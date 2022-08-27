'Like experiencing NZ before humans': The region with an abundance of wildlife

A quick chat with Matt Wong, owner of Queenstown’s iFLY Indoor Skydiving NZ Ltd.

What's one place you'd take every visitor to in NZ and why?

Stewart Island. It’s accessible to everyone, with all the creature comforts but still has an untouched ruggedness and abundance of wildlife, like experiencing NZ before humans. The marine life underwater is as abundant as the flora and fauna above.

What's your secret backyard favourite spot?

Welcome Rock Trails, Garston, 45 minutes south of Queenstown, where biking/hiking, history, conservation, and the high-country meet. These entrepreneurial fourth-generation farmers diversified into Agritourism, preserving an old Chinese gold mining water race and historic huts. The history of the land is interesting, but their leading regenerative vision is inspiring. Sipping your favourite drop and admiring the stunning vistas from the mountain outdoor bathtub isn’t too shabby, either!

READ MORE:

* Where this influencer finds 'insanely delicious' baked goods in Auckland

* Where Boh Runga finds 'epic scenery' in New Zealand

* Where this Kiwi singer finds 'amazing veggie pies'

* One of Auckland's 'best kept secrets', according to this adventure boss



What's your favourite place for a pie/coffee?

Just the one? It sounds like I eat a lot of pies but I’m just a connoisseur. Fairlie Bakehouse, Arrowtown Bakery, Ferg Bakery and the newest one, Miles Better Pies, which recently opened in Queenstown.

I love the coffee at Bespoke Kitchen, along with their seriously good food and the most experienced barista in Queenstown. Handily, it’s located below the gondola and coincidentally right next to NZ’s only iFLY indoor skydiving operation!

What's one NZ spot on the top of your bucket list?

Exploring Poor Knights Islands with a sustainable award-winning tourism operator. Would love to free dive in the marine reserve with a camera in one of NZ’s best dive spots. Absolutely #1 on the bucket list.

Staying safe: New Zealand is currently under Covid-19 restrictions. Follow the instructions at covid19.govt.nz.