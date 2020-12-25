A guide to Tititea/Mount Aspiring National Park

New Zealand's version of Siberia is an ancient valley surrounded by snow-covered mountains. And getting there is one mighty adventure.

Bookend outdoor adventures amid remote and rugged South Island landscapes with the cosmopolitan energy and excitement of Queenstown and Wānaka.

The facts

Established in 1960

Area of 3562 sq km

New Zealand's third-largest national park

Why go

Three excellent multi-day tramps are the undoubted highlights of Mount Aspiring National Park, with the Great Walk of the Routeburn Track a worthy contender to the Milford Track for the title of New Zealand's greatest walk.

LAKE WANAKA TOURISM Flying into Siberia Valley.

The surrounding Southern Lakes region offers plenty of adventure sports action, but the sublime mountain, lake and valley landscapes of the park also provide the counterbalance of opportunities for more leisurely and contemplative exploration.

Plan carefully for hiking adventures on the Routeburn, Rees-Dart and Greenstone-Caples tracks, or join with local operators in Queenstown, Glenorchy and Wānaka for guided experiences amid some the South Island's most compelling wilderness.

DESTINATION QUEENSTOWN Spending by overseas visitors for the year to the end of March was up by $371 million to $17.5 billion, even though international arrivals fell 5.6 per cent compared with the previous year.

When to go

From December to April is the best time to experience Mount Aspiring National Park. Huts are regularly serviced on the Routeburn Track, and the higher subalpine sections of the Caples and Rees-Dart tracks are free from snow.

What to do

The Routeburn Track is a key highlight of Mount Aspiring National Park. Starting at the Routeburn Shelter near the northwestern end of Lake Wakatipu – most easily accessed from Glenorchy – the 32km (three days/two nights) track takes trampers over the Southern Alps' Main Divide to link with Fiordland National Park at the Divide Shelter north of Te Anau. A good level of fitness is required the achieve the uphill sections taking in brilliant alpine scenery. Ultimate Hikes offer guided walks on the Routeburn from November to April with accommodation in their own private lodges. Day walks from the Routeburn Shelter with Ultimate Hikes are also an option.

LAKE WANAKA TOURISM Hiking in Siberia Valley.

The park's other two popular multi-day tramps are the Greenstone Caples Track, a 61km (four days/three night) experience through World Heritage-listed scenery, and the Rees-Dart Track, a challenging 63km (four days/three nights) tramp with the option of a 5km return extension to see the Dart Glacier. Glenorchy Journeys and Info & Track can provide trailhead transport for all three tracks from Glenorchy or Queenstown. Glenorchy Journeys also offer interesting day walks including a full-day experience around Lake Rere on the western side of Lake Wakatipu. Ultimate Hikes' Grand Traverse guided itinerary (six days/five nights) combines the Routeburn and Greenstone Tracks.

To the northwest around Wānaka, the park's multi-day tracks are definitely more demanding, with the Gillespie Pass Circuit (58km, three days/two nights) accessing the rugged region known as Siberia. Combining a scenic flight, a three-hour walk, and a jet boat ride, the Siberia Experience is a focused one-day opportunity to take in this stunning area. For good day hikes around Wānaka, download the Matukituki Valley Tracks brochure from www.doc.govt.nz. A perennial favourite is the Rob Roy Track (10km), a three to four hours, easy to moderate walk through a beech-lined gorge to views of the Rob Roy Glacier. It's a good independent walk, but Eco Wanaka Adventures also offer a guided hike on the Rob Roy Track.

Other guided experiences worth considering in the park include jet boating or paddling inflatable 'funyak' kayaks with Dart River Adventures near Glenorchy.

LAKE WANAKA TOURISM Gillespie Pass.

Accommodation

The Routeburn Track is one of New Zealand's most popular Great Walks and booking in advance for accommodation in the track's huts is essential. See www.greatwalks.co.nz. Backcountry Hut Passes or Backcountry Tickets must also be secured in advance for the Greenstone Caples Track and the Rees-Dart Track. See www.doc.govt.nz.

Recommended options for accommodation in Queenstown include the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites, just a short walk from the lakefront, and the Adventure Queenstown Hostel & Chalet. In Wānaka, The Moorings' apartments and three-bedroom villas are good for families and groups, while Wanaka Bakpaka's hostel accommodation is consistently rated highly. Lake views from the shared lounge are pretty hard to beat.

On the western edge of Lake Wakatipu near Glenorchy, Kinloch Wilderness Retreat's options include lake view rooms in their heritage lodge, and low-impact Ecoscape rooms. In Glenorchy itself, accommodation at Camp Glenorchy Eco-Retreat includes rustic but stylish cabins, backpacker rooms and campervan parking. A modern, shared kitchen and barbecues make it another good option for groups and families.

Location

Stretching from the Haast River to link contiguously with Fiordland National Park at the far southwest of the South Island, visiting Mount Aspiring National Park is best achieved from either Queenstown, Glenorchy or Wānaka. Count on a drive of around five to six hours from Christchurch and around three and a half hours from Dunedin. Air New Zealand has direct flights linking Queenstown to Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, while Sounds Air make the short 45-minute hop southwest from Christchurch to Wānaka.

Small World Productions/TOURISM NZ Mount Aspiring.

Gateway Towns

In Queenstown, see Small Planet Sports for gear rental including tents and camping stoves, and stock up on camping-ready meals from Outside Sports. Yonder is where to go for coffee and great breakfasts – the corn and jalapeño fritters are a good way to start the day – and celebrating completing the Routeburn Track or Greenstone Caples Track is best achieved with a few beers at Smiths Craft Beer House or Beech Tree. Ask if any beers from Southern Lakes breweries including Searchlight or Rhyme & Reason are available. Queenstown's iconic Fergburger empire also includes Fergbaker, Mrs Ferg for ice-cream, and the new Ferg's Bar, while Blue Kanu's playful sophistication combines Asian and Pacific flavours.

Near the trailheads of the Routeburn and Rees-Dart Tracks, Glenorchy's Sugar Loaf Cafe at Bold Peak Lodge serve good breakfasts, and can also arrange picnic lunches for sustenance while on day walks. After completing longer tramps, celebratory cold beers at the Glenorchy pub are always welcome.

In Wānaka, Kai Whakapai is a local cafe institution, and food trucks often gather on the corner of Brownston and Helwick Streets. Wānaka's b.effect brewing's range also includes refreshing cider and kombucha, while the best outdoor shop in town is MT Outdoors.

The DOC Visitor Centre in Queenstown is an essential stop to arrange logistics, source maps and hut tickets and hire personal locator beacons. In Wānaka, stop in at DOC's Tititea/Mount Aspiring National Park Visitor Centre.

