Construction of trail linking Queenstown and Cromwell underway, Wānaka next

Construction begins on the 32km Kawarau Gorge Trail on December 19, 2023. From left, Southland MP Joseph Mooney, Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan, and Queenstown Lakes Mayor Glyn Lewers.

Work has started on a trail linking Queenstown to Cromwell through the spectacular Kawarau Gorge.

The cycling and walking trail will cross 32km of awe-inspiring and often challenging terrain, from the Nevis Bluff, at Gibbston, to Bannockburn, near Cromwell.

It will tie in with existing trails between Queenstown and Gibbston, and the widely acclaimed Lake Dunstan Trail, from Cromwell to Clyde.

Included will be a trail beneath the road level around the Nevis Bluff and an underpass beneath SH6, near Oxbow Adventure Co.

Project manager Southern Lakes Trails is partnering with the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi on the construction immediately around the Nevis Bluff.

Supplied The new Kawarau Gorge Trail will take about two years to build and will connect Queenstown and Cromwell.

The Kawarau Gorge Trail is part of a project connecting five Great Rides in the region, involving more than 500km of trails from Queenstown and Wānaka, through Central Otago, to Dunedin.

Construction on the Wānaka to Cromwell section is due to start in early 2024.

Just over $26 million in funding was secured from the Government, Central Lakes Trust and Otago Community Trust for the entire project when it was announced in 2018.

Southern Lakes Trails chairman Aaron Halstead said the final cost was likely to be higher but would be offset by innovative construction, such as shifting gravel via helicopter, and sponsorship for bridges.

There were already offers being made to fund a 280m bridge across the Clutha River, which would be the longest foot bridge in New Zealand.

Southern Land’s Trail Designer/Project Manager Dave Howar said the trail would allow users to experience nature, culture and history.

Supplied A map showing the planned 500km continuous trail network from Queenstown to Dunedin, estimated in 2018 to cost $26.3 million.

That included a display of moa bones found during the excavation process, a lizard sanctuary and historic miner huts.

“The Kawarau Gorge is packed with amazing terrain that will deliver a truly memorable experience for generations to come,” Howar said.

The building of the new trail will start in early 2024 and is expected to take two years to complete.

It was only confirmed earlier this year after developer Dave Henderson withdrew his opposition to the project.

Henderson had threatened to go to the Environment Court over a resource consent allowing the trail to be built.