be done at a kiosk), it’s hard to imagine the process would take longer than 10 minutes.

Security

Domestic and international passengers are funnelled through the same security checkpoint, so it’s the luck of the draw as to how busy it might be. When I first arrive, there’s a long, snaking queue, but an hour later it has abated and I’m through in five minutes.

Lounge

Air New Zealand’s spacious Koru Lounge can be used by both domestic and international passengers (providing you’re in business class or have the appropriate frequent flyer status). When I visit, the entrance is before security, but this has since changed to after (an improvement as you no longer have to factor in clearing security). With seating for 229 people, it’s a sprawling space with a bar, barista coffee station, self-service buffet and a good range of Kiwi beers and wine. There’s also a smaller Manaia Lounge that can be used by international passengers for $65.

Food + drink

Before security, there’s a sushi bar, a cafe selling sandwiches, cakes and pastries (including Southland’s famous cheese roll), and an aviation-themed restaurant that serves breakfasts, pastas and burgers ($18.90 for a cheeseburger). Currently, there’s only one airside cafe for domestic departures and two for international, but this will improve as part of an ongoing terminal refresh due to be completed this year.

Retail therapy

Limited but authentic. Kapa sells NZ-designed jewellery, stationery and quirky gifts; local brand Outside Sports carries a wide range of active gear and The Remarkable Sweet Shop (which started in nearby Arrowtown) sells a dentist-scaring range of chocolate, fudge and lollies. There’s also a duty-free store after international security.

Passing time

International passengers have access to a small children’s area after security, but other than that, options are limited to using the free, high-speed wi-fi or sitting back with a beer and admiring the view.

The verdict

Exactly what a regional airport should be like: compact, functional and easy to navigate. The majestic mountain views are a welcome bonus.

Our rating out of five

★★★★

The writer was a guest of Tourism New Zealand (newzealand.com) and Air New Zealand (airnewzealand.com.au).

- traveller.com.au