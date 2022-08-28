Three of Wānaka's best eateries

New Zealand's fourth-largest lake isn’t the only attraction in this alpine village. There are plenty of highlights for your stomach, too.

Kika

If all those gorgeous snowy mountain vistas have made you hungry, call into this tapas restaurant in Dunmore Street. The brainchild of award-winning chef James Stapley, this is where you go for such delights as tea-smoked duck waffles and beef tartare with confit egg yolk. The hazelnut cake with praline cream is one of the best gastronomic experiences you can have.

Federal Diner

Wanaka NZ Federal Diner is famous for its scones.

Look out for the laneway off Helwick Street and you’ll come to Federal Diner, a spot far from the madding lakeside crowds. Open from 7am-3pm, this eatery is where the locals head for epic cheese or date scones (although the bacon butties and kedgeree are also hits). If you’re after stick-to-the-ribs warming fare, order the seafood chowder with smoked trevally.

Big Fig

Supplied Big Fig specialises in ‘slow food, served fast’.

If you have time for only one meal in Wānaka, make it at this restaurant run by sisters Shaz and Chrissie Lahood whose food is based on their Lebanese heritage. Their motto of ‘slow food served fast’ has earned them a legion of fans with offerings such as their take on a Turkish gozleme (fried pitta dough filled with harissa chicken).

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.