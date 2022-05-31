World's best cherries: Central Otago's top foodie experiences

The fast-growing town of Cromwell has mountains, a stunning lake, vineyards, cherry picking and loads of adventure activities. It's just missing the crowds.

Whether you’re looking to refuel after a day on the cycle trails, or seeking the perfect platter to pair with a glass of pinot noir, there’s a foodie experience to suit all tastes in Central Otago.

From sun-ripened stone fruits to iconic pie stops and gourmet feasts in gold rush-era buildings, here’s what to put on your culinary bucket list.

Pies worth travelling for

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago Waipiata Pie Co is based out of the historic Waipiata Country Hotel.

You’ll find some of the country’s tastiest pies in the Central Otago region.

Jimmy’s is a household name in the lower South Island. The Roxburgh bakery has been churning out their famous pies since 1960, with 20 different flavours available – though a classic mince, made to the original family recipe, is a road trip favourite.

In recent years, another local pie company has developed a cult following. The Waipiata Pie Co, based out of the historic Waipiata Country Hotel in the Maniototo, offers all sorts of delicious flavours, from pumpkin ricotta and spinach to slow-cooked beef with smokey cheddar.

Central’s foodie hotspot

Supplied Olivers restaurant in Clyde uses the best local produce.

The cute little historic town of Clyde is Central Otago’s foodie hotspot, playing host to an annual wine and food festival, and home to some of the region’s best eateries.

Booking a table at Olivers is a must. Housed in a striking old schist stone building, the restaurant expertly showcases local produce, offering dishes like seared venison striploin with beetroot and goat cheese stack paired with balsamic roasted pears, or summer berries cheesecake with Pimms jelly.

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago Olivers is housed in a gold-rush-era general store.

In the same complex is The Merchant of Clyde, a café, bakery and deli – their range of jams and chutneys make the perfect Central Otago souvenir. There’s also a traditional gravity-fed craft brewery.

Paulina’s Bar is another lively spot, taking inspiration from all over the globe for their small plates, with tasty pizzas also on offer.

The world’s best cherries

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago Cromwell is New Zealand's cherry capital.

Cromwell is the fruit bowl of New Zealand, as represented by the iconic giant fruit sculpture on the outskirts of town. All kinds of delicious fruits are grown here – apricots, nectarines, peaches, plums, apples and pears – but in the summer months, cherries are the cream of the crop.

Head to Cheeki Cherries to pick your own, or save yourself the work and pick up a big box from one of the many orchards – McFarlane’s Orchard is a local favourite.

If you’re in town in late December, be sure to stick around for the annual Cherry Festival. The signature event is the hotly contested National Cherry Stone Spitting Championships, where contestants young and old attempt to hoick a cherry stone the farthest.

Fruit in ice cream form

Supplied Jackson Orchards has a roadside ice cream stall.

Another summer treat that Cromwell’s orchards are famous for is real fruit ice creams – a perfect swirl of vanilla ice cream or frozen yoghurt mixed with berries or stone fruit.

Family-owned and operated Jackson Orchards does the best real fruit ice creams in town – you’ll spot the special kiosk right outside their roadside stall.

A tiny town with a fine-dining gem

Supplied Pitches Store serves up dishes inspired by the seasons.

Ophir is famous for its extreme climate, consistently recording some of the hottest and coldest temperatures in New Zealand. But the tiny town has another claim to fame – Pitches Store, a restored heritage building that combines boutique accommodation with an award-winning restaurant.

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago Pitches Store boutique accommodation and restaurant is housed in a 19th century general store.

This gem of an eatery is open throughout the day, with coffee and delicious baking for morning tea, hearty lunches, and sophisticated dinners – think braised chicken stuffed with apricot and roasted almonds, served with rice pilaf.

Wine barrel cuisine

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago The Stoaker Room steams and smokes its dishes in wine barrels.

You know Central Otago is famous for pinot noir, but Cromwell restaurant The Stoaker Room is putting wine barrels to unique use – cooking food in them, in a method they call “barrel cuisine”.

You can watch the food being steam baked, steam grilled, or smoked in the barrels right in front of you, with everything from pork ribs to mac and cheese on offer – if you simply can’t choose, go for the Stoaker Banquet or Butcher Feast.

Perfect pinot pairings

James Jubb/Tourism Central Otago Carrick Winery overlooks the Bannockburn Inlet.

If you’re making your way around Central Otago’s cellar doors, there are a few to keep in mind for lunch.

Carrick Winery has a restaurant with stunning views over the Bannockburn Inlet, with a menu that changes with the seasons. Choose from hearty mains like venison, lamb rump or duck, or nibble your way through one of their platters, which showcase local produce.

Mt Difficulty, also in Bannockburn, is another favourite. On fine days you can dine out on the terrace, and in the winter months you can warm up by the fireplace. There are platters on offer, as well as more substantial mains like king salmon, confit duck leg, or house-made pasta.

Fans of Marlborough’s legendary Cloudy Bay will be delighted to find they have a Central Otago outpost, located just outside of Cromwell. Their cosy cellar door – known as “The Shed” – has a lunch menu with offerings from the sea, land, and garden.

