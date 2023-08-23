For a limited time only, this will be the most fabulous taxi service in New Zealand

The service is strictly limited with only three trips available.

The southern hemisphere's largest LGBTQIA+ party in the snow kicks off on Friday in Queenstown, and now there is an even more fabulous way to reach the mountains for Winter Pride.

The first ‘Ride with Pride’ SUV transfer service will ferry skiers and snowboarders in style to The Remarkables and Coronet Peak.

The service is strictly limited with only three return trips available. The cost is a $100 koha donation with proceeds going to charity OutLine Aotearoa.

New research from Booking.com, which is behind the shuttle service, shows that rainbow travellers are increasingly worried about safety when on holidays.

Four in five, or 85% of LGBTQIA+ Kiwi travellers feel they must consider their personal safety and wellbeing when picking a destination. That is up from 58% in 2022.

Increasingly queer travellers are shunning destinations which are possible safety risks, with 56% of those surveyed worldwide having cancelled a trip in the past year after seeing a destination not supporting those who identify as LGBTQIA+.

Todd Lacey, Regional Manager Oceania at Booking.com, said that “while visibility, understanding and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people has come a long way in recent years, we can’t take that progress for granted”.

Thousands of rainbow travellers will descend on Queenstown later this week for 10 days of fun on, and off, the snow.

There are 50 events being planned across the festival, which brings in an estimated $15 million to the local economy.

Ride with Pride dates

Monday, August 28 - 9am to 4pm - The Remarkables

Wednesday, August 30 - 9am to 4pm - The Remarkables

Friday, September 1 - 4pm to 9pm - The Coronet Peak

Disclosure: The author is hosting an event during Winter Pride but is not otherwise affiliated with the festival.