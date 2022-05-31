Otago Central Rail Trail: The one thing I learned when I tackled New Zealand's original Great Ride

We were just out of Chatto Creek, only 12km from Ōmakau and Ophir on the Otago Central Rail Trail, when we hit the wall of wind.

To be more precise about it, the wind hit us: a big, booming, bullying blast from the north, it swooped down from the Hawkdun and, sliced by the Raggedy Range, and monstered its way down the Manuherikia Valley like a Goliath on the rampage.

Around the same moment, I was receiving cheery text from the headquarters of the crowd that we had rented bikes from to make this fabled trip. “Morning,” it read. “Just a heads-up that strong NW winds are forecast today with occasional gusts up to 40+ km/h – rising after midday. Pls WALK across bridges and take extra care in cuttings. Details on riding on windy conditions are in your trail notes. Have a good day and stay safe.”

It arrived at 12.58pm, my phone tells me, but I wouldn’t have heard the alert over the sound of my sobbing. In the 10 minutes since I had left Chatto Creek (“a favourite stop on the trail”, those notes said), I had ridden about 100m. I had managed another 200m by dismounting and pushing the bike. Some of that time, I walked sideways and even backwards for variety. Those 12km were looking very long indeed. And the forbiddingly named Tiger Hill was between me and my lodgings.

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago The Otago Central Rail Trail is a 152-kilometre recreational trail.

READ MORE:

* Central Otago Rail Trail: Enjoying the ultimate e-bike tour across the Maniototo Plain

* Insider Tip: Why you should ride the Otago Central Rail Trail

* On yer E-bike: Travelling a trio of Central Otago rail trails



My riding companion, who is responsible for the accompanying pitiful photographs, tried but failed to look sympathetic. When we’d booked, she had unhesitatingly taken the e-bike option; her guiding principle in life are that if there is an easier way, you should take it.

I am cut from different cloth. I have cycled – as a city commuter, not a lycra-clad weekend warrior – most of my life and although my default transport in the city is an e-bike, I was damned if I was going to settle for the pampered approach to this challenge.

Alison Jones On the stretch with the headwinds. It looks peaceful. It was not.

I took the view that, if teams of schist-tough gangers had endured years of cold, heat and danger to carve the track bed through this isolated landscape with pick and shovel and explosive, the least I could do was traverse it under my own steam. Now, the cost of this bravado was sinking in.

“I’m really surprised,” my companion chirped. “I haven’t had to use more than power level 1 and I hardly notice the wind at all.” I smiled through gritted teeth and wondered how long it would take for them to find her body and my bike if I buried them in different places and took her machine. But before I could refine the plan, she was off, at power level 1 presumably, tossing over her shoulder, “Good luck. I’ll see you at the B&B.”

At this point, I briefly lost what little presence of mind I had left. Turning about face, I made a wind-assisted high-speed return to Chatto Creek in search of a cell signal. Here I saw the text and, trying not to whimper, called HQ to ask whether a support vehicle was by chance nearby with an e-bike. The good news was that they could give me one the next day. The bad news was that I had those several hundred metres to travel for a third time before I was back to breaking point.

Alison Jones The writer as the cost of his bravado is sinking in.

The next few hours are something of a blur. I was blown over twice, though I was on my feet at the time and nobody saw, so no real damage was done. I exhausted my substantial stock of profanities in several languages. I think I heard somebody crying.

Tiger Hill, which is actually a series of long S-bends, was a breeze compared to the first leg, because the cuttings provided shelter from the gale. At some points, the wind was even at my back, but when you’re on an S-bend, you know that the only difference between a headwind and a tailwind is time.

There’s a saying, attributed to the Norwegians, that “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing”. In fact, it was the famous British fellwalker Alfred Wainwright, who knew a thing or two about braving the elements. I suspect he hadn’t done much cycling into headwinds.

But if you are planning the Otago Central Rail Trail and you want my advice, it’s this: There’s no such thing as an unsustainable headwind, just a bad choice of bicycle.

Essentials:

The Otago Central Rail Trail is a 152-kilometre recreational trail that follows the former Otago Central railway line between Middlemarch and Clyde. See: otagocentralrailtrail.co.nz

The writer rode the Otago Central Rail Trail with Big Sky Bike Adventures and paid his own way.