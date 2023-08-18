By The Numbers: Winter Pride - New Zealand's most fabulous time in the snow is back

It’s that time of the year again as a whole lot of fabulosity is about to hit the ski slopes around Queenstown.

Winter Pride returns bigger and brighter than ever with a host of events starting on August 25.

Here’s a breakdown of the Southern Hemisphere’s biggest LGBTQI+ party in the snow.

2003

The first Gay Ski Week, as it was known back then. In 2018, it was rebranded to Winter Pride when Martin King and Mike Hughes took over the festival.

50

The number of official events this year. Alongside returning favourites like the Pride Colour Run down the Remarkables and the Propaganda Snowball, are the first ever Pride Night Ski at Coronet Peak and a new dance party called Disco Daddy.

WINTER PRIDE Thousands of LGBTQI+ visitors are expected.

10

The number of dance parties. This year the opening party will be the biggest ever, taking over the Queenstown Memorial Centre.

17

The number of DJs playing. From around NZ and overseas expect to hear the likes of Jordan Eskra, Joelby, Jawbreakers, ENN, Mason Andrews, Jimmy Fade, DJ Gregor, Mark Rush and others pumping out the tunes.

15

Dancers in the shows. Expect some big production numbers in the parties.

Johanna Mckenzie-Mclean/Stuff All the fun from Winter Pride Queenstown. (video published August 2018).

15

Nothing says Pride quite like an “extravaganza” of drag queens. Expect a lot of shenanigans from drag royalty including Kita Mean, Kween Kong, Nova Starr and Beverly Kills.

100

You’ll be hard-pressed to miss the fact that Winter Pride is happening with the number of flags hanging on the streets of Queenstown. Many of the town’s shops and eateries will also be displaying their support.

More than 100

These events don’t happen without an army of volunteers, crew and staff.

WINTER PRIDE An ‘extravaganza’ of drag queens.

50%

Of the thousands of attendees, the biggest group are Australians, who make up half of the patrons. Next are the Kiwis from around the country on 40% with Queenstown locals on 5% and the remaining 5% from the US, Europe, Canada and elsewhere.

$15,000,000

That’s the estimated amount the festival pumps into the Queenstown economy. No wonder local businesses are keen to fly that rainbow flag.

WINTER PRIDE There will be plenty of rainbow flags flying around Queenstown.

The events that organiser Martin King is looking forward to:

We told King to pick just three from the 50 on offer, a challenge he said was “tough”.

Apres Ski

This is the best for me from 5-7pm at Sundeck for eight nights of the festival. We take over the bar and create an amazing pride space with our resident DJs. Best place to meet people, enjoy a beer and the views.

Gibbston Valley Long Lunch

This is just a sensational event of food, wine tasting, more wine, and wine tours and the scenery is incredible. One of the best events of the festival - simply stunning!

Leather and Lace Party

This is a super inclusive dance party with the most amazing lineup of DJs and shows. Everyone is free to be themselves and wear anything that celebrates their sexuality and gender without question. It's a fabulous pride celebration and the shows produced by Theta Project are HOT!

More information at winterpride.co.nz

Disclosure: The author is hosting an event during Winter Pride but is not otherwise affiliated with the festival.